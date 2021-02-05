Ta’Veus Randle poured in a game and career-high 37 points Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to lift Belgrade to victory.
Levi Torgerson countered with 23 points, and Drew Wyman added 22, as Great Falls pulled away in the second half to beat the Panthers 79-57 in an Eastern AA clash.
“Great effort on the road against the team I would rank No. 1 in not only the Eastern AA, but the state,” Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “They are so balanced and have talent at every position, including on their bench.”
Randle kept the Panthers in the contest in the first half, scoring 25 of the team’s 29 points. He buried five of his six 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished 7 of 8 from the line.
“Ta’Veus Randle was awesome tonight and I believe set a school record with 37 points,” Powers said. “He is worth the price of admission, that’s for sure.”
Wyatt Russell and Sage Smart combined for 15 points, all of which came in the second half.
Belgrade (1-7) returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR.
“We have a gigantic game against CMR on Saturday,” said Powers. “We’re going to practice light tomorrow and get ready for an absolute battle with a physical Rustler team. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Early 3’s lift Bison past Belgrade girls
Great Falls connected on five of its six 3-pointers in the first quarter Thursday night to build an eight point lead, and then pulled away in the middle quarters for a Eastern AA victory.
Ashlyn Jones and Allison Harris combined for 27 points, while Dani Senger added nine, to lead the Bison to a 55-42 victory against Belgrade.
“These girls battled tonight,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “Great Falls came out and hit five threes. We could have lied down and it easily could have been a 50-point loss, but they played grit defense.”
The Panthers trailed 19-11 after the first quarter, but scored just 14 points over the next two. Great Falls eventually took a 44-25 lead into the final frame en route to victory.
Belgrade was led by Naomi Reanier, who tallied a game-high 16 points. Grace Garvert and Olivia Wegner each had six points, while McKenna Morris had five.
“Naomi played strong with 16 points and I’d bet had 10 rebounds. We had our best offensive game and the fought hard till the end,” said Nolte. “With 19 seconds left and down by 13 they were pressing till the end. I am incredibly proud of that effort.”
The Panthers (1-7) return to action Saturday at Great Falls CMR.
Boys
Great Falls 79, Belgrade 57
Great Falls 13 23 21 22 - 79
Belgrade 10 19 15 13 - 57
BELGRADE (1-7) - Ta’Veus Randle 12 7-8 37, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 4 0-1 8, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 2, Sage Smart 3 0-0 7, Hunter Simon 1 0-0 3, Jayden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Trevor Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-9 58.
GREAT FALLS (7-1) - Levi Torgerson 7 4-4 23, Reed Harris 3 4-4 10, Cale Gundlach 2 1-2 6, Garrett Stone 0 0-0 0, Garret Nelson 0 2-2 2, Tarel Rollins 4 0-0 9, Rafe Longin 0 0-0 0, Trenton Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Wyman 9 4-4 22, Josh Banderob 3 0-0 7, Ryan Krahe 0 0-0 0, Hunter Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 15-16 79.
3-point goals: Bel 8 (Randle 6, Smart, Simon), GF 8 (Torgerson 5, Gundlach, Rollins, Bandnrob).
Girls
Great Falls 55, Belgrade 42
Great Falls 19 11 14 11 - 55
Belgrade 11 5 9 17 - 42
GREAT FALLS (5-3) - Ryen Palmer 2 0-0 5, Rylee Schei 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Jones 5 2-2 14, Hallie Thompson 2 1-2 5, Alison Harris 6 1-2 13, Emma Tolan 1 0-0 2, Dani Senger 6 0-3 9, Kendal Burcham 1 0-0 3, Morgan Sunchild 0 0-0 0, Taylor Torgerson 2 0-0 4, Jamie Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-10 55.
BELGRADE (1-7) - Mackenzie Turner 0 2-2 2, Olivia Wegner 2 0-0 4, Emmery Blossom 2 0-0 4, Sarah Riley Morris 1 0-2 3, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 2 1-1 5, Grace Garvert 2 0-0 6, Naomi Reanier 7 0-2 16. Totals: 15 7-13 42.
3-point goals: GF 6 (Jones 2, Senger 2, Palmer, Bucham), Bel 5 (Garvert 2, Reanier 2, S. Morris).