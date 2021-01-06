While he hadn’t had a lot of time to fully evaluate the team a couple of days into preseason practices, Layne Glaus liked the work ethic of Manhattan Christian’s players in early December.
The first-year head coach, who was hired this past spring, takes over the helm of a highly successful Class C program that reached the state semifinals for a fourth consecutive season a year ago.
“They work hard. That’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed thus far,” said Glaus. “They work hard and they’re coachable and they’re willing to learn, so that always says a lot about where they’re going to go.”
The Eagles are coming off a 24-3 campaign, but lost a pair of prolific scorers in Josiah Amunrud and Sam Leep to graduation as well as coach Jeff Bellach, who stepped down after being hired as the school’s athletic director.
In seven seasons at the helm, Bellach guided Christian to six state tournaments, three finals appearances, and a state championship to cap an unbeaten season in 2019.
Glaus, a former standout at Whitehall and the University of Montana Western, spent the past five years in Livingston. The Rangers reached the state Class A semifinals in each of the past two years, losing to Hardin this past season to cap a 17-7 campaign.
Despite some big losses from last year, Glaus likes the makeup of this year’s team and plans to focus on the little things.
“I think there’s plenty of potential there, but with my program’s in the past over in Livingston it’ll be the same as how we viewed everything there. It’s just improve each day and kind of keep your head down and grind,” he said. “If you’re putting more value on the effort you put in on the little things, and not the daily practices, then that’s where success comes from I believe.”
Amunrud and Leep, a pair of All-State guards, averaged 16.3 and 19.9 points per game, respectively, last year as the team set state records for three-point attempts and makes in a season.
The Eagles tied a state record with 22 3-pointers in a game in a rout of West Yellowstone, and Leep set a single game state record with 14 makes in the contest.
With the duo gone, Caidin Hill will likely take on a bigger role offensively after averaging 8.4 ppg and dishing out 233 assists a year ago en route to also earning All-State honors.
“The big thing with him is he’s got such a great basketball IQ. He understands the game; he’ll be kind of a floor general for us,” said Glaus. “He’s great at finding guys and getting everyone involved, so that’ll be nice for me having him on the court throughout the season.”
The team’s other returning seniors are Devan Walhof, Trevor VanDyken and Gavin Weiss. Other varsity returners include juniors Jackson Leep and Willem Kimm, and sophomores Seth Amunrud and Tebarek Hill.
“There’s a lot of offensive talent that we have all the way around. Seth Amunrud has shot the ball well for us this summer.,” said Glaus. “Like I said, Caidin (Hill) has had some great offensive games. You don’t always see his mark on the game as far as scoring just because he does have a lot of assists and he does a great job of setting things up and getting the ball to other guys, but he’s fully capable of stepping into that role when he needs to.”
Christian is slated to tip off the season hosting Townsend in a non-conference game Jan. 7.