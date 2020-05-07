When asked about the excitement of being back on the diamond and practicing over the past week, Johnny Graham noted it was an understatement.
Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball teams were given permission to practice beginning April 27 after Gov. Steve Bullock announced that Montana would begin the first phase of reopening the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels great. I think it feels great for coaches and players alike just to get outside and get moving and start getting back to the game,” Graham, who is the manager of the Belgrade Bandits, said Monday morning. “I know it’s not totally normal yet, and it won’t be for a while and such, but there is a degree of normalcy that comes with even being at the diamond this time of year.”
The Bandits were scheduled to begin practices in March and had games scheduled for April, which were subsequently canceled when Gov. Bullock instituted a stay-at-home order to help combat the outbreak.
The first phase of a staggered reopening allows for groups of 10 or fewer people to gather, while continuing to practice social distancing guidelines. A week earlier, the Montana High School Association canceled the spring sports season, thus Graham acknowledged all eyes will be on Montana’s legion programs while much of the country continues to battle the highly contagious virus.
“We’re certainly expecting to be watched and have people paying attention to things that otherwise they never have before,” he said.
In addition to maintaining six-feet apart, players are required to wash their hands after arriving at practice and are not allowed to share equipment. With batting cages along the first and third base lines, and plenty of room in the outfield, Graham said it’s been easy maintain distancing.
Still, to head off any possible complaints, Graham spoke with Belgrade Chief of Police EJ Clark and outlined what would be happening at practices while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“He was content with the way it played out,” Graham said. “And reminded me that, ‘Hey, it’s the stuff that kids might do before or after practice, when they’re just being kids, you really got to nick.’ So we made point to do that.”
Gov. Bullock stated there will be no time frame for moving into phase 2, when groups of 50 will be allowed to assemble. That will likely depend on whether or not there is a resurgence of the virus.
Once phase 2 begins, however, Graham believes teams will be allowed to have games — likely not before the end of May — but he was unsure about fan attendance.
In the meantime, teams have been constructing tentative schedules.
“We’ve got our schedules and we’re kind of loosely planning, in a sense, predicting when that will be so we’ll be ready. Obviously, if the date that we’re all planning on starting games comes and goes and no phase two, then okay, those games get wiped out,” said Graham. “But yeah, we’re ready for phase two to play games.”
Belgrade will field two teams this season — A and B squads — and Graham noted the schedule for the B team was front loaded. Many of those games have already been canceled, so he’s looking to add games.
“We’re still collaborating together really, the whole state, to figure out what the season’s going to look like schedule-wise. When postseason’s going to start, what that conference schedule’s going to look like, all of that,” said Graham. “But we will have two teams and more than likely I’m going to be looking to add games.”
Overall, there are 30 players participating in practices and the Bandits hit the ground running as try-outs were held back in the fall.
While the majority of the team consists of underclassmen, Graham likes what he has seen thus far from both veterans and newcomers, and has high expectations.
“We’re young in age. Big freshmen and sophomore class. That’s where the bulk of our numbers exist,” he said. “But we got some physical bodies. We got some kids that really are into learning this game and I think we got a group of guys that are going to take pretty well to playing together and buying into the whole team concepts.
“I like this group to this point. I really like them. I think they’re going to be fun to work with.”
There are more than 60 legion programs in the state competing at the AA, A and B levels.