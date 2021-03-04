The Three Forks School District has lately been in the news for more reasons than needing a new school superintendent.
Last year the district managed to pass a $25 million bond issue to make the first major improvements in the district since 1952, said outgoing superintendent Jeff Elliott.
District Business Manager Lisa Morgan said bids for construction will be let in the next week for work slated to begin mid-May.
Of the $25 million bond issue, $15 million is allocated for the high school and $10 million for the elementary school.
Construction will be in two phases, Morgan said.
Phase 1 will be constructing extra space for the high school and elementary school; Phase 2 will be a remodel of the old high school wing.
A tentative deadline for Phase 1 is the fall of 2023, Morgan said.
About four years ago, the district ordered a demographic study to gauge the district's future population numbers and needs, Morgan said, adding, "We've already passed the numbers projected for a decade down the road."
Beyond the bond issue, the district two years ago found itself in financial hot water to the tune of more than $600,000.
Somehow, the state and federal government hadn't been paid taxes withheld from employees' paychecks for a couple years.
According to a January 2019 story in the Belgrade News, "Three Forks' financial mess apparently stemmed from a combination of rapid growth -- total enrollment at the school has been growing about 10 percent annually for several years -- and inadequate staffing in the administration's business office."
Two years later, "Our IRS contact says it's all closed out," Morgan concluded.
"Because of the (COVID) pandemic, the IRS is a little behind in some paperwork. We do have a paperwork lag, with one or two employees still having issues popping up, but our IRS contact says the case is closed,” Morgan said.
“All our liability is paid or abated. The IRS says we are in good status."