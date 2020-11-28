Lexi Shepherd has been involved in cheerleading since the sixth grade, but it wasn’t until high school that the soon to be 17 year old decided to take her skills to the next level.
As a freshman at Manhattan High, Shepherd learned about UCA (Universal Cheerleading Association) and the opportunities it provides for athletes who earn All-American status.
Since then, Shepherd has strived for the lofty goal and during a one-day UCA camp in Bozeman this past June it became reality. She was among five cheerleaders selected out of a pool of nearly 60 to be nominated as an All-American based on superior cheerleading, dancing and leadership skills.
“Ever since I learned when I was a freshman that making All-American was a thing, and being able to travel and cheer with people all across either the world or the United States, that’s always been my goal to shoot for,” Shepherd said. “So I would go full out in every single practice I’ve been to and that was just my main dream, and I was able to make that dream a memory and it’s one that I will never ever forget.”
As a member of the All-American Team, Shepherd was invited to perform at several events around the country and the world, including the London New Year’s Day Parade. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, many of those events were canceled.
Shepherd was able to attend the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour Nov. 21-22 at Universal Studios in Florida. Unfortunately the event coincided with Manhattan’s football team competing in the state championship game the same weekend.
While not there to cheer on the Tigers in person, Shepherd watched and supported the team from her cell phone.
“It was very tough not to be at the state game,” said Shepherd. “But as I was down there I was realizing, ‘Yeah, the football players have their state game, but to be able to perform at Universal was kind of like my own state game.’”
Shepherd took full advantage of her “state championship” opportunity.
After arriving for the weekend with her family, everyone who earned All-American honors gathered for practice Sunday. As a junior, Shepherd noted she started in the back row of the formation as seniors took center stage. But by the end of the three-hour session she had been moved to the front by judges.
“I ended up taking one of the senior’s spots as a junior,” she said, “and I felt very pleased to be able to do so.”
Monday, Shepherd performed a three-minute routine with the Gold One group as part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade at Universal Studios.
Now, back in Montana, Shepherd has had time to reflect on the experience and what it means to be an All-American.
“To be an All-American, it means the world to me. I mean, it shows that I’m representing a small town and that I’m one of the very few that is able to have that opportunity,” she said. “It means a lot to me because I’ve been working for this for so long, almost my entire life. To see it pay off just really opens my eyes and makes me realize what I really want to do with my life and how I need to proceed on in my future.”
Shepherd, who plans to attend the University of Montana to earn an education degree, noted none of it would have would have been possible without the guidance of current Manhattan coaches, sisters Megan and Samantha Ely, and former head coach Kodi Dustin.
“They’re incredible,” she said. “They’ve opened my eyes to a whole new cheer world and I don’t think I would have done any of this without those three coaches and my team.”