After reaching the state tournament for the first time in a decade a year ago, it proved to be an eye-opening experience for Manhattan Christian.
The Eagles lost both of their games against physical opponents en route to finishing with a 22-6 record.
Those defeats have only fueled the fire for this year’s team, however, as a veteran crew will attempt to return to the state Class C tournament in March.
“It was huge for us to get there last year and be a part of it, and see the next level. Obviously our eyes were opened against some good teams there at state,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “But I think that fueled the fire for some improvement in the offseason. We were able to get together and get some things done in the offseason despite Covid.”
The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the state and consolation games at state last year. Bellach, like every other coach and player, hopes this season won’t be interrupted.
Christian lost just two players to graduation — Madelyn Liudahl and Rylie Thompson — and return nine with varsity experience. Among them are Taylor DeVries, Eliana Kuperus, and Kiersten Van Kirk, who each earned All-State honors.
“Pretty good core with those three coming back,” said Bellach.
Kuperus led the team with 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last year, while Van Kirk averaged 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. DeVries contributed 6.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
DeVries and Kuperus, along with Anna Keith, comprise the senior class. Returning juniors include Hope Kenney, Natalie Walhof, Hailey VanDyken and Van Kirk. Grace Aamot and Ava Bellach are returning sophomores, while Katelyn Van Kirk will likely contribute as a freshman.
“We only have three seniors, but all the girls have played considerable varsity minutes in different sports,” said coach Bellach. “The success they had in volleyball and cross country will only help them here this season.”
The cross country team, which included Ava Bellach and the Van Kirk sisters, won the state championship, while the volleyball team placed second. All but Aamot and Keith played volleyball.
“Another good run in volleyball, and competing is competing,” said coach Bellach. “They can value that experience that they got again in volleyball. They’ve just kind of been building to what we want to be, so it’s exciting to be able to draw on that experience that they’ve gotten.”
The Eagles will boast one of the taller front courts in the state with four players 6-foot or taller. But coach Bellach noted players will be expected to step into any position.
“We have great size and we’re really working hard on being able to play position-less basketball,” he said. “Working on being able to guard every player at every position. I think that can cause a lot of problems for teams if we can do that.”
With the team’s experience, the Eagles are adept at running the floor, but coach Bellach feels players need to be a little tougher.
“We have good size, we have a big team, but I think we lack some physicality there,” he said. “We want to play fast and I think one of the things we’re focusing on is playing fast on both ends of the floor and also playing big and being big ... Those teams we ran up against they showed us how to do that, so I think we can draw from that and build on that experience.”
Christian tips off the season hosting Townsend in a non-conference game Jan. 7.