The Belgrade Bandits opened the 2021 campaign by winning three of their four games over the weekend.
The Bandits defeated Lewistown 10-8 in a pair of non-conference games Saturday at Medina Field, and then split on the road Sunday against the Bitterroot Bucs. Belgrade bounced back from an 8-6 loss in Game 1 to win the second 14-8.
The Bandits belted four doubles in the opener against Lewistown and rallied from deficits four times en route to victory. Kash Fike finished 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, while Connor Reid and Dyson Kinnaman drove in five runs.
In Game 2, Belgrade rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to win the game. The Bandits capitalized on three walks and four hits to take the lead for good in a six-run fifth inning.
In the opener Sunday, Belgrade took a 6-3 lead into the seventh, but couldn’t hang on. The Bucs tallied five runs in the top half of the frame after capitalizing on six walks and an RBI-double.
Kinnaman finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and then threw a couple of innings on the mound in Game 2, allowing six hits and striking out two.
Belgrade scored 10 runs in the first inning of Game 2, which featured a two-run homer by Fike. He finished 4 for 5 with the home run, a triple and four RBIs.
The Bandits return to action Saturday hosting Vauxhall and then travel to Great Falls Sunday.
GVO split series against Chargers
The Gallatin Valley Outlaws began their season over the weekend with a four-game home and away series against the Great Falls Chargers AA.
On Saturday in Great Falls, the Outlaws earned a split after losing the opener 7-6 and then winning the second game 5-4. Sunday in Three Forks, Gallatin Valley won the opener 16-11, and then lost 10-6 as the teams split the series.
In Saturday’s first game, the Outlaws had built a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. But Great Falls scored five runs en route to victory.
Brody Ayers, Cyrus Richardson, Isaac Richardson and Josh Wisecarver each had a pair of hits and combine for four RBI’s. Ayers belted a triple.
Game 2 went into extra innings and the Outlaws scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth. Cyrus Richardson and Reid Woodward each hit a double.
In Sunday’s opener Gallatin Valley built an 8-3 lead after three innings and then held on to win. Isaac Richardson had a triple and Cyrus Richardson a double. Wisecarver had a triple in Game 2.
Gallatin Valley will play the Chargers again in Great Falls April 24, and then host Lewistown April 25.
Belgrade 10, Lewistown 8
Lewistown 102 212 0 - 8 9 3
Belgrade 300 223 0 - 10 7 2
Xander Wright, Nolan Fry (4), Isaiah Marquart (6), Henry Kuhlmann (7) and Travis McAlpin. Evan Hamberger, Payton Burman C Delph and Connor Reid.
LEWISTOWN (0-1) - Fry 2-3 (2 3B), Wright 3-5, Taylor Smith 0-3, Luke Clinton 0-3, McAlpine 1-3, Trajan Sparks 1-4, Marquart 0-1, Wyatt Elam 0-0, Tate Mangold 1-3, Brody Jenness 1-4.
BELGRADE (1-0) - Lane Neill 0-3, Alex Casas 1-2, Kash Fike 2-2 (2 2B), Wyatt Lambeth 1-4 (2B), Burman 1-3 (2B), Reid 1-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Keaton Carter 0-1, Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.
Belgrade 10, Lewistown 8
Lewistown 310 130 0 - 8 6 7
Belgrade 001 360 x - 10 6 1
Taylor Smith, Matthew Golik (3), Wyatt Elam (4), Maxx Ray (5) and Travis McAlpin. Lane Neill, Aidan Kulbeck (2), Caleb Hoppe (5) and Kash Fike.
LEWISTOWN (0-2) - Isaiah Marquart 2-3 (3B), Smith 0-4, Nolan Fry 2-2, Luke Clinton 1-2, Xander Wright 0-2, Trajan Sparks 0-2, McAlpin 0-2, Golik 0-2, Ray 0-1, Henry Kuhlmann 1-1.
BELGRADE (2-0) - Neill 0-1, Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Fike 2-3, Alex Casas 0-1, D. Dunning 1-2, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Keaton Carter 1-3, Gavin Waters 0-3, Kulbeck 0-1.
Bitterroot 8, Belgrade 6
Belgrade 300 102 0 - 6 7 0
Mission Valley 000 012 5 - 8 8 1
Kash Fike, Caleb Hoppe (5), Wyatt Lambeth (7) and Connor Reid. D Davis, D Dumont (4), E Dolence 6) and E Fisher.
Bitterroot - X Fisher 2-3 (2B), A Muzquiz 2-4, Dolence 0-2, Dumont 0-4, E Fisher 1-3, D Williams 0-3, J Bennett 0-2, Davis 1-2, J Littile 2-4.
BELGRADE (2-1) - Lane Neill 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 2-3 (2B), Fike 0-3, Lambeth 0-2, Alex Casas 1-2, Reid 1-2, Brody Jacksha 1-2 (2B), Hoppe 0-1, Gavin Waters 0-1, Keaton Carter 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3.
Belgrade 14, Bitterroot 8
Belgrade (10)01 110 1 - 14 16 1
Mission Valley 0 03 103 1 - 8 12 0
Gavin Waters, Alex Casas (4), Dyson Kinnaman (6) and Connor Reid. T Martins, C Brock (5) and B. Hinshaw.
BELGRADE (3-1) - Lane Neill 3-5 (3B), Dyson Kinnaman 2-4, Kash Fike 4-5 (3B, HR), A. Casas 3-4 (2B), Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Reid 0-1, D Casas 0-2 Brody Jacksha 1-3, Payton Burman 1-4 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 2-4 (3B).
Bitterroot - J Sage 2-2, C Zalucki 0-2, D Sculley 2-3, D Bartheis 2-4 (2B), J McNair 0-4, T Larson 2-4, G Philbrick 2-4, B Hinsdale 1-3, Unknown 0-1, C Blair 0-4.