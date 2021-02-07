Facing one of its largest deficits of the season Friday night, Manhattan Christian rallied in the second half to avoid suffering its first loss.
The Eagles trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and by 12 at halftime. But led by a game-high 16 points from Taylor DeVries, Christian outscored Ennis 33-12 in the second half en route to a 50-41 District 12C victory.
“I was very proud of our adjustments and effort in the second half,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “The girls found their joy again a bit and it was best to see them overcome the adversity of a rough first half.”
Ennis (6-1), which suffered its first loss of the season, shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and was 4 of 6 from behind arc en route to building a 29-17 lead.
“Ennis came out on fire. Coach (Jordan) Overstreet had his girls ready to play as always,” said Bellach. “We were out of sorts partly due to their energy and game plan and partly due to us just being a bit uptight, and I think putting a little bit too much pressure on ourselves. We shot 12 percent to their 61 percent in the first half. We were fortunate to be down only 12 I thought.”
Christian (13-0, 8-0 District 12C) stormed back in the third quarter with a 21-point effort. DeVries finished with four steals, four rebounds and three steals, while Eliana Kuperus chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds.
“Tonight’s game was definitely a valuable experience for our girls,” said Bellach. “Couldn’t be more proud of the response.”
The previous night, Christian led by as many as 24 en route to a 58-48 non-conference victory against Jefferson.
Kiersten Van Kirk tallied a game-high 18 points and five rebounds, while Grace Aamot had 14 points and five boards. Kuperus added eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles return to action Tuesday with a league game at West Yellowstone, and then wrap up the regular season with a rematch against Ennis Wednesday and then Whitehall Thursday.
“We’ve played a lot of games in a short amount of time and I think that came to a bit of a head mentally and physically last night,” said Bellach. “Now we have a couple days to rest and recharge for the final week and into the postseason.”
Christian's boys rout conference foes
Following a sluggish start against Harrison-Willow Creek, the offense came alive in the second quarter Feb. 3. Manhattan Christian rallied for a 79-48 victory and then routed two more District 12C opponents to improve to 14-0.
Seth Amunrud led the charge against Harrison-Willow Creek, tallying a game-high 31 points and seven rebounds. He was among four Eagles who reached double figures.
Amunrud added a game-high 27 points and six rebounds in a 70-47 victory against Jefferson Thursday, and then had 19 points in Friday’s 85-42 victory against Ennis.
“We lost some defensive focus Wednesday and Thursday night, but responded well tonight against Ennis,” Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. “This week I felt like we were finding our offensive rhythm. We shot the basketball well tonight, which doesn’t hurt.”
While Amunrud led the charge, Tebarek Hill reached double figures in each contest. That includes 17 points against Ennis.
Jackson Leep had 15 against Ennis, while Caidin Hill tallied 17 against Jefferson and 13 against Harrison-Willow Creek.
“Logan (Leep) shot well and Jackson too,” said Glaus. “It’s nice to see him aggressive on the offensive end.”
Christian is back in action Tuesday at West Yellowstone before wrapping up the regular season with games against Whitehall and Harrison-Willow Creek Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Girls
Manhattan Christian 58, Jefferson 48
Jefferson 12 2 18 16 - 48
Christian 18 18 11 11 - 58
JEFFERSON (6-3) - Dakota Edmisten 0 0-0 0, Grace Alexander 2 0-2 5, Sam Zody 0 1-2 1, Rachel VanBlaricom 4 5-6 14, Austie May 2 2-2 7, MacKenzie Layng 4 1-2 12, Hailee Stiles 0 0-1 0, Abbie Youde 1 0-0 2, Cia Stuber 1 2-2 5, Olivia Lyon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 11-17 49.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-0) - Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 5, Hope Kenney 1 1-2 3, Eliana Kuperus 3 2-5 8, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 8-10 18, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 2 0-0 4, Grace Aamot 6 1-1 14, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 6. Totals: 21 12-18 58.
3-point goals: Jeff 7 (Layng 3, Alexander, VanBlaricom, May, Stuber), MC 4 (Walhof 2, DeVries, Aamot).
Manhattan Christian 50, Ennis 41
Christian 10 7 21 12 - 50
Ennis 14 15 5 7 - 41
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-0) - Taylor DeVries 5 2-4 16, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 4, Eliana Kuperus 2 8-12 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 2 1-2 5, Ava Bellach 1 1-2 4, Grace Aamot 1 2-3 4, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 14-23 50.
ENNIS (6-1) - Rylee Klasna 0 0-0 0, Jenna Snider 2 0-1 6, Shae Lovett 1 2-2 4, Landri Paladicuk 3 2-2 11, Shelbey Klein 4 0-0 8, Tanner Inman 0 0-0 0, Payton Mallet 0 0-0 0, Unknown 5 2-4 12. Totals: 15 6-9 41.
3-point goals: MC 6 (DeVries 4, Bellach, Walhof), Ennis 5 (Paladichuk 3, Snider 2).
Boys
Manhattan Christian 79, Harrison-WC 48
Harrison 15 7 15 1 - 48
Christian 7 27 25 20 - 79
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (10-2) - Luke Cima 9 8-9 26, Jackson Nye 1 3-4 5, Kyle Hommer 0 1-3 1, Gavin Hokanson 0 0-0 0, Tyler Bacon 0 0-0 0, Joe Cima 2 0-2 4, Thomas Cromwell 3 0-1 6, Sage Buus 2 0-0 5, James Hernval 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 13-21 48.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 13 2-2 31, Gavin Weiss 1 0-1 2, Logan Leep 4 0-0 11, Tebarek Hill 3 0-0 12, Caidin Hill 3 6-8 13, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 2 0-0 4, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 3 0-0 6. Totals: 31 8-11 79.
3-point goals: H-WC 1 (Buss), MC 9 (Amunrud 3, L. Leep 3, T. Hill 2, C. Hill).
Manhattan Christian 70, Jefferson 47
Jefferson 13 12 15 7 - 47
Christian 22 19 17 12 - 70
JEFFERSON (4-4) - Brandon Morris 1 0-0 2, Tom Meyer 0 2-2 2, Zach Zody 0 0-0 0, Joey Visser 5 1-2 12, Tyler Harrington 2 0-0 4, Cade Coate 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 6 2-2 15, Jake Genger 3 0-5 6, Wade Rykal 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 5-11 47.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-0) - Trevor VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Seth Amunrud 11 0-0 27, Gavin Weiss 1 0-0 3, Logan Leep 2 0-0 5, Tebarek Hill 4 0-0 11, Caidin Hill 6 4-6 17, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 1-2 1, Willem Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-10 70.
3-point goals: Jeff 2 (Visser, McMaster), MC 11 (Amunrud 5, T. Hill 3, Wiess, L. Leep, C. Hill).
Manhattan Christian 85, Ennis 52
Christian 28 23 18 16 - 85
Ennis 13 11 14 14 - 52
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-0) - Trevor VanDyken 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud 7 0-0 19, Gavin Weiss 2 0-0 4, Logan Leep 3 1-2 9, Tebarek Hill 8 0-0 17, Caidin Hill 2 1-2 5, Jackson Leep 6 0-1 15, Mason Venema 2 0-0 4, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 2 0-0 4, Willem Kimm 1 1-2 3. Totals: 35 3-9 85.
ENNIS (4-4) - Clintin Buyan 1 0-0 3, Jaxson Kloote 2 8-10 12, Andrew Beardsley 0 0-0 0, Cordell Severeid 0 0-0 0, Brand Ostler 6 2-2 17, Ian Swanson 6 2-2 13, Jarrett Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Will Inman 1 0-0 2, Vince Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-16 52.
3-point goals: MC 12 (Amrund 5, J. Leep 3, L. Leep 2, VanDyken, T. Hill), Ennis 5 (Ostler 3, Buyan, Swanson).