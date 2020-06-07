Led by a pair of strong performances on the mound, the Belgrade Bandits stretched their win streak to six Saturday and remained unbeaten in conference play in the process.
The Bandits scored in every inning of the opener en route to a 7-1 victory against the Butte Miners, and then held off a seventh inning rally to cap the doublebeader with a 3-1 win.
With the victories, Belgrade improved to 6-0 in Southern A play.
“I’ll take it, 6-0 in conference is a great start,” Bandits manager Johnny Graham said. “That’s the name of the game is trying to win that regular season conference crown and then you go to the next season. So big wins and Butte’s a quality ball club.”
Cooper VanLuchene scattered four hits and struck out five in Game 1 in a complete game victory. Then Coby Richards went six innings in Game 2 and also tossed a four-hitter with five strike outs.
“Cooper, that’s the best he’s thrown this year and as he settles in he’ll just get better as the year goes on. Each outing of his, he’s thrown three times now, I think he’s looked better than the last,” said Graham. “Coby went and dealt, so I’m happy with where are pitchers are.”
Things did get a little dicey in the top of the seventh in Game 2. The Miners (1-7, 1-3 Southern A) got runners on first and second with no outs with Cole Thomas on the mound in relief.
But the Bandits got a break when catcher Seth Green caught a pop out on a bunt attempt for the first out, and then Thomas fielded a hard grounder and threw to second on a fielder’s choice.
“They pop that bunt up. That’s a matter of the catcher looking up and catching it and then we throw it to first. That would have been huge to get that double play,” said Graham. “That was first and foremost and now they’re in a position where they have to swing it.”
With two outs and runners on the corners, Kash Fike made a tough catch looking into the sun to end the game.
“He’s still kind of learning the outfield and tough sun today,” said Graham. “I thought he did just a terrific job of competing until the end of that play and giving himself every opportunity to see it late. That was tremendous.”
Alex Casas belted a double in Game 2 for one of Belgrade’s two hits in the contest, while Lane Neill and Green were each 1-for 2 in the opener with a pair of RBI’s. Richards and Neill each had a double in Game 1.
Belgrade (9-3) stretched its win streak to eight Sunday with a pair of identical 12-11 non-conference victories on the road against the Cody (Wyo.) Cubs.
Casas belted a three-run home run in the opener to help the Bandits rally from a four-run deficit to win the game. Belgrade scored five runs in the top of the seventh to complete the comeback, and Fike and Richards had doubles.
In Game 2, the Bandits rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to take a 12-8 lead into the bottom of the seventh before hanging on to win. Tristan Blatt powered the Cubs in the loss, finishing just a single short of hitting for the cycle.
Stan Knudsen had a double for Belgrade, which scored a dozen runs despite being limited to just five hits.
The Bandits are back in action Wednesday hosting Anaconda in league action before traveling to the Helena Reps Thursday.
Belgrade 7, Butte 1
Butte 000 001 0 - 1 4 0
Belgrade 111 112 x - 7 4 0
Rylan Richards, Wolfgang Doty (6) and Reece Cox. Cooper VanLuchene and Kash Fike.
BUTTE - Eagan Lester 0-3, Coyt Stajcar 0-3, Ryan Wahl 2-3 (2B), Aidan Lee 0-3, Eric Hart 2-3, Ryan Burt 0-3, Kian O’Neill 0-2, Cox 0-1, Evan Starr 0-1, Kenley Leary 0-1.
BELGRADE (6-3) - Cole Thomas 0-2, Lane Neill 1-2 (2B), Fike 1-2, Coby Richards 1-3 (3B), Seth Green 1-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Alex Casas 0-0.
Belgrade 3, Butte 1
Butte 000 010 0 - 1 4 1
Belgrade 001 200 x - 3 2 1
Reece Cox and Evan Starr. Coby Richards, Cole Thomas (7) and Seth Green.
BUTTE - Rylan Richards 1-4 (2B), Eagan Lester 1-3, Ryan Wahl 1-2 (2B), Eric Hart 0-3, Ryan Burt 0-2, Aidan Lee 1-3, Coyt Stajcar 0-3, Kian O’Neill 0-3, Starr 0-2.
BELGRADE (7-3) - Cole Thomas 0-2, Lane Neill 0-2, Kash Fike 0-2, Richards 1-2, Green 0-2, Mason Jacobsen 0-1, Cooper VanLuchene 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-2, Alex Casas 1-2 (2B).
Belgrade 12, Cody 11
Belgrade 020 320 5 - 12 7 3
Cody 010 820 0 - 11 10 7
Wyatt Russell, Daniel Rickenberg (4), Lane Neill (7) and Kash Fike. Cody Phillips, Grady McCarten (7) and Jackson Schroeder.
BELGRADE (8-3) - Neill 1-5, Keaton Carter 0-4, Kash Fike 2-2 (2B), Coby Richards 1-3 (2B), Seth Green 0-1, Russell 0-1, Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Rickenberg 0-2, Mason Jacobsen 0-0, Stran Knudsen 1-4, Wyatt Lambeth 0-0, Alex Casas 1-3 (HR).
CODY - C. Phillips 1-3, McCarten 0-1, Devyn Engdahl 2-4, Jared Grenz Tristan Blatt 2-3 (2B), Schroeder 0-3, Tyler Grenz 1-3, Dominic Phillips 1-1, Hayden Bronnenberg 1-2, Chance Moss 0-3, Ethan Johnston 2-3.
Belgrade 12, Cody 11
Belgrade 006 321 0 - 12 5 1
Cody 124 010 3 - 11 12 8
Kash Fike, Alex Casas (3), Lane Neill (6) and Seth Green. Devyn Engdahl, Unknown (4), Ethan Johnston (5) and Jackson Schroeder.
BELGRADE (9-3) - Neill 0-4, Alex Casas 0-4, Fike 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 1-3, Green 0-3, Wyatt Lambeth 1-3, Stran Knudsen 1-3 (2B), Daniel Rickenberg 1-4, Wyatt Russell 1-2.
CODY - Cody Phillips 0-3, Engdahl 0-5, Jared Grenz 3-4 (3B), Tristan Blatt 3-4 (2B, 3B, HR), Schroeder 0-5, Tyler Grenz 2-2 (2 2B), Dominic Phillips 2-4, Unknown 0-2, Hayden Bronnenberg 1-2 (2B), Ethan Johnston 1-1.