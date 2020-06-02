Johnny Graham’s philosophy is to speed up the pace of the game. His players have bought into that strategy and ran the game plan to perfection Tuesday night.
The hustle of Belgrade’s players, offensively and defensively, never let up en route to a Southern A sweep of the Dillon Cubs at Medina Field. The Bandits scored in every inning of the opener in a 12-0 five-inning rout and then won the nightcap 11-3.
“Our guys played fast and that’s what I want, and it was contagious,” Graham, who is Belgrade’s head coach, said. “I want the game played fast and we have some terminologies for that, and the guys are starting to buy into that which is exciting.”
Belgrade tallied 23 hits in the doubleheader, including eight doubles, and stole nine bases. Lane Neill, Coby Richards and Cole Thomas were each 2 for 2 in Game 1, while Thomas went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles in the nightcap.
“I thought our plate approach was good. I thought our guys were arriving on time,” said Graham. “We strung together some good at-bats, really, top to bottom.”
Mason Jacobsen and Wyatt Lambeth picked up the victories on the mound, combing to allow just seven hits and nine strikeouts.
“Those are two young guys, two young arms, with a relatively high ceiling,” said Graham. “I’m real excited about those two, they’re competitive.”
Following a long first inning on the mound, Jacobsen set the tone for the Bandits in the opener. He scattered four hits and struck out seven in a complete game victory.
Lambeth cruised through the first four innings of Game 2 before allowing three runs in the fifth. But he managed to get out of the frame before being relieved in the sixth by Wyatt Russell.
“Mason had kind of a long inning in inning one and then from there on out he was competing with himself, which is cool. Competing with himself to minimize his pitch count and really just trying to attack the zone,” said Graham. “Wyatt was doing that all throughout the game. I think he got a little gassed there in the fifth, but the great part was he was able to work himself out of that, and the defense played well behind him as well.”
After losing three of their first four games against Class AA competition, the Bandits have won four straight against conference foes. Graham credited the team’s focus and attention to detail in practice for the improved play.
“They’re coming, they’re coming,” he said. “I’d like to think that as we play through the summer we’ll tighten the screws up more and more. We’ve had some practices between the last game and tonight, and we’ll have some between tonight the next double dip on Saturday. I thought we played well tonight.”
Belgrade (5-3, 4-0 Southern A) hosts the Butte Miners at 1 p.m. Saturday in another conference doubleheader.
Belgrade 12, Dillon 0
Dillon 000 00 - 0 4 3
Belgrade 223 5x - 12 12 0
Connor Curnow, Cole Pulliam (4) and Chase Pulliam. Mason Jacobsen and Kash Fike.
DILLON - Damon Skrodski 0-1, Cole Johnson 2-3 (2B), Jace Fitzgerald 0-2, Pete Gibson 0-1, Johnny Reiser 0-2, Kale Konen 1-2, Curnow 1-2, Pulliam 0-2, Colin Herman 0-1, Dean Smith 0-1, Landon Peterson 0-1.
BELGRADE (4-3) - Cole Thomas 2-2, Lane Neill 2-2 (2B), Fike 1-2, Coby Richards 2-2 (2B), Seth Green 1-3 (2B), Jacobsen 1-2, Cooper VanLuchene 1-2 (2B), Keaton Carter 1-3, Alex Casas 1-2.
Belgrade 11, Dillon 3
Dillon 000 030 0 - 3 5 6
Belgrade 412 112 x - 11 11 0
Jace Fitzgerald, Damon Skrodski (3), Pete Gibson (6) and Cole Pulliam. Wyatt Lambeth, Wyatt Russell (6) and Seth Green.
DILLON - Cole Johnson 1-3, Fitzgerald 1-4, Gibson 1-2, Johnny Reiser 0-3, Kale Konen 1-2, Connor Curnow 0-3, Pulliam 1-3, Skrodski 0-3, Colin Herman 0-1, Landon Peterson 0-0.
BELGRADE (5-3) - Cole Thomas 3-3 (2 2B), Lane Neill 1-2, Kash Fike 1-4, Lambeth 1-3, Green 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 2-3, Cooper VanLuchene 1-4 (2B), Alex Casas 0-3, Coby Richards 2-4 (2B).