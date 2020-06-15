While the Belgrade Bandits suffered their first conference loss of the season, it did little to deter the team’s hot start over the weekend.
The Bandits split a Southern A doubleheader on the road against the Helena Reps, and then bounced back to sweep a 3-game series against Jackson Wyo., a Class AA program.
Despite lacking depth due to handful on injuries, Belgrade improved to 9-1 in league play and has won 14 of its past 15 games heading into at AA tournament in Missoula.
“At this point they’ve pretty much bought in and there’s a high level of trust in this ball club right now, and that makes teaching a lot easier,” Bandits manager Johnny Graham said. “This team is fun to work with ... doesn’t live in the rear view mirror and that was proven by the way we played Saturday.”
Following a split with Helena June 11, Belgrade bounced back in a big way less than 48 hours later against Jackson. The Bandits won a pair of 7-inning contests Saturday, 5-1 and 15-4, and then routed the Giants on Sunday, 17-3.
“The scores from Saturday aren’t real indicative of how the games went,” Graham noted. “They were both great games, tight games, good arms going for both teams on the mound, and low scoring late.”
The teams were knotted at 1-1 after five innings in the opener Saturday before Belgrade plated three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to secure the victory. Cooper VanLuchene tossed a 5-hitter on the mound for the Bandits, while Alex Casas and Coby Richards each had a pair of hits to lead the offense.
In Game 2, Belgrade took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth and then broke the contest open in the sixth with a 9-run burst. Four Bandits finished with at least two hits and Lane Neill belted a pair of doubles en route to finishing 2 for 5 with four RBIs.
Richards scattered three hits on the mound in the victory, and struck out five in five innings of work.
“I liked their arm (Quentin Bruno),” Graham said. “I thought Coby was throwing really well for us and then we kind of broke it loose in one inning and then just kept adding on.”
Sunday, Belgrade tallied seven runs in the second inning and five more in the third en route to 14-run victory. Every Bandit in the lineup had at least one hit — Aidan Kulbeck, Jacobsen and Neill each had three — and the team finished with 18.
Evan Hamberger, who was brought up from the B team, tossed a five-hitter in five innings of work on the mound and notched a pair of strikeouts.
“Thought he threw well,” said Graham. “Threw strikes and that was key.”
With the Bandits’ depth at pitcher shallow due to injuries to Isaaiah Brandhorst (leg), Cole Thomas (foot), Gavin Waters (leg), Hamberger made the weekend trip as well as Kulbeck, who started in the outfield on Sunday.
“I thought both of them performed pretty well,” said Graham. “I was really pleased with how Evan got out there and really attacked the strike zone and invited contact. I think that’s really hard to do sometimes when you’re a younger arm coming up and you’re facing a double A team that is pretty mature.”
Prior to traveling to Jackson, the Bandits had their 11-game win streak snapped in the nightcap of a twinbill in Helena. They won the opener 9-0 and then forced extra innings in a 7-6 loss to the Reps in Game 2.
Helena scored six runs in the first two innings of the late game, and then eventually won the contest on an error in the bottom of the eighth. Still, Graham was pleased with how his team continued to battle, eventually tying the game in the fifth, despite an early five-run deficit.
“I thought our guys did a fantastic job of keeping them right around that six (run) mark, and being patient in terms of coming back,” he said.
In Game 1, Jacobsen scattered five hits and struck out two in leading the Bandits to victory. He was also 1 for 2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
“Mason was brilliant on the mound,” said Graham. “Defense was good behind him and our offense was scoring runs.”
Belgrade (15-4) returns to action this weekend at a tournament in Missoula, and then travels to Livingston for a conference doubleheader on June 23.
Belgrade 9, Helena 0
Belgrade 103 410 0 - 9 9 0
Helena 000 000 0 - 0 5 3
Mason Jacobsen and Seth Green. Eric Cockhill, Luke Dowdy (4), Drew Kaizer (6) and Gavin Thennis.
BELGRADE (12-3) - Cole Thomas 0-3, Lane Neill 0-4, Kash Fike 3-5, Coby Richards 1-4, Green 1-2, Jacobsen 1-2 (2B), Cooper VanLuchene 1-4, Keaton Carter 1-2, Alex Casas 1-4.
HELENA - Thennis 2-3, Cade Coate 1-3, Judson Seliskar 0-2, Mike Hurlbert 0-1, Hunter Bratcher 0-3, Tycen Mooney 0-2, Walker Bennett 1-2, Payton Tavary 0-2, Joey Visser 1-1 (2B), Quinn Belcher 0-2, Cockhill 0-1, Dowdy 0-1.
Helena 7, Belgrade 6
Belgrade 100 050 00 - 6 8 4
Helena 240 000 01 - 7 7 2
Wyatt Lambeth, Lane Neill (2) and Seth Green. Walker Bennett, Mike Hurlbert (6) and Greyson Ahmann.
BELGRADE (12-4) - Cole Thomas 1-5, Neill 0-3, Kash Fike 2-4, Coby Richards 1-4, Green 1-3, Mason Jacobsen 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 2-4, Lambeth 0-1, Keaton Carter 0-1, Alex Casas 0-3.
HELENA - Gavin Thennis 1-5, Eric Cockhill 1-3 (3B), Judson Seliskar 2-3 (2B), Will Bent 0-3, Tycen Mooney 1-4 (2B), Payton Tavary 1-3, Ahmann 1-4, Drew Kaizer 0-3, Quinn Belcher 0-4.
Belgrade 5, Jackson 1
Belgrade 001 003 1 - 5 9 2
Jackson 100 000 0 - 1 5 1
Cooper VanLuchene and Seth Green. Connor Lang and n/a.
BELGRADE (13-4) - Lane Neill 0-3, Keaton Carter 1-4 (2B), Kash Fike 1-3 (2B), Coby Richards 2-4, Mason Jacobsen 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Lambeth 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Russell 1-3, Alex Casas 2-2, Stran Knudesen 0-2.
JACKSON - Parker Bieggi 1-3, Mason Wright 0-3, Seth Christiansen 0-3, Quentin Bruno 1-3 (2B), Connor Lang 1-3 (2B), Aaron Moya 0-3, Cooper Christensen 2-3, Aaron Huggins 0-3, Grant Parkin 0-3.
Belgrade 15, Jackson 4
Belgrade 000 029 4 - 15 13 3
Jackson 000 004 0 - 4 5 1
Coby Richards and Kash Fike. Quentin Bruno, Kyle Cranston (6), Grant Parkin (6) and Ayden Gralund.
BELGRADE (14-4) - Lane Neill 2-4 (2 2B), Keaton Carter 0-6, Fike 2-2, Richards 1-5, Mason Jacobsen 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 2-3, Stran Knudsen 1-3, Alex Casas 2-3, Wyatt Russell 2-4.
JACKSON - Parker Bieggi 0-4, Mason Wright 0-4, Seth Christiansen 2-4 (2B), Bruno 0-1, Parkin 1-2, Connor Lang 0-4, Aaron Moya 1-3 (2B), Cooper Christensen 1-3, Aaron Huggins 0-1, Gralund 0-2.
Belgrade 17, Jackson 3
Belgrade 075 311 0 - 17 18 4
Jackson 200 010 0 - 3 5 2
Evan Hamberger, Wyatt Lamberth (7) and Alex Casas. Aaron Moya, Mason Wright (5) and Quentin Bruno.
BELGRADE (15-4) - Lane Neill 3-5 (2B), Keaton Carter 1-3, Kash Fike 2-5 (2B), Mason Jacobsen 3-6 (2B), Wyatt Russell 1-4, Lambeth 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 3-5 (2B), Stran Knudsen 2-4 (2B), Casas 2-5.
JACKSON - Parker Bieggi 1-4, Wright 1-3, Steven Ashurts 0-1, Seth Christiansen 0-3, Warren Newton 0-1, Bruno 1-3, Connor Lang 0-3, Moya 2-3 (2B), Cooper Christensen 0-2, Aaron Huggins 0-0, Lukas Gralund 0-1, Ayden Gralund 0-3.