While wet weather forced plenty of cancellations over the weekend, Belgrade managed to get in a doubleheader on the road.
The Bandits won the opener Sunday against the Great Falls Chargers 4-0, before losing the second 5-2.
Coby Richards led the charge in Game 1, tossing a three-hit shutout and striking out six in a complete game effort. He also drove in a run on a ground in the second inning as Belgrade took a 2-0 lead.
The Bandits scored their other two runs in the sixth after Alex Casas singled to knock in Dyson Kinnaman, and then Kash Fike scored on an errant throw by Great Falls at the plate.
In Game 2, the Chargers took a 2-0 lead in the second, added a run in the third after Belgrade tied the game at 2-2, and then scored twice in the fourth en route to victory.
Lane Neill was 1 for 2 with an RBI, but the Bandits were limited to six hits and struck out 10 times in the defeat.
Evan Hamberger started on the mound, allowing six hits and all four runs in four innings of work.
Belgrade (4-2) was also scheduled to host Vauxhall Saturday, but the doubleheader was canceled.
The Bandits return to action May 1 and 2 with doubleheaders on the road against Kalispell Lakers and Glacier Twins, respectively.
Belgrade 4, Great Falls 0
Belgrade 200 002 0 - 4 6 1
Great Falls 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
Coby Richards and Connor Reid. J Banderob, R Hartman (7) and K Clark.
BELGRADE (4-1) - Lane Neill 1-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-4, Kash Fike 1-2, Richards 0-3, Alex Casas 1-3, Cooper VanLuchene 0-3, Reid 1-3, Keaton Carter 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3.
GREAT FALLS - Clark 1-2, H Houk 1-3, N Fowler 0-3, C McNamee 0-3, J Hinderager 0-3, R Hartum 1-3, K Kralich 0-3, C Devoss 0-1, T Mapes 0-2.
Great Falls 5, Belgrade 2
Belgrade 002 000 0 - 2 6 0
Great Falls 201 200 x - 5 7 1
Evan Hamberger, Cooper VanLuchene (5) and Kash Fike. H Houk, J Hinderager (5) and K Clark.
BELGRADE (4-2) - Lane Neill 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-3, Fike 0-3, Coby Richards 1-3, Alex Casas 1-3, Payton Burman 1-3, J Jacksha 0-1, Brody Jacksha 1-2, Gavin Waters 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2.
GREAT FALLS - Clark 2-3, R Hartum 1-3, N Fowler 2-3, W Gilcher 1-2, C McNamee 0-3, J Banderob 0-3, K Kralich 1-3, F Weymouth 0-3, T Mapes 0-2.