The Belgrade Bandits split a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend in northwestern Montana.
The Bandits won the opener against the Kalispell Lakers 9-7 Saturday, but lost the nightcap 12-9. Then they won the opener Sunday against the Glacier Twins 7-4 before losing the second game 6-2.
Belgrade (6-3) had built leads of 6-0 and 9-2 in Game 1 against Kalispell and then held on for the victory. The Lakers score five runs over the final three innings, including two in the bottom of the seventh.
The Bandits finished with just six hits, but capitalized on six walks and three errors by Kalispell. Alex Casas and Kash Fike each had a pair of RBIs.
In Game 2, the contest was tied at 6-all going into the bottom of the sixth, but Kalispell scored six runs in the bottom half of the frame. Belgrade got three in the top of the seventh before the rally stalled.
Payton Burman and Connor Reid each finished with two hits, and Burman knocked in three runs.
Saturday, Belgrade scored three runs in the top of the seventh en route to beating Glacier. An RBI-double by Casas gave the Bandits a 5-4 lead, and he later scored on an error. The Bandits stretched the lead to three on an RBI-double by Reid.
The Twins rallied with five runs in the sixth to win Game 2. Evan Hamberger scattered four hits and struck out eight on the mound before being relieved in the sixth.
Belgrade is back in action Saturday with a doubleheader in Lewistown.
Gallatin Valley tops Senators
The Gallatin Valley Outlaws broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth Thursday, and then held on for a 4-2 victory on the road against the Helena Senators.
Isaac Richard’s two-run double knocked in the game-winning runs as the Outlaws’ pitching staff limited Helena to two hits. Mayson Shively allowed both hits in four innings of work, and then Patrick Dietz closed out the game with three hitless innings and four strike outs to earn the victory.
Saturday the Outlaws were swept by Billings in a doubleheader on the road. The Blue Jays won the opener 9-1 before taking Game 2 5-4.
Gallatin Valley was limited to four hits in the first game, and then led much of Game 2. Billings scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to rally for the win.
Josh Wisecarver had two of the Outlaws’ six hits in Game 2.
Sunday, in Lewistown, the Outlaws split a doubleheader after winning the opener 11-0 and then losing in Game 2 after allowing 10 runs through two innings, 14-8.
Cyrus Richardson hit a triple in Game 1 and a double in Game 2.
Gallatin Valley is back in action hosting the Bitterroot Red Sox and Blue Jays Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Belgrade 9, Kalispell 7
Belgrade 060 300 0 - 9 6 2
Kalispell 020 021 2 - 7 8 3
Coby Richards, Cooper VanLuchene (3), Lane Neill (6), Kash Fike (7) and Connor Reid. A Wood, C Morgan (7) and G Drish.
BELGRADE (5-1) - Neill 0-4, Alex Casas 1-3, Fike 1-4 (2B), Richards 1-4, Brody Jacksha 0-3, VanLuchene 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Payton Burman 1-3, Keaton Carter 1-1, Reid 0-2.
KALISPELL - E Diede 0-2, G Brink 1-4, Uknown 0-1, A Driear 0-3, J Schlegel 1-4 (2B), K Hoffman 2-5 (2B), C Van Aken 1-2, E Owens 1-1, D Wallack 0-3, Drish 1-4, K Willis 1-2.
Kalispell 12, Belgrade 9
Belgrade 021 210 3 - 9 10 5
Kalispell 020 310 x - 12 10 4
Gavin Waters, Aidan Kulbeck (5) and Connor Reid. K Hoffman, J Schiegel (7) and K Willis.
BELGRADE (5-2) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Alex Casas 1-4, Kash Fike 1-4 (3B), Coby Richards 1-3, Reid 2-4, Payton Burman 2-3 (2 2B), Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Brody Jacksha 1-1 (2B), Kulbeck 0-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-2.
KALISPELL - E diede 4-5 (2B, 3B), G Brink 0-4, Willis 1-3, A Driear 0-2, Schlegel 0-3, K Hoffman 2-3, E Owens 0-3, C Van Aken 2-4, D Wallack 1-3.
Belgrade 7, Glacier 4
Belgrade 000 220 3 - 7 6 1
Glacier 100 012 0 - 4 7 1
Kash Fike, Lane Neill (4) and Connor Reid. J Polumbus, Unknown (4) and D Dunn.
BELGRADE (6-2) - Neill 0-0, Alex Casas 1-1 (2B), Fike 1-2, Coby Richards 0-3, Reid 3-3 (2 2B), Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Brody Jacksha 1-2, Keaton Carter 0-2, Payton Burman 0-2.
GLACIER - M Peters 0-3, S Andrachick 1-3, M Glass 1-2, Polumbus 0-1, G Robbins 2-2, H Meehan 1-2, Dunn 1-1, E Austin 0-2, T Bryan 1-2.
Glacier 6, Belgrade 2
Belgrade 100 010 0 - 2 4 1
Glacier 010 005 x - 6 6 2
Evan Hamberger, Payton Burman (6) adn Kash Fike, Connor Reid. G Robbins adn M Peters.
BELGRADE (6-3) - Lane Neill 1-2 (2B), Alex Casas 0-3, Fike 0-3, Coby Richards 1-3, Burman 1-3, Brody Jacksha0-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-2, Gavin Waters 0-1, Dyson Kinnaman 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck1-2, Keaton Carter 0-1
GLACIER - Peters 1-4, S Andrachick 0-4, J Polumbus 0-3, Robbins 1-3 (2B), M Glass 0-1, E Austin 1-2, D Dunn 1-2, H Meehan 2-3 (2B), O Barta 0-1, Unknown 0-0, T Bryan 0-2.
Gallatin Valley 4, Helena 2
Gallatin Valley 002 020 0 - 4 7 1
Helena 000 200 0 - 2 2 2
Mayson Shively, Patrick Dietz (5) and Unknown. Caden Sell, Michael Hurlbert (4), Hunter Bratcher (6) and Uknown.
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 2-3, Reid Woodward 2-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3 (2B), Patrick Dietz 0-3, Brody Ayers 2-4, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Shively 0-1, Austin Devers 0-3, Josh Majors 0-3, Logan Vasarella 0-2.
HELENA - Matt Burton 0-1, Trysten Mooney 0-1, Tyler Tenney 0-3, Victor Scott 1-3, Will Brent 1-3, Forest Suero 0-2, Judson Seliskar 0-3, Eamon Burke 0-2, Quinn Belcher 0-0, Cade Coate 0-2, Gavin Thennis 0-1.
Billings 9, Gallatin Valley 1
Gallatin Valley 010 000 0 - 1 4 3
Billings 500 202 x - 9 8 3
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 0-4, Isaac Richardson 2-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Brody Ayers 0-3, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Austin Devers 0-2, Jaxson Kloote 0-2, Reid Woodward 1-3.
Billings 5, Gallatin Valley 4
Gallatin Valley 100 003 0 - 4 6 2
Billings 000 032 x - 5 6 1
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 1-3 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 2-3 (3B), Isaac Richardson 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Beedie 0-2, Ayers 1-1, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Josh Majors 1-3 (2B), Garrett Penny 0-2, Reid Woodward 0-1, Logan Vasarella 0-2, Devers 0-1.
Lewistown 14, Gallatin Valley 8
Gallatin Valley 311 003 0 - 8 10 7
Lewistown 460 013 x - 14 13 0
GALALTIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 1-4, Austin Devers 1-2 (2B), Josh Majors 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 2-4 (2B, 3B)), Brody Ayers 2-3 (2B), Patrick Dietz 0-1, Isaac Richardson 2-4, Mayson Shively 2-3, Garrett Penny 0-2, Logan Vasarella 0-2.
Gallatin Valley 11, Lewistown 0
Gallatin Valley 400 201 4 - 11 7 0
Lewistown 000 000 0 - 0 3 5
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 3-5, Isacc Richardson 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 2-5 (2B), Brody Ayers 0-3, Austin Devers 0-5, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Josh Majors 0-3, Jaxson Kloote 0-2.