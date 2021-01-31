With a pair of conference victories at home, Manhattan Christian stretched its win streak to 11 over the weekend.
Paced by a balanced offensive attack, and a stingy defense, the Eagles notched a 57-34 District 12C victory Thursday before routing Twin Bridges Friday 55-29.
Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk combined for 35 points and nine rebounds against Lone Peak, and then for 26 points and 12 boards against Twin Bridges.
“Kiersten and Eliana both had nice games,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said.
Christian (11-0, 7-0 District 12C) led 28-16 at the half against Lone Peak and then gradually extended the lead in the second half en route to victory.
Kuperus finished with a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds, while Van Kirk had 14 points.
“I thought we did a much better job defending their screen and roll in the second half,” said Bellach. “They were very efficient offensively in the first half and we talked about needing to communicate more defensively, and it was much better in the second half.”
Friday, the Eagles built a 28-12 halftime lead and then shut out the Falcons in the third quarter. Twin Bridges shot just 22 percent from the field and committed 30 turnovers.
“Solid win against a scrappy bunch,” said Bellach. “Twin is pretty young, but they play hard and get in your face defensively. I thought we did a great job of handling their pressure.”
Kuperus tallied 14 points, while Van Kirk had 12. Ava Bellach also reached double figures with 10 points and four rebounds.
Grace Aamot added seven points, six steals and three assists for the Eagles.
“Grace was fantastic in showing patience to break the press,” said coach Bellach. “Defensively we switched it up more tonight and I thought in the third quarter we played some of our best defense of the year.”
Christian returns to action Tuesday at Sheridan.
Eagles knock off Falcons in battle of unbeatens
For the second time in as many weeks Manhattan Christian emerged victorious in a matchup featuring a pair of unbeaten teams in the Memorial Event Center.
Led by Seth Amunrud and Tebarek Hill, who combined for 27 points and 12 rebounds, the Eagles beat Twin Bridges 60-41 Friday night. Christian also routed Lone Peak, 67-21, in another District 12C clash Thursday.
“Twin is a big talented team, but I felt like our guys matched their physicality,” first-year Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. “It was a true team effort and the game was won on the defensive end.”
Twin Bridges (9-1, 6-1 District 12C) lost to the Eagles in the divisional semifinals a year ago, but then knocked Christian out of the state tournament in a loser-out game. Both teams returned several key players, but it was all Eagles this time around.
Christian built a 37-22 halftime lead and led by as many as 23 in the second half en route to victory. Amunrud tallied 14 points, while Hill had 13. Caidin Hill chipped in with eight points, nine assists and five steals.
“Tebarek had a great game. He continues to be a disruptive on the defensive end,” said Glaus. “Caidin was in attack mode early and did a great job setting his teammates up.”
The Eagles also received a big offensive night from Willem Kimm. The senior post tallied 14 points and eight rebounds.
“I felt like Willem had a big game for us on both ends,” said Glaus. “He creates great habits in practice and it was great to see the payoff.”
Amunrud led the charge against Lone Peak with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds, while Devan Walhof and Tebarek Hill each had 10 points.
Christian (11-0, 7-0 District 12C) returns to action Tuesday at Sheridan.
Girls
Manhattan Christian 57, Lone Peak 34
Lone Peak 9 7 12 6 - 34
Christian 10 18 18 11 - 57
LONE PEAK (2-3) - Sara Wilson 1 0-1 2, Carly Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jessica Bough 2 0-0 4, Ivy Hicks 1 0-0 2, Astrid McGuire 1 0-0 2, Lyli McCarthy 0 2-2 2, Josie Wileynski 0 0-1 0, Kate King 1 0-0 2, Vera Grabow 1 3-4 5, Maddie Cone 4 3-3 11. Totals: 13 8-11 34.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-0) - Anna Keith 0 0-2 0, Taylor DeVries 3 0-0 8, Hope Kenney 0 1-2 1, Eliana Kuperus 10 1-2 21, Kiersten Van Kirk 6 1-1 14, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 3, Grace Aamot 2 1-2 6, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 4-9 57.
3-point goals: LP 0, MC 5 (DeVries 2, Ki. Van Kirk 1, Bellach 1, Aamot 1).
Manhattan Christian 55, Twin Bridges 29
Twin Bridges 7 5 0 17 - 29
Christian 15 13 15 12 - 55
TWIN BRIDGES (4-4) - Bailey Stockett 2 0-0 4, Ellie Meed 0 0-0 0, Lexie Stockett 0 2-2 2, Emma Konen 0 0-0 0, Ayla Janzen 1 0-0 2, Allie Dale 0 0-4 0, Callie Kaiser 3 0-0 6, Cecilla Berezay 0 0-0 0, Kara Dale 4 3-7 13, Kyle Pancost 0 2-2 2, Hadley Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cenna Berezay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-15 29.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-0) - Anna Keith 2 0-0 5, Taylor DeVries 1 0-0 3, Hope Kenney 1 0-0 2, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 6 2-3 14, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 2-3 12, Katelyn Van Kirk 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 3 2-5 10, Grace Aamot 2 2-2 7, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Jaydn VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-13 55.
3-point goals: TB 2 (Dale 2), MC 5 (Bellach 2, Keith 1, T. DeVries 1, Aamot 1).
Boys
Manhattan Christian 67, Lone Peak 21
Lone Peak 15 2 0 4 - 21
Christian 25 12 21 9 - 67
LONE PEAK (2-4) - Gus Hammond 0 0-0 0, Ben Saad 0 0-2 0, Tony Brester 1 0-0 2, Jackson Lang 1 0-0 2, Pierce Farr 0 0-1 0, Mas Romney 1 1-1 3, Nolan Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Mikey Botha 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Holst 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 7-10 21.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10) - Trevor VanDyken 2 0-0 5, Seth Amunrud 8 3-4 20, Gavin Weiss 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 2 0-1 4, Tebarek Hill 4 0-0 10, Caidin Hill 3 0-0 6, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 2, Devan Walhof 4 2-2 10, Willem Kimm 3 0-0 6. Totals: 29 5-7 67.
3-point goals: LP 2 (Botha 2), MC 4 (T. Hill 2, VanDyken 1, Amunrud 1).
Manhattan Christian 60, Twin Bridges 41
Twin Bridges 11 11 8 11 - 41
Christian 20 17 11 12 - 60
TWIN BRIDGES (9-1) - Charlie Kruer 2 1-3 6, Connoy Nye 1 4-4 6, Tate Smith 6 0-0 14, Axton Anderson 1 0-0 2, Riley Puckett 0 0-0 0, Anthony Kelly 0 0-0 0, Reid Johnson 0 0-0 0, Matthew Kaiser 4 9-12 41.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 5 2-2 14, Gavin Weiss 2 0-0 5, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 5 0-0 13, Caidin Hill 3 2-4 8, Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 7 0-2 14. Totals: 25 4-8 60.
3-point goals: TB 4 (Smith 2, Kruer 1, Kaiser 1), MC 6 (T. Hill 3, Amunrud 2, Weiss 1).