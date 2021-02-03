After losing its first seven games of the season, Three Forks has won three of its past four. That includes District 5B victories against Jefferson and Whitehall over the weekend.
Led by a game-high 21 points from Owen Long, the Wolves built a 19-point first half lead en route to beating Jefferson 60-51 Friday. Long then poured in a game-high 33 points in Saturday’s 64-58 victory against Whitehall.
Long has exploded offensively over the past four games, averaging 26.5 points per game. Jacob Buchignani added a season-high 20 points Saturday.
The Wolves (3-8, 3-2 District 5B)host Manhattan Thursday and then Townsend Saturday.
Three Forks girls drop 5B contests
Jayden Woodland averaged 14 points per game over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to lift Three Forks to victory. The Wolves lost to Jefferson 39-34 and Whitehall 55-39 in a pair of District 5B games.
Woodland tallied 12 points in the loss to Jefferson and then added a game-high 16 against Whitehall. Jasmyn Murphy chipped in with seven against Whitehall.
Three Forks (1-9, 1-4 District 5B)hosts Manhattan Thursday and then Townsend Saturday.
Boys
Three Forks 60, Jefferson 51
Jefferson 16 3 15 17 - 51
Three Forks 15 23 13 9 - 60
JEFFERSON - Braden Morris 4 1-2 11, Zach Zody 0 0-0 0, Joe Visser 4 2-8 12, Tyler Harrington 3 0-1 7, Cade Coate 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 6 2-2 15, Jake Genger 1 0-0 2, Wade Rykal1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 7-15 51.
THREE FORKS (2-8) - Austin Allen 1 0-1 4, Jacob Buchignani 4 0-1 10, Owen Long 6 5-7 21, Walker Page 4 0-1 8, Devon Potts 4 0-0 11, Ayden Warren 0 0-1 0, Collin Stone 1 0-0 3, Mayson Shively 1 1-5 3. Totals: 22 6-16 60.
3-point goals: Jeff 6 (Morris 2, Visser 2, Harrington, McMaster), TF 10 (Long 4, Potts 3, Buchignani 2, Stone).
Three Forks 64, Whitehall 58
Three Forks 22 18 12 12 - 64
Whitehall 12 16 11 19 - 58
THREE FORKS (3-8) - Austin Allen 1 3-4 5, Jacob Buchignani 7 3-4 20, Owen Long 11 5-7 33, Walker Page 0 1-4 1, Devon Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-2 0, Collin Stone 0 0-2 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 1 0-1 4, Anthony Deriana 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 0 1-2 1, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-26 64.
WHITEHALL (1-6) - C. Grimes 1 0-0 2, F. Smith 1 0-0 2, B. Wagner 4 3-4 13, M. Alexander 2 0-0 4, H. Hoagland 5 1-8 11, K. Hugulet 1 0-0 2, K. McMillan 0 0-0 0, D. Smith 9 1-1 21, L. Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-19 58.
3-point goals: TF 9 (Long 3, Buchignani 3), White 4 (B. Wagner 2, Smith 2).
Girls
Jefferson 39, Three Forks 34
Jefferson 13 2 14 10 - 39
Three Forks 10 11 4 9 - 34
JEFFERSON (5-2) - Dakota Edmisten 5 0-0 11, Grace Alexander 2 0-0 4, Sam Zody1 1-4 3, Rachel VanBlaricom 6 3-4 15, Mackenzie Layng 0 0-0 0, Hailee Stiles 0 0-0 0, Arora Faler 0 0-0 0, Izzy Morris 0 0-0 0, Abbie Youde 1 0-0 2, Cia Stuber 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 4-8 39.
THREE FORKS (1-8) - Kinzee Howey 2 2-2 6, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 5 1-3 12, Brianna Warren 3 0-0 6, Ashlyn Swenson 2 0-1 5, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 0-2 2, Genny Parker 1 1-1 3. Totals: 14 4-9 34.
3-point goals: Jeff 1 (Edmisten), TF 2 (Woodland, Swenson).
Whitehall 55, Three Forks 39
Three Forks 7 8 6 18 - 39
Whitehall 11 24 14 6 - 55
THREE FORKS (1-9) - Kinzee Howey 2 0-3 4, Addison Pestel 1 0-0 2, Jayden Woodland 7 2-5 16, Brianna Warren 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 1 1-2 4, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 1 1-2 4, Jasmyn Murphy 2 3-3 7, Ava Parker 0 0-0 0, Genny Parker 0 0-4 0. Totals: 15 7-19 39.
WHITEHALL (5-2) - Charity Nieskens 0 0-2 0, Jada Clarkson 3 4-5 11, Lindsay Bruggs 1 0-0 2, Megan Johns 3 0-0 8, Kendra Klapan 4 1-1 10, Jacy Johnson 1 0-0 2, Maxine Hoagland 2 2-3 6, Brynna Wolfe 5 3-4 13, Dalaney Scafani 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 11-17 55.
3-point goals: TF , White 4 (Johnson 2, Clarkson, Klapan).