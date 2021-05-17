Following a nearly two week break after a doubleheader in Lewistown was canceled, the Belgrade Bandits have won five consecutive games.
Belgrade defeated the Bozeman Bucks AA May 12 and then swept the Bitterroot Bucs 12-8 and 6-5 at Medina Field Saturday before winning two more non-conference games Sunday against the Glacier Twins and Butte Miners by identical scores of 8-0 in Butte.
Having a long break prior to playing Bozeman, Bandits manager Johnny Graham noted it took some time for his team to settle into the flow of the game, which Belgrade won 10-2.
“The timing element and what not took some time. It took some time to get there in terms of base running with our leads and breaks,” he said. “Now Coby (Richards) really helped us and our defense behind him helped us as well to give us kind of that leash to get things going offensively later in the game and not having to press.”
Richards scattered five hits and struck out nine in six innings of work, and then Cooper VanLuchene allowed just two hits and struck out five over the final three innings of the nine inning contest.
“Once we got it going I thought we swung it pretty well and we were terrific running as that game progressed too,” said Graham. “And then both arms, Coby threw really well and Coop threw really well in relief, and we were sharp behind them.”
Alex Casas, Kash Fike and Richards each hit a double in the victory, while Lane Neill, Payton Burman and Brody Jacksha each had a pair of hits along with Fike.
While Graham felt the effort was lackluster in Saturday’s opener, Belgrade never trailed on the contest en route to victory. An eight-run fifth inning stretched a one-run lead to 11-2, and then the Bandits withstood a rally by the Bucs to win the game.
“Just zero pulse. I’m not sure where that came from,” said Graham. “So this is no discredit to Bitterroot, but we did not play very good baseball. The scoreboard rewarded us, but we didn’t play the game very well.”
Belgrade rallied to win Game 2 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Bandits capitalized on a hit batter, two walks, a single and aggressive base running to take a 6-5 lead.
“I thought we were good in terms of base running, but everything else — our at-bats, our plate approach was bad and the numbers prove that,” said Graham. “We had a lot of free outs.”
Still, Belgrade took a one run lead into the seventh. The Bucs made things interesting when they got the game-tying run on second with one out following a double.
But Wyatt Lambeth struck out the next two batters to end the game.
“Lambeth came in and did a really nice job closing that thing out on the mound,” said Graham. Attacking the strike zone, commanding multiple pitches in the strike zone, great job for Wyatt.”
Sunday, Fike threw a complete game 5-hitter against Glacier and was 3 for 4 with and RBI. VanLuchene scattered eight hits and stuck out five against the Miners to cap the weekend.
Conner Reid was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs against Butte.
Belgrade (11-4) is back in action May 22 with its Southern A opener at Anaconda. The team will then play at the Missoula Mavs Sunday.
“I think it’s okay with where we’re at right now, but we just got to get better,” Graham said of the team’s overall play. “And you need to see that daily in practice and in games.”
Belgrade 10, Bozeman 2
Belgrade 100 010 323 - 10 11 2
Bozeman 000 002 000 - 2 7 5
Coby Richards, Cooper VanLuchene (7) and Connor Reid. Brady Higgs, Rhett Hays (6), Dillon Coleman (8), Kellen Harrison (8) and Andrew Western.
BELGRADE (7-4) - Lane Neill 2-3, Alex Casas 1-5 92B), Kash Fike 2-3 (2B), Payton Burman 2-4, Richards 1-5 (2B), VanLuchene 0-4, Keaton Carter 0-3, Reid 1-4, Brody Jacksha 2-4.
BOZEMAN - Corbin Holzer 0-4, Jackson Burke 0-4, Preston Flieham 3-4, Hays 1-4, Max Matteucci 0-3, Harrison 0-1, Jake Vigan 0-4, Logan Pailthorpe 1-4, Western 2-4, Bryce Hampton 0-2.
Belgrade 12, Bitterroot 8
Bitterroot 010 014 2 - 8 5 2
Belgrade 100 281 x - 12 5 1
B Hinsdale, J Sage (5), B Schneiter (6) and P Duchen. Gavin Waters, C Delph (6), Payton Burman (6) and Connor Reid,
BITTERROOT - J Sage 0-1, T Larson 2-4, D Sculley 0-4, P Duchen 0-3, B Schnider 1-5, C Kohlman 1-1, T Martins 0-3, C Zalucki 1-2, D Barthels 0-2.
BELGRADE (8-4) - Lane Neill 0-3, Alex Casas 0-3, Kash Fike 1-3 (2B), Coby Richards 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-3, Broday Jacksha 1-3, Cooper VanLuchene 1-1, Burman 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-3.
Belgrade 6, Bitterroot 5
Bitterroot 112 100 0 - 5 7 3
Belgrade 201 3 00 x - 6 3 1
T Larson, Chase Schmitt (6) and . Evan Hamberger, Wyatt Lambeth (6) and Connor Reid.
BITTERROOT - J Sage 0-3, Larson 0-4, Colby Kohlman 2-4 (2B), D Sculley 0-3, Dan Barthels 0-3, P Duchen 1-3, T Martins 0-2, Schmitt 0-2, B Schneiter 3-4 (2 2B), C Zalucki 1-1.
BELGRADE (9-4) - Lane Neill 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Kash Fike 1-3, Coby Richards 2-4 (2B), Lambeth 0-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Payton Burman 0-2, Reid 0-1, Aidain Kulbeck 0-2.
Belgrade 8, Glacier 0
Belgrade 103 112 0 - 8 9 1
Glacier 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
Kash Fike and Connor Reid. S Andrachik (3), M Peters, M Glass (6) and D Dunn.
BELGRADE (10-4) - Lane Neill 1-2, Alex Casas 0-3, Fike 3-4, Coby Richards 3-4, Reid 0-3, Payton Burman 1-2, Cooper VanLuchene 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2 (2B).
GLACIER - M Peters 0-3, Andrachik 0-4, J Polumbus 0-2, G Robbins 2-3, J McIntyre 1-2, H Meehan 0-3, Dunn 0-2, E Austin 0-2, M Glass 0-1, T Bryan 2-2, Unknown 0-1.
Belgrade 8, Butte 0
Belgrade 200 114 0 - 8 6 0
Glacier 000 000 0 - 0 8 3
Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid. R Richards, K O’Neill (6) and E Starr.
BELGRADE (11-4) - Lane Neill 1-3, Alex Casas 0-1, Kash Fike 0-3, Coby Richards 1-3, Reid 2-4 (2B), Brody Jacksha 1-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Payton Burman 0-2, Gavin Waters 0-3, VanLuchene 0-1.
BUTTE - E Lakkala 0-2, H Salcido 0-1, E Lester 2-4, E Hart 0-4, O’Neill 2-3, Staff 2-3 (2B), R Doherty 0-2, R Cox 0-0, H Hotalen 0-1, C Stajcar 0-1, M Demaris 0-3, E Cunningham 2-3.