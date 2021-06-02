In an early season showdown between longtime Southern A rivals, Belgrade swept a doubleheader against Gallatin Valley Tuesday at Medina Field.
The Bandits won the opener 6-5 on Cooper VanLuchene’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, and then they scored eight runs in the second inning of Game 2 en route to a 13-3 six-inning victory.
After trailing by three early in Game 1, Belgrade manager Johnny Graham credited his team for remaining focused.
“They just kept their eyes on the task, which was to compete, much like GVO did,” he said. “They did the same thing, just kept competing. That was a crazy game, fun game.”
Gallatin Valley (16-12, 2-3 Southern A) had scored three in the top of the first and then fell behind 5-3 going into the seventh. The Outlaws tied the game when Isaac Richardson hit a two-run homer to left after Josh Wisecarver had drawn a four-pitch walk.
But Keaton Carter reached base on an error in the bottom half of the frame, advanced to second on another error and then scored on VanLuchene’s single to left.
It was a tough loss for Gallatin Valley, but one that longtime manager Duwayne Scott feels will serve as a good lesson for his team.
“Sometimes you got to lose a couple games to learn some stuff unfortunately,” he said. “So hopefully we can learn from this game and see what happens.”
Scott added that while nearly the entire roster is back from a year ago, they are working out a few things on the field nearly 30 games into the season.
“We’re still trying to feel our way through some position changes that we’ve made this year,” Scott said. “We just have to make some plays. Seems like every loss that we’ve had so far comes down to one or two plays of us defensively. So defensively we’ve just got to get better.”
Both team’s No. 1 pitchers, Belgrade’s Coby Richards and Gallatin Valley’s Patrick Dietz, started on the hill in the opener. Each tossed a four hitter, and Richards struck out nine, while Dietz had five Ks.
“They certainly matched each other,” said Graham. “It was a good game, a really good game.”
In Game 2, Belgrade’s Payton Burman and Brody Jacksha drew back-to-back walks to lead off the second. Burman later scored on an error, and then the Bandits went on to add seven more runs after Connor Reid, Lane Neill and Jacksha hit RBI-doubles.
Josh Majors was eventually replaced on the mound by Brandon Beedie after allowing three hits, four earned runs and walking four. It was a short outing for Majors, but Scott has been pleased with his pitching staff to this point.
“I think the pitchers, honesty, have done a pretty good job all year long, so I’m really happy with the guys on the mound and I think we’ll get better on the mound as well once we start playing more games,” he said. “June we won’t have many days off, so hopefully guys will get into a little more rhythm and we can start using some more guys on the mound rather than three or four.”
In a 22-1 conference rout of Livingston on May 27, Dietz and Mayson Shively combined to throw a 5-hitter and strike out 13. Gallatin Valley tallied seven doubles in the victory — two by Brody Ayers — and Cyrus Richardson hit a home run.
Prior to Tuesday’s games, Belgrade hosted four games over the weekend. Saturday the Bandits beat Miles City 8-1 before losing to the Kalispell Lakers 13-3, and Sunday they defeated Miles City 9-5 and Idaho Falls 11-1.
“Sunday was kind of fun because all the seniors were gone, so we had five kids (from the B team) and a couple of them swing and they played,” said Graham. “They were nervous certainly early in Game 1 and then as the day went on they settled in. It was cool to see, fun to watch them play.”
Belgrade (16-5, 2-0 Southern A) trailed 9-5 going into the bottom of the seventh against Miles City before winning Sunday. Graham credited players for having good at-bats, getting on base and then hustling on the bases.
“We swung it really well in Game 2,” Graham added. “Some of these kids that was their first time getting at-bats with the A-club that day, and by Game 2 some of those kids really locked in.”
Gallatin Valley is back in action this weekend at a tournament in Havre, while the Bandits travel to Dillon Saturday for a pair of non-conference games and then will host the Cubs Sunday in a Southern A doubleheader.
Gallatin Valley 22, Livingston 1
Gallatin Valley 179 500 - 22 17 0
Livingston 100 000 - 1 5 3
Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shively (4) and n/a. River Smith, Zach Beal (2), Casey Miller (3), Max Stern (3), Jakob Cipriani (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 1-5 (2B), Reid Woodward 0-1, Josh Wisecarver 3-4 (2B), Garrett Penny 0-0, Isaac Richardson 4-5 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 4-5 (2B, HR), Brody Ayers 3-4 (2 2B), Bo Hays 1-3, Josh Majors 1-3 (2B), Austin Devers 0-3, Dietz 0-1, Shively 0-1.
LIVINGSTON - Cody Prather 0-3, Smith 2-3, David Osen 2-2, Casey Miller 0-2, Simon Coleman 1-3, M. Stern 0-1, Cipriani 0-2, Brooks Smith 0-1, Beal 0-1, Auggie Stern 0-1, Ryan Baver 0-2.
Belgrade 8, Miles City 1
Miles City 000 000 1 - 1 2 7
Belgrade 020 042 x - 8 4 1
C Haycock, L Muri (5) and J Venable. Kash Fike, Caleb Hoppe (5) and Connor Reid.
MILES CITY - D Polesky 0-3, Venable 1-3, A Cline 1-3 (2B), Muri 0-3, S Rickett 0-2, Uknown 0-1, R Lee 0-2, B Hager 0-1, P Hollowell 0-1, D Holmlund 0-2, Haycock 0-2.
BELGRADE (12-4) - Lane Neill 1-3, Alex Casas 0-3, Fike 0-2, Coby Richards 1-3 (3B), Mason Jacobsen 0-4, Cooper VanLuchene 0-3, Hoppe 0-1, Keaton Carter 1-3, Jayden Jacksha 0-0, Brody Jacksha 0-1, Reid 1-1.
Kalispell 13, Belgrade 3
Kalispell 316 003 - 13 12 0
Belgrade 020 001 - 3 9 1
K Hoffman and K Willis, Evan Hamberger, Payton Burman (3), Lane Neill and Connor Reid.
KALISPELL - E Diede 2-4 (2B), G Brink 3-4, T O’Connell 2-3 (2B, 3B), Hoffman 2-4, J Schlegel 1-2, D Kernan 2-3, Willis 0-3, C Van Aken 0-2, D Wallack 0-3.
BELGRADE (12-5) - Neill 2-4, Alex Casas 0-2, Kash Fike 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-3, Brody Jacksha 3-3, Reid 0-3, Keaton Carter 1-2, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Burman 3-3.
Belgrade 6, Gallatin Valley 5
Gallatin Valley 300 000 2 - 5 5 4
Belgrade 002 012 1 - 6 6 1
Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shively (6) and Cyrus Ricahrdson. Coby Richards, Kash Fike (7) and Connor Reid.
GALLATIN VALLEY (16-11) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Isaac Richardson 1-4 (HR), C. Richardson Brody Ayers 1-2, Bo Hays 0-1, Josh Majors 1-3, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Dietz 0-1, Shively 0-3.
BELGRADE (15-5) - Lane Neill 0-3, Alex Casas 0-1, Fike 2-4 (2B), Richards 2-4, Reid 0-3, Payton Burman 1-3, Keaton Carter 0-3, Cooper VanLuchene 1-4, Brody Jacksha 0-3.
Belgrade 13, Gallatin Valley 3
Gallatin Valley 000 021 - 3 7 3
Belgrade 080 03x - 13 11 2
Josh Majors, Brandon Beedie (2), Macerelli (6) and Cyrus Richardson. Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.
GALLATIN VALLEY (16-12) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Isaac Richardson 2-3, C. Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 0-3, Bo Hays 1-3, Majors 0-1, Beedie 2-2, Mayson Shivley 1-1, Dietz 0-0, Austin Devers 0-3.
BELGRADE (16-5) - Lane Neill 3-4 (2B, 3B), Alex Casas 0-2, Kash Fike 0-3, Gavin Waters 1-2, Coby Richards 2-3 (2B), Connor Reid 2-3 (2B), Keaton Carter 1-2 (2B), Payton Burman 1-3, Brody Jacksha 1-2 (2B).