Following a successful weekend at the Treasure State Showdown, the Belgrade Bandits notched a pair of Southern A victories Tuesday night at Medina Field.
The Bandits won the opener 3-2 on a walkoff single by Kash Fike in the bottom of the seventh. Then they run-ruled the Miners 12-2 in the nightcap.
Belgrade never trailed in Game 1, but the Miners rallied to tie the contest at 2-2 in the seventh after scoring an unearned run.
In the bottom half of the frame Alex Casas drew a leadoff walk and then stole second and third. He scored the game-winning run when Fike singled to left.
The Bandits were limited to just five hits by Butte’s Reece Cox, but capitalized on seven walks.
Coby Richards scattered six hits and struck out eight in earning the win for the Bandits. He was also 1 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
In Game 2, the Miners scored two runs in the top of the first, but Belgrade scored 12 unanswered runs en route to victory. Five of those runs came in the third.
Again, the Bandits were limited offensively and finished with just five hits, but they capitalized on eight errors by Butte. Lane Neill was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Cooper VanLuchene picked up the win on the mound after tossing a 4-hitter and striking out three.
Belgrade (33-12, 9-1 Southern A) has a week off before traveling to Three Forks for a conference showdown against Gallatin Valley. Then the team will compete in the Palouse Summer Series in Pullman, Wash. July 8-11 before returning to league play.
Belgrade 3, Butte 2
Butte 000 010 1 - 2 6 0
Belgrade 100 010 1 - 3 5 3
Reece Cox and E Starr. Coby Richards and Connor Reid.
BUTTE (17-16) - E Lester 1-4, K O’Neill 0-4, E Hart 1-4, A Lee 1-3, Starr 1-3, S Ossello 1-2, M Demaris 1-3, H Hotalen 0-2, E Cunningham 0-1, R Doherty 1-2.
BELGRADE (32-12) - Lane Neill 0-2, Payton Burman 1-1, Kash Fike 1-1, Richards 1-3, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Reid 0-3, Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Keaton Carter 0-2, Alex Casas 0-1.
Belgrade 12, Butte 2
Butte 200 00 - 2 4 8
Belgrade 225 03 - 12 5 2
S Ossello, E Cunningham (3) and E Lakkala. Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.
BUTTE (17-17) - E Lester 0-3, K O’Neill 1-2, E Hart 0-2, A Lee 1-3, E Starr 0-2, R Doherty 0-1, R Cox 0-2, M Demaris 0-2, Lakkala 2-2, H Hotalen 0-1.
BELGRADE (33-12) - Lane Neill 2-2 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 0-4, Kash Fike 0-3, Coby Richards 1-4, Brody Jacksha 0-2, Reid 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 1-3, Adian Kulbeck 0-1, Payton Burman 1-2.