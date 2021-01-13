Manhattan Christian did not allow a first quarter score and led by as many as 47 Tuesday night in a District 12C rout of White Sulphur Springs.
Led by Tebarek Hill and Seth Amunrud, who combined for 28 points, the Eagles cruised to a 65-18 victory in the Memorial Event Center.
“They got off to a great start,” Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. “I was pleased with the focus on the defensive end, which created some high percentage shots on the other end.”
Christian (3-0, 2-0 District 12C) led 13-0 after the first quarter and took a comfortable 32-9 lead into halftime. The Eagles shot 52 percent from the field in the first half and 55.1 for the game.
The Hornets were limited to just nine field goal attempts in the first half and committed 36 turnovers by game’s end.
“When we focus on getting stops as a team we are at our best,” said Glaus.
Caidin Hill and Jackson Leep each finished with nine points, and Hill also dished out six assists.
“Caidin did a great job of putting guys in a position to score,” said Glaus.
Christian returns to action Friday at Three Forks and then hosts Gardiner Saturday.
Wolves drop tight contest at home to Twin Bridges
Owen Long poured in a game-high 21 points Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to lift Three Forks to a non-conference victory at home.
The Wolves lost their fourth consecutive game to begin the season as Twin Bridges built a 17-11 first quarter lead en route to beating the Wolves 46-41. Matt Kaiser led the way for the unbeaten Falcons (4-0) with 19 points.
Charlie Kruer also reached double figures with 14 points, while Axton Anderson had seven.
The Wolves were within one, 42-41, late in the contest and had possession of the ball, but were unable to capitalize.
Austin Allen finished with 14 points for the Wolves, while Walker Page and Ayden Warren combined for six.
Three Forks (0-4) returns to action Thursday at Butte Central, and then hosts Manhattan Christian Friday in more non-conference action.
Girls
Christian rides strong first quarter to victory
Manhattan Christian led 21-0 after the first quarter en route to blowing out White Sulphur Springs in a conference game Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 47-7 at halftime en route to a 73-20 District 12C victory. Kiersten Van Kirk led the attack with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds.
The Eagles also got double figure scoring from Ava Bellach and Eliana Kuperus, who tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively. Kuperus also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
Christian (3-0, 2-0 District 12C) returns to action Friday at Three Forks and then hosts Gardiner Saturday.
Editor’s note: Three Forks’ girls were scheduled to host the Twin Bridges Tuesday night. The game was canceled, however, due to contact tracing for Covid within the program. The girls will now host Butte Central Thursday before welcoming Manhattan Christian Friday.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 65, White Sulphur Springs 18
White Sulphur 0 9 7 2 - 18
Christian 13 19 26 7 - 65
WHITEH SULPHUR SPRINGS (1-2) - Ryan O’Neil 0 0-0 0, Jack Shroyer 0 0-0 0, Caden West 1 0-0 2, Devon Norvark 1 0-0 3, Knute Hereim 3 0-0 6, Dillan Lester 0 0-0 0, Tiler Lester 0 0-0 0, Ethan Schlepp 3 1-2 7. Totals: 8 1-2 18.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-0) - Trevor VanDyken 2 0-0 6, Seth Amunrud 6 0-1 13, Gavin Weiss 1 0-0 3, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 6 1-2 15, Caidin Hill 4 1-1 9, Jackson Leep 3 2-2 9, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 4-6 65.
3-point goals: WSS 1 (Norvark), MC 7 (VanDyken 2, T. Hill 2, Amunrud 1, Weiss 1, J. Leep 1).
Twin Bridges 46, Three Forks 41
Twin Bridges 17 8 12 9 - 46
Three Forks 11 10 12 8 - 41
TWIN BRIDGES (4-0) - Sam Konen 0 0-0 0, Charlie Kruer 4 4-8 14, Connor Nye 3 1-2 7, Tate Smith 1 1-2 7, Axton Anderson 1 0-0 3, Zane Carter 0 0-0 0, Matthew Kaiser 9 1-6 19. Totals: 18 7-18 46.
THREE FORKS (0-4) - Austin Allen 6 2-4 14, Jacob Buchignani 0 0-0 0, Owen Long 8 0-0 21, Walker Page 2 0-0 4, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 1 0-0 2, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-4 41.
3-point goals: TB 3 (Kruer 2, Anderson 1), TF 5 (Long 5).
Girls
Manhattan Christian 72, White Sulphur Springs 20
White Sulphur 0 7 5 9 - 20
Christian 21 26 8 18 - 73
WHITEH SULPHUR SPRINGS (1-2) - Maddy Plachy 0 0-0 0, Brooke Thorpe 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hereim 1 1-2 4, Jessa Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Manger 1 0-0 2, Vickie Massee 0 0-0 0, Callie Menard 4 0-0 10, Natalie Fisher 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 1-2 20.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-0) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 2, Taylor DeVries 0 0-0 0, Hope Kenney 4 0-1 8, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 4 2-5 10, Kiersten Van Kirk 9 1-1 20, Katelyn Van Kirk 2 0-0 4, Ava Bellach 5 0-0 12, Grace Aamot 3 0-0 6, Natalie Walhof 3 0-0 7, Jadyn VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 4-4 4. Totals: 31 7-11 73.
3-point goals: WSS 3 (Menard 2, Hereim 1), MC 4 (Bellach 2, Ki. Van Kirk, Walhof 1).