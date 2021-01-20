Three players scored in double figures Tuesday night as Manhattan Christian built a 13-point lead after one quarter of play en route to routing Lone Peak in a conference road game.
Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk combined for 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 60-26 District 12C win.
“A bit of a slow start again, which we need to continue to work on correcting, but once the girls got their intensity up we were able to put together some nice runs,” Christian coach Jeff Bellach said.
The Eagles (6-0, 4-0 District 12C) led 34-10 at halftime and by as many as 40 in the second half. By night’s end Kuperus had tallied a game-high 16 points, while Van Kirk had 15. Grace Aamot also reached double figures with 10 points.
While Christian forced the Bighorns to commit 24 turnovers, it only won the battle on the boards by one, 30-29.
“We did not box out real well at times and gave up some offensive rebounds trying to just out-jump them rather than get position,” said Bellach. “We’ll need to put some focus on that.”
The contest was the start of a busy week for the Eagles, who host Lima in another conference game on Thursday before welcoming Manhattan and Three Forks to the Memorial Event Center Friday and Saturday for non-conference games.
“Overall the effort was good,” said Bellach. “Busy week so nice way to start it off.”
Wolves lose to Class A Dillon
Sydney Peterson scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as Class A Dillon defeated Three Forks 37-24 Tuesday night. The Wolves did not score in the first quarter and trailed 18-7 at halftime.
Jayden Woodland led Three Forks with a team-high 10 points, while Ginny Parker added eight.
The Wolves (1-5) return to action Thursday at Big Timber before traveling to Manhattan Christian Saturday.
Boys
Christian posts big numbers in league rout
Seth Amunrud followed up a big night against Gardiner Saturday by tallying a career-high 29 points in another conference rout of Lone Peak on Tuesday. He was 7 of 10 from behind the arc in leading the Eagles to a 77-35 District 12C victory.
Christian (6-0, 4-0 District 12C) scored a season-high 32 points in the first quarter and led 52-16 at halftime after shooting 57.9 percent from the field.
Tebarek Hill and Caidin Hill also reached double figures for the Eagles with 16 and 13 points, respectively, and Caidin added a game-high 11 rebounds.
Tuesday’s contest was the start of a tough four-game stretch for the team. They’ll host Lima in a conference game Thursday before playing Manhattan and Three Forks Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Wolves remain winless
Class A Dillon built a 33-12 halftime lead en route to beating Three Forks 69-32 Tuesday.
Cole Truman and Jace Fitzgerald led the Beavers with 15 and 10 points, respectively, and by night’s end, 11 Dillon players had reached the scoring column.
Three Forks did not have a player reach double figures and was led by Jacob Buchignani and Owen Long, who combined for 13 points. Austin Allen chipped in with five points, while Caleb Van Vleet had four.
The Wolves (0-7) return to action with a conference game at Big Timber Friday and then travel to Churchill for a rematch with Manhattan Christian on Saturday.
Girls
Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 26
Christian 17 17 19 7 - 60
Lone Peak 4 6 5 11 - 26
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 4, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 4, Alexis DeVries 0 1-2 1, Eliana Kuperus 8 0-0 16, Kiersten Van Kirk 7 0-2 15, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 2, Grace Aamot 5 0-0 11, Natalie Walhof 2 2-2 7, Jaydn VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-6 60.
LONE PEAK (0-2) - Jessica Bough 1 2-4 4, Ivy Hicks 0 0-0 0, Astrid McGuire 2 0-1 4, Josie Wilcynski 1 2-2 4, Vera Grabow 3 2-3 8, Maddie Cone 2 2-6 6, Greta McClain 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-16 26.
3-point goals: MC 3 (Ki. Van Kirk 1, Aamot 1, Walhof 1), LP 0.
Dillon 37, Three Forks 24
Dillon 9 9 10 9 - 37
Three Forks 0 7 9 8 - 24
DILLON - Zoey Morast 0 0-0 0, Sydney Petersen 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Shipman 9 0-0 19, Madalen Shipman 4 0-0 9, Laurryn Petersen 3 0-0 7, Bri Willam 0 0-0 0, Leila Stennerson 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Walker 0 0-2 0, Guildy Browning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 0-2 37.
THREE FORKS (1-5) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 1 0-0 3, Jayden Woodland 4 0-2 10, Brianna Warren 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Swenson 0 0-0 0, Brielle Davis 0 0-00, Fallon Page 1 0-0 2, Jasmyn Murphy 0 0-00, Ginny Parker 4 0-0 8. Totals: 10 1-4 24.
3-point goals: Dil , TF 3 (Woodland 2, Pestel 1).
Boys
Manhattan Christian 77, Lone Peak 35
Christian 32 20 12 13 - 77
Lone Peak 9 7 15 4 - 35
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 11 0-1 29, Gavin Weiss 2 0-0 4, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 6 1-1 13, Caidin Hill 13, Jackson Leep 2 0-1 5, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Devon Walhof 0 0-00, Willem Kimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 1-4 77.
LONE PEAK (0-2) - Gus Hammond 0 0-0 0, Ben Saad 1 0-0 3, Tony Brester 3 0-0 6, Jackson Lang 1 0-0 2, Pierce Farr 0 0-0 0, Max Romney 2 0-0 4, Michael Romney 2 0-0 4, Nolan Schumacher 3 0-0 6, John Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Mikey Botha 4 0-0 10, Ksaiah Holst 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-0 35.
3-point goals: MC 10 (Amunrud 7, T. Hill 2, J. Leep 1), LP 4 (Botha 2, Saad 1).
Dillon 69, Three Forks 32
Dillon 15 18 20 16 - 69
Three Forks 5 7 12 8 - 32
DILLON - Cole Truman 15; Jace Fitzgerald 10; Jonny Reiser 8; Callahan Hoffman 8; Connor Curnow 7; Caden Hansen 5; Jonathan Kirkley 5; Tyler Lagunas 4; Daxon Graham 3; Iree Christiansen 2; Eli Nourse 2.
THREE FORKS (0-7) - Jacob Buchignani 7; Owen Long 6; Austin Allen 5; Caleb Van Vleet 4; Walker Page 2; Ayden Warren 2; Colin Stone 2.