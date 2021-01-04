With the majority of last year’s varsity roster returning, Belgrade is seeking to do something it was unable to accomplish a year ago — win at the Class AA level.
The Panthers finished 1-19 in its first season as a AA program with the lone victory against Class A Butte Central in a non-conference game. They went 0-14 against AA competition, but second-year head coach Erin Nolte feels this year’s team has the ability to compete in the Eastern AA.
“We have seven girls that played varsity last year that are coming back versus last year maybe we had two,” she said. “So we have a lot of kids and they put in a ton of time in the summer, so they’re working hard and they got a lot of grit and they’re hungry for that win.”
Belgrade will have to do it without point guard Gabby Weber, who graduated. Weber only played in eight games last year after returning from a serious leg ailment, but averaged 16.5 points per game during the divisional tournament. She averaged 8.2 ppg over those eight games en route to earning second team all-conference honors.
Sophomore Olivia Wegner, who is among eight returners, will likely handle the bulk of the ball handling duties.
“I think on the point we’ll still have Liv Wegner running the point and she’ll still kind of be our leader,” said Nolte. “But I think Grace Garvert is going to turn into one of our big scorers and so is McKenna Morris. I think that they have been shooting the heck out the ball this summer and so I think we’re going to see some big scores from them.”
Garvert is a returning junior along with Emmery Blossom, Sarah Riley Morris and Naomi Reanier, while McKenna Morris is a sophomore. The 5-foot-11 Reanier will anchor the Panthers in the paint.
“She’s going to be a heck of a threat this year,” said Nolte. “She’s improved a ton, been working on her inside game, and we plan on getting her the ball a lot.”
While Gracey Carter opted not to return for her senior season, Belgrade does get back the services of Mackenzie Turner. The junior led the team in scoring through five games last year before having season-ending knee surgery.
“She definitely was explosive, powerful,” said Nolte. “Good leader, so she’ll be awesome to have back.”
While Nolte said several others will likely contribute for the varsity, she made sure to point out Leila Mamangun. The freshman, who has been homeschooled prior to this year, is expected to have a big impact.
“She is a phenomenal athlete,” said Nolte. “She’s going to be one of those kids that’s going to put that scoring record book to the test. She can shoot the ball like nobody I’ve seen in a long time.
“She’ll get some varsity minutes. She’s still working on some of the team part. So she’ll get some minutes on JV under her belt, but you’ll definitely see her on the floor in varsity.”
While they’d only had a few practices together as a team following try-outs, Nolte noted the stark difference from the start of last year to this year.
“Looks a million times better than it did one year ago,” she said. “Last year we’d come together and we’d scrimmage against each other in practice and it was like just turnovers, scary. Now it’s like they’re working together as a team, it looks beautiful.”
Belgrade tips off the season Jan. 5 at Great Falls.