In his first season as head coach, Luke Powers sees plenty of potential. But as was the case a year ago, Belgrade will field a young team entering this season.
Thus, the only expectation that Powers has heading into the Panthers’ second season as a Class AA program is continued improvement.
“I know it’s cliche, but we want to improve every day. Our mindset is that we’re in here every day to get better,” he said. “We get to play 14 conference games this year before we have a divisional tournament. We’re not going 14-0. This team’s not going to go 14-0, but this team, there’s talent there that at the end of the year, come the divisional tournament time, we could be real competitive in the east and that’s a fun thing.”
Belgrade is coming off a 2-18 season a year ago, which included a 1-11 mark in the Eastern AA. The league victory came in the regular season finale when Tate Bowler hit the game-winning shot with less than two seconds remaining to lift the Panthers to a 56-54 victory over Billings Senior.
Bowler, who was last year’s leading scorer, transferred to Manhattan, however.
Still, Belgrade returns several players who gained valuable varsity experience a year ago, including junior point guard Ta’Veus Randle.
“Ta’Veus returning, he started every game last year at the one. I think he was three inches shorter. He’s developed a ton,” said Powers. “And his strength has improved so much that it’s improved his shot. He’ll have a nice year. He’ll be one of the better point guards in the double A.”
Sophomore Kade Schlauch, and juniors Wyatt Russell and Austin Spangler contributed off the bench last year and are expected to have bigger roles this winter. The 6-foot-3 Schlauch provides the Panthers with some much needed height in the paint.
“Kade Schlauch, I think, at the end of the year actually started a game or two. He was definitely playing,” said Powers. “He’s a special talent, potential’s through the roof. We got to fulfill it for sure.”
Senior Hunter Simon, junior Sage Smart and sophomore Asher Feddes, who were primarily junior varsity players a year ago, are also expected to contribute for the varsity.
“We return a ton. We just have to mold it because we’re still going to be young,” said Powers. “So it’s going to be a fun process.”
Belgrade lost just two seniors from last year in Noel Reynolds and Cooper VanLuchene and only have two this season. Fifty players participated in try-outs and the coaching staff kept 36.
Powers noted that the freshman class consists of more than a dozen athletes.
“Next year we’ll probably keep a few more just because our senior class will be eight, nine, which is where we want to be in the double A. So it’s not bad,” Powers said of the turnout. “It’s better than I thought it was going to be as far as numbers go this first year. We really like our freshman class, we kept 15 freshmen.”
Five of those freshmen will compete on the sophomore team.
“We have a group there where, and there’s 15, where we could have a senior class in four years of maybe 12 of them,” said Powers. “Then you’re competing with those schools in the double A east.”
Belgrade tips off its season Jan. 5 hosting Great Falls.