Belgrade jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never let off the gas in its regular season finale Friday.
Led by a career-high 23 points from Kade Schlauch, the Panthers built a 14-2 lead en route to beating Gallatin 53-36 in an Eastern AA clash in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“We played our first complete game, both offensively and defensively, during our last regular season game,” Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “I’m very proud of the kids’ effort and their togetherness during this particular game.”
With a season sweep of the Raptors, Belgrade moved up to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern AA. The Panthers will travel to No. 2 seed Billings Skyview for a play-in game Thursday with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
“Great moments are born with great opportunities, and we now have the opportunity to play a one-game playoff against a very talented Billings Skyview team,” said Powers. “We’re very excited for the chance to hop on the bus and give our absolute best for a chance at the (Class) AA state tournament.”
Belgrade (2-12) led 26-16 at halftime and then stretched the lead to 17 in the second half. Schlauch did much of the damaged by connecting on seven 3-pointers.
Wyatt Russell and Ta’Veus Randle also reached double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Belgrade girls fall to Hawks
Belgrade got off to strong start Saturday afternoon in the Belgrade Special Events Center, but was unable to maintain the momentum.
Bozeman rallied from a 13-10 first quarter deficit to defeat the Panthers 69-35 in the regular season finale for both teams.
“We started off strong and positive, but we just couldn’t keep it going,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “Bozeman is tough inside and they are a tough match up for us.”
Naomi Reanier finished with a team-high 10 points, while Olivia Wegner had eight.
While Belgrade (1-13) lost the Eastern AA contest, it still finished as the No. 7 seed. The Panthers will play at the No. 2 seed, Bozeman, Thursday in a play-in game with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
Boys
Belgrade 53, Gallatin 36
Gallatin 2 14 9 11 - 36
Belgrade 14 12 14 13 - 53
GALLATIN (2-12) - Garrett Dahlke 1 3-4 6, Ryan Nansel 3 0-0 9, Corbin Holzer 0 1-2 1, Evan Cherry 0 0-0 0, Eli Hunter 3 0-0 8, Ayden Schonhoff 2 0-0 4, Tyler Nansel 2 1-3 5, Rylan Schlepp 1 1-6 3. Totals: 12 6-15 36.
BELGRADE (2-12) - Ta’Veus Randle 4 3-4 11, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 5 1-3 13, Kade Schlauch 8 0-0 23, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Hunter Simon Jaden Whitman 2 1-1 5, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-10 53.
3-point goals: Gal 6 (Nansel 3, Hunter 2, Dahlke), Bel 9 (Schlauch 7, Russell 2).
Girls
Bozeman 69, Belgrade 35
Bozeman 10 24 22 13 - 69
Belgrade 13 6 10 6 - 35
BOZEMAN (11-3) - Emily Williams 5 2-2 14, Nicole D’Agostino 1 2-2 4, Gabby Klein 6 3-3 16, Payton Putnam 3 2-2 8, Britlyn Mailey 2 0-0 4, Avery Burkhart 5 2-6 12, Maly Mayer 3 1-2 7, Sara Priebe 1 0-0 2, Ciara Fox 0 0-0 0, Talgh Black 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 12-17 69.
BELGRADE (1-13) - Olivia Wegner 4 0-0 8, Emmery Blossom 1 0-4 3, Sarah Riley Morris 1 1-2 3, Megan Smolinkar 1 0-0 3, Mckenna Morris 1 0-0 2, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, Naomi Reanier 5 0-0 10, Khloey Robinson 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 1 0-0 3, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Randi Widdicomb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-6 35.
3-point goals: Boz 3 (Williams 2, Klein), Bel 4 (Blossom, Smolinkar, Garvert, Mamangun).