Before his team took to the field for the first time at the Belgrade Softball Complex on Friday, Randy Cygan had a simple message: teams that bond together will go far.
His players took that to heart over the weekend at the 6th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic. Army finished 4-1 at the two-day tournament, which included a 10-0 rout against the Marines in the championship game.
“They gelled pretty good together on the weekend,” Cygan, who guided Manhattan to the Class B/C state tournament this past season, said. “A lot of girls out of position and they all played where we asked them to and we couldn’t ask for anything more. They’re a great group girls.”
Erin Elgas led the charge in the championship game, tossing a 3-hitter in the circle and striking out eight. It was the final home game for the Belgrade standout, who will report to Brown University to continue her playing career at the end of the month.
“I just kept thinking this is my last time playing in Montana,” Elgas said. “I said, ‘I’m going to enjoy it, I’m going to work hard and push everything I got into this weekend.’”
Elgas won both of her starts — allowing just five hits and striking out 22 — and tossed a 2-hitter in five innings of relief work with 11 strike outs in the team’s lone loss Saturday afternoon.
That loss came against the Marines, who scored six runs over the first two innings of the contest before Elgas stepped into the circle. Army’s offense was limited to one hit by Frenchtown’s Claire Bagnell before Hamilton’s Jorden Taggart held off a late charge in two innings of relief work.
“We just didn’t hit the one game, the game we lost,” noted Cygan. “We got down 6-0. I don’t know if we even had a base runner until the fourth inning in that game. But they came back good.”
Outside of that lone loss, Army shined throughout the weekend. It began with a 10-4 victory against the Air Force Friday afternoon.
The Army then defeated the Coast Guard 12-9 in a contest that spanned two days after lightening and rain forced things to shut down early Friday. Belgrade’s Olivia Cook belted a solo home run in the contest.
Following the semifinal loss, Army bounced back to rout the Coast Guard 17-6. Florence-Carlton’s Danielle Zahn hit a first inning grand slam to set the tone for the Army, while Glacier’s Sage Vanterpool scattered seven hits and struck out seven in the circle.
“The Vanterpool girl, Sage, she pitched 11 or 12 innings today. And Erin pitched about 10,” said Cygan. “Sage got us a good game to get us to this one (the championship).”
The Marines, which included Belgrade’s Kenna Thomas and Maddie Tomasetti, finished with a 2-1 record. While it was a double elimination tournament, the Marines coaching staff opted not to play the if necessary game after the first championship game concluded well after 9 p.m.
“We were going to play another one if they wanted to,” said Cygan. “They decided I guess not. We wanted to play two, definitely.”
The Marines won a slugfest against Navy, 17-10, in their tournament opener. Four home runs were hit in the contest, including three-run home runs by Thomas and Tomasetti.
But the offense struggled string together hits following a quick start against Army in the semifinal. They were limited to seven hits in that contest and then three in the title game.
Players had expected to play a second championship game before the Marines’ coaching staff opted to pull the plug.
“It kind of sucks to get runner up, it always does. But still it was so much fun,” said Thomas. “They were a great team, so it was just fun to play them. They did a great job. We tried and that’s all you can do. I’m not upset with it.”
Belgrade’s Haylee Curry also competed in the tournament for the Air Force, which finished with a 2-2 record en route to placing fourth.
After losing to Army in it’s opener, Air Force beat Navy 10-5 and then the Coast Guard 16-6. Curry hit a solo home run against the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard, which finished with a 2-3 record, avenged the loss with a 3-1 victory in the consolation game.
“It was a good experience here. It was fun,” said Cygan. “Got to coach some girls from different places and that’s a great experience to do that. And they all bonded. Like I told them, the teams that gel together and have fun — you could tell that they were having fun.”
Tournament notes ... $1,000 college scholarships were awarded to Cut Bank’s Jazmine Spotted Bear and Great Falls CMR’s JJ Slater ... Florence-Carlton’s Kasidy Yeoman won the base running competition ... Libby’s Samantha Bradeen won the catcher’s pop-to-pop ... Ronan’s Macao Jackson won the home run derby.
6th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic
(Belgrade Softball Complex, Aug. 2-3)
Friday’s results
Army 10, Air Force 4
Marines 17, Navy 10
Army 12, Coast Guard 9
Air Force 10, Navy 5
Saturday’s results
Air Force 16, Coast Guard 6
Marines 6, Army 5
Coast Guard 17, Navy 15, loser-out
Coast Guard 3, Air Force 1, loser-out
Army 17, Coast Guard 6, third
Army 10, Marines 0, champ
— Note: Coaches agreed not to play a second championship game.
Army 10, Air Force 4
Army 302 020 3 - 10 13 4
Air Force 013 000 0 - 4 2 3
Nicole Ames, Jazime Spotted Bear (5) and Sarah Bury. Erin Elgas and n/a. W - Elgas. L - Ames.
ARMY - Raquel McAuliffe 2-4, Addy Hultgren 1-3, Taylor Huff 2-3 (HR), Olivia Cook 1-1, Sage Vanterpool 1-4, Samantha Bradeen 3-4, Danielle Zahn 0-2, Kinzee Peterson 0-2, Hannah Fetters 1-3 (2B), Elgas 2-3, Kylee Pittman 0-3, Kasidy Yeoman 0-3.
AIR FORCE - Spotted Bear 0-3, Paige Noyes 0-3, Sara Sumner 0-3, Vanessa Walsh 0-3, Cassidy Venner 1-2, Haylee Curry 0-1, Syd Paul 0-2, Jenna Priddy 1-2, Ames 0-1, Sarah Bury 0-2, Natalie Edgar 0-2, Kaylanna Desjarlais 0-2.
Marines 17, Navy 10
Navy 10 1 440 0 - 10 8 4
Marines 00 (10) 043 x - 17 17 3
Avery Escobar, Jessica Morgan (4) and n/a. Jorden Taggart, Macao Jackson (4), Claire Bagnell (6) and n/a. W - Bagnell. L - Morgan.
NAVY - Escobar 1-2 (2B), Autumn Porter 1-2, Morgan 0-3, Kynzie Mohl 2-3 (2B, HR), Kasey Jones 0-2, Jensen Keller 1-3, Grace Hardy 0-3, Taylor Garren 1-3, Kayla Hickethier 0-3, Taryn Wommack 1-3, JJ Slater 1-2, Reagan Frantz 0-3.
MARINES - Sarah Conway 2-4 (HR), Bagnell 2-2, Jackson 3-4, Azia Umphrey 1-3, Rachel Porter 3-4, Kelley Feller 1-3 (2B), Macy Mangold 0-2, Taggart 0-4, Kenna Thomas 1-3 (HR), Cassidy Moen 3-3, Maddie Tomasetti 1-3 (HR).
Army 12, Coast Guard 9
Coast Guard 111 103 2 - 9 8 2
Army 461 100 x - 12 12 5
Kya Egan, Dani Uffelman (2) and Lauren Archie. Sage Vanderpool and Samantha Bradeen. W - Vanterpool. L - Egan.
COAST GUARD - Ashlynn Nixon 0-2, Sophia Doyle 0-0, Trista Cowan 1-2 (2B), Lauren Archie 1-3 (2B), Allee Meyer 0-3, Egan 0-3, Ally McMilian 3-3 (2B), Haleigh Davis 1-3, Addy Labrum 1-3 (2B), Kassidy Kinzie 0-3, Uffelman 0-3, Whitney Durocher 1-2 (HR).
ARMY - Raquel McAuliffe 3-4, Addy Hultgren 0-1, Taylor Huff 1-3, Olivia Cook 1-1 (HR), Samantha Bradeen 2-3, Hannah Fetters 1-3, Erin Elgas 0-2, Danielle Zahn 1-2, Vanterpool 0-2, Kylee Pittman 0-3, Kinzee Peterson 1-2, Kasidy Yeoman 2-3 (2B).
Air Force 10, Navy 5
Navy 000 203 0 - 5 7 4
Air Force 105 130 x - 10 6 1
Avery Escobar, Kayla Hickethier (3), Grace Hardy (6) and Jensen Keller. Nicole Ames and Kaylanna Desjarlais. W - Ames. L - Escobar.
NAVY - Escobar 2-3, Autumn Porter 2-3 (HR), Jessica Morgan 0-2, Kynzie Mohl 0-1, Kasey Jones 0-2, Jensen Keller 0-3, Hardy 1-3, Taylor Green 0-3, Hickethier 1-3, Taryn Wommack 0-1, JJ Slater 0-2, Reagan Frantz 1-2.
AIR FORCE - Jazmine Spotted Bear 2-2 (HR), Paige Noyes 1-3, Sara Sumner 0-2, Vanessa Walsh 0-3, Cassidy Venner 0-3, Haylee Curry 1-3, Syd Paul 0-2, Jenna Priddy 0-2, Ames 1-2, Sarah Bury 1-2 (2B), Natalie Edgar 0-1, Desjarlais 0-2.
Air Force 16, Coast Guard 6
Coast Guard 200 220 - 6 9 3
Air Force 034 342 - 16 19 1
Deni Uffelman, Kya Egan (6) and Halleigh Davis. Nicole Ames, Jazmine Spotted Bear (5) and Kaylanna Desjarlais. W - Ames. L - Uffelman.
COAST GUARD - Whitney Durocher 1-2, Uffelman 0-3, Kassidy Kinzie 2-3 (2B), Addy Labrum 2-3 (2B, HR), Davis 2-3 (2B), Ally McMillian 0-3, Egan 0-3, Alee Meyer 0-2, Lauren Archie 1-3, Trista Cowan 0-1, Sophia Doyle 0-0, Ashlynn Nixon 1-2.
AIR FORCE - Spotted Bear 1-3 (2B), Paige Noyes 2-3, Sara Sumner 0-2, Vanessa Walsh 2-3 (HR), Cassidy Venner 1-3, Haylee Curry 2-2 (HR), Syd Paul 1-3 (2B), Jenna Priddy 3-3, Ames 3-3 (HR), Sarah Bury 1-2, Natalie Edgar 2-2, Desjarlais 1-3.
Marines 6, Army 5
Marines 420 000 0 - 6 7 4
Army 000 020 3 - 5 4 0
Claire Bagnell, Jordan Taggart (6) and Rachel Porter. Kylee Pittman, Erin Elgas (3) and Kinzee Peterson. W - Bagnell. L - Pittman.
MARINES - Kenna Thomas 1-3, Bagnell 1-3, Sarah Conway 1-2, Maddie Tomasetti 0-2, Macy Mangold 1-3, Azia Umphrey 1-3, Macao Jackson 0-2, Rachel Porter 0-3, Cassidy Moen 0-3, Taggart 1-3, Kelly Feller 1-3 (2B).
ARMY - Taylor Huff 0-3, Addy Hultgren 0-3, Raquel McAuliffe 0-2, Olivia Cook 1-3, Samantha Bradeen 0-3, Danielle Zahn1-2, Hannah Fetters 0-2, Elgas 0-1, Sage Vanterpool 1-3, Pittman 0-2, Peterson 0-2, Kasidy Yeoman 1-2.
Coast Guard 17, Navy 15
Navy 050 401 5 - 15 17 1
Coast Guard 122 453 x - 17 18 1
Jessica Morgan, Avery Escobar (5) and Kynzie Mohl. Kya Egan, Demi Uffelman (5) and Haleigh Davis. W - L -
NAVY - Escobar 1-4, Autumn Porter 1-4, Morgan 2-4, Mohl 2-3 (HR), Kasey Jones 3-4 (2B, HR), Jensen Keller 2-4 (2B), Grace Hardy 0-1, Taylor Garren 1-3, Kayla Hickethier 2-3 (2B, HR), Taryn Wommack 0-2, JJ Slater 1-2, Reagan Frantz 2-3 (2B).
COAST GUARD - Sophia Doyle 0-2, Addy Labrum 2-3 (2B), Lauren Archie 2-3 (2B), Davis 1-3, Ashlyn Nixon 1-4, Allee Meyer 3-4 (2B), Kassidy Kinzie 1-3, Whitney Durocher 3-3 (2B, HR), Trista Cowan 2-2, Uffelman 3-3, Ally McMillian 0-3, Egan 0-3.
Coast Guard 3, Air Force 1
Coast Guard 100 110 0 - 3 7 0
Air Force 000 001 0 - 1 4 2
Demi Uffelman, Kaya Egan (5), Ally McMillian (6) and Halleigh Davis, Lauren Archie (5). Nicole Ames and Kaylanna Desjarlais. W - L -
COAST GUARD - Sophia Doyle 0-3, Addy Labrum 2-3, Archie 0-3, Davis 0-2, Ashlynn Nixon 2-3 (HR), Allee Meyer 0-3, Kassidy Kinzie 0-2, Whitney Durocher 0-2, Trista Cowan 2-2, Uffelman 0-2, McMillian 1-2, Egan 0-1.
AIR FORCE - Jazmine Spotted Bear 1-2, Paige Noyes 0-2, Sara Sumner 0-2, Vanessa Walsh 0-3, Cassidy Venner 1-3, Haylee Curry 1-2, Syd Paul 0-3, Jenna Priddy 0-1, Ames 0-2, Sarah Bury 1-2 (2B), Natalie Edgar 0-2, Desjarlais 0-1.
Army 17, Coast Guard 6
Army 520 136 0 - 17 19 4
Coast Guard 202 002 x - 6 7 4
Sage Vanterpool and Samantha Bradeen. Kya Egan, Demi Uffelman (2) and Lauren Archie. W - Vanterpool. L - Egan.
ARMY - Kasidy Yeoman 2-3 (2B), Addy Hultgren 1-2, Raquel McAuliffe 3-4, Olivia Cook 1-3, Taylor Huff 1-2 (2B), Danielle Zahn 1-4 (HR), Bradeen 2-4 (2B), Hannah Fetters 3-4 (2 2B), Erin Elgas 2-4 (2B), Vanterpool 1-2, Kinzee Peterson 0-2, Kylee Pittman 2-3.
COAST GUARD - Sophia Doyle 1-2, Addy Labrum 2-3 (2B, HR), Archie 0-2, Haleigh Davis 0-3, Ashlynn Nixon 1-3 (HR), Allee Meyer 1-3, Kassidy Kinzie 0-1, Whitney Durocher 1-3, Trista Cowan 0-3, Uffelman 0-1, Ally McMillian 0-2, Egan 1-2.
Army 10, Marines 0
Marines 000 00 - 0 3 0
Army 305 02 - 10 13 1
Macao Jackson, Jorden Taggart (3) and n/a. Erin Elgas and n/a. W - Elgas. L - Jackson.
MARINES - Sarah Conway 1-2, Claire Bagnell 1-2, Kenna Thomas 0-2, Maddie Tomasetti 0-1, Taggart 0-2, Macy Mangold 1-2, Cassidy Moen 0-2, Azia Umphrey 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Kelley Feller 0-1, Rachel Porter 0-1.
ARMY - Kasidy Yeoman 3-3 (2 2B, 3B), Taylor Huff 2-2, Raquel McAuliffe 2-2 (2B) , Olivia Cook 2-2, Samantha Bradeen 2-2, Danielle Zahn 0-2, Addy Hultgren 0-2, Hannah Fetters 0-1, Elgas 0-2, Sage Vanterpool 0-2, Kinzee Peterson 1-1, Kylee Pittman 1-1.