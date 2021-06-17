On Thursday, DLM Contracting announced it will begin the school district's emergency sewer repair work (see related story) on Monday, June 21. The work is expected to take approximately one week.
The installation of the new sewer line requires DLM to close a portion of North Weaver Street between the intersections of West Allison Avenue and West Southview Avenue until June 28.
DLM asks that people refrain from parking on that section of North Weaver from June 21-28, as that will slow or stop progress on the project. wAccess for residents will be accommodated where reasonable.