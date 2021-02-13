For the second time in three years Manhattan Christian finished the regular season unbeaten. The Eagles accomplished that feat with a non-conference victory against Whitehall Thursday and then a District 12C win at Harrison-Willow Creek Friday.
Christian built comfortable leads and boasted three players in double figures each night en route to victory.
“Against Harrison and Whitehall we had some flashes of brilliance on the defensive end,” Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. “We are getting closer and closer to putting a full defensive game together with our communication and effort.”
Led by a game-high 21 points and five rebounds from Seth Amunrud, Christian beat Whitehall 73-34. The sophomore led the charge again Friday, tallying a game-high 18 points in a 66-43 victory against Harrison-Willow Creek.
The Eagles shot 40.4 percent from the field Friday and won the battle on the boards 40-27. Logan Leep finished with 14 points, while Tebarek Hill had 10.
“Offensively, when we have spacing and the ball has energy we tend to find the right shot,” said Glaus. “We are more balanced in our attack as we can get better attacks into the paint.”
Caidin Hill tallied 16 points against Whitehall, while Leep had 11. Tebarek Hill chipped in with six points and seven rebounds.
“I felt like we made some great strides in doing simple better,” said Glaus. “We are beginning to set and use screens at a higher level.”
Christian (17-0) has the No. 1 seed entering the District 12C tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Eagles’ girls perfect entering postseason
For just the second time in program history, Manhattan Christian completed an unbeaten regular season Thursday.
The Eagles pulled away in the second half to beat Whitehall, 69-57, in a non-conference game. Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk each finished with a double-double to lead the charge.
With the win, Christian improved to 16-0 entering the postseason. The team joins the 1977 squad, which went 24-0 en route to winning the state championship, in completing a perfect regular season.
“Proud of the effort the girls showed to get it done against a good Whitehall team. We handled their pressure and made buckets off the press break,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “We’ve gone from a team that could be pressed to a team that you really can’t press over the last three years and it’s fun to see that growth. Our girls played with a ton of joy and that was fun to watch.”
Van Kirk tallied 26 points and 14 rebounds in the victory, while Kuperus had 12 points and 12 boards. Taylor DeVries chipped in with 14 points.
Whitehall (8-4), which is among the top teams in District 5B, was led by the guard tandem of Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe. The duo combined for 40 of the Trojans’ 57 points.
“Defensively I knew we would have a tough matchup with their guards,” said Bellach. “Jada and Brynna are two of the better guards around and so it forced us to play a little differently, and I thought our girls did a great job of settling in defensively and communicating.”
Christian has the No. 1 seed at the District 12C Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 73, Whitehall 34
Whitehall 9 8 15 2 - 34
Christian 13 20 20 20 - 73
WHITEHALL (1-9) - Chance Grimes 0 0-0 0, Flint Smith 1 0-0 3, Brendan Wagner 7 1-3 17, Mason Alexander 1 0-0 3, Hayden Hoagland 2 1-2 5, Kenzie Hugulet 1 0-0 2, Karsen McMillan 0 0-0 0, Dylan Smith 1 0-0 2, Parker Wagner 0 0-00, Lane Wagner 0 0-0 0, Evan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Colton Prevost 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-5 34.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 6 6-8 21, Gavin Weiss 0 1-2 1, Logan Leep 3 3-6 11, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 6, Caidin Hill 6 4-7 16, Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Mason Venema 2 0-0 5, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 2 0-0 4, Willem Kimm 3 1-2 7. Totals: 25 15-25 73.
3-point goals: White 4 (B. Wagner 2, Smith, Alexander), MC 8 (Amunrud 3, L. Leep 2, T. Hill 2, M. Venema).
Manhattan Christian 66, Harrison-WC 43
Christian 19 22 15 10 - 66
Harrison 11 6 9 17 - 43
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-4) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 7 1-2 18, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 5 3-4 14, Tebarek Hill 4 1-2 10, Caidin Hill 2 1-2 6, Jackson Leep 1 2-2 4, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 3, Devan Walhof 1 0-0 2, Willem Kimm 1 4-5 6. Totals: 23 12-17 66.
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (17-0) - Christian Conteras 1 0-0 2, Andrew Bacon 1 0-0 3, Campbell Smith 0 0-0 0, Martin Ore 1 0-0 3, Luke Cima 3 0-0 6, Jackson Nye 2 0-0 5, Kyle Hommer 1 2-2 4, Tyler Bacon 0 0-0 0, Joe Cima 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cromwell 2 0-2 4, Sage Buus 5 1-2 11, Rhett Donnelly 0 0-0 0, James Hernval 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 3-6 43.
3-point goals: MC 8 (Amunrud 3, L. Leep, T. Hill, C. Hill, M. Venema, Carlson), H-WC (4 (Bacon, Ore, Nye, Hernval).
Girls
Manhattan Christian 69, Whitehall 57
Whitehall 15 12 13 17 - 57
Christian 14 16 22 17 - 69
WHITEHALL (8-4) - Hannah Haverland 0 0-0 0, Charity Nieskens 0 0-0 0, Jada Clarkson 9 10-10 29, Lindsay Briggs 2 0-0 4, Meagan Johnson 2 2-5 8, Kendra Klapan 0 0-0 0, Jacy Johnson 0 0-0 0, Maxine Hoagland 2 1-2 5, Brynna Wolfe 3 3-6 11, Dalaney Scafani 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-23 57.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-0) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 2, Taylor DeVries 4 3-5 14, Hope Kenney 1 1-1 3, Eliana Kuperus 4 4-6 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 10 5-7 26, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 2 0-0 5, Grace Aamot 0 1-3 1, Natalie Walhof 1 4-5 6. Totals: 23 18-27 69.
3-point goals: White 5 (Johnson 2, Wolfe 2, Clarkson), MC 5 (DeVries 3, Ki. Van Kirk, Bellach).