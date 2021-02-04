People hate America’s big disparities in wealth. It’s a reason why, among young people, socialism is as popular as capitalism.
The Democratic Socialists of America want a country based on “freedom, equality and solidarity.” That sure sounds good.
But does socialism bring that?
My new video debunks several myths about socialism.
One reason for socialism’s continued appeal is linguist Noam Chomsky. For generations, his work has taught students that capitalism is “a grotesque catastrophe.”
I assumed the fall of the Soviet Union would put an end to such misinformation. It did — for about a month.
But since then, the lust for socialism has come back strong. Today, Chomsky says that the Soviet Union “was about as remote from socialism as you could imagine.”
“Absurd!” responds economist Ben Powell, author of “Socialism Sucks: Two Economists Drink Their Way Through the Unfree World.”
When the Soviets made private businesses illegal, says Powell, “that’s about as close as the world ever saw” to pure socialism.
Now that the Soviet Union is gone, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi says, “there is no true socialist country that exists.”
No? What about Cuba, China, North Korea, Vietnam and Venezuela?
Velshi didn’t respond when we asked him.
Venezuela was once Latin America’s richest country. Now it’s the poorest. Many in the media claim that its fall has “nothing to do with socialism,” just “poor governance.”
John Oliver says, “Chavez’s programs could have been sustainable if he pursued a sound economic policy.”
“Yeah,” laughs Powell. “Sustainable if he had a sound economic policy called capitalism.”
I push back. “Why does it have to be capitalism?” Why not socialism without bad management?
“That’s the nature of socialism!” Powell replies. “Their economic policies fail to adjust to reality because economic reality evolves every day. It’s millions of decentralized entrepreneurs and consumers making fine-tuning adjustments.”
Powell notes that in our capitalist society, when COVID-19 hit, businesses quickly adjusted.