Three Forks capped the regular season over the weekend by splitting a pair of District 5B games.
The Wolves lost a tight contest on the road to Jefferson Friday 66-62, but bounced back to beat Whitehall at home Saturday 72-57.
Three Forks (5-12, 5-5 District 5B) had an opportunity to take the lead against Jefferson with 90 seconds remaining, but wasn’t able to capitalize out of a time out.
“We were down one with 1:30 left and I had a back door drawn up out of a time out for Owen (Long), who at that time had 30 points and was getting face guarded,” Wolves coach Terry Hauser explained. “So if executed it’s our lead.”
Jefferson stretched the lead to three with under a minute remaining on a bucket by Trent McMaster and held on from there.
“We over helped off of McMaster, who we did great on every other shot, was not easy for him, so we got down four under a minute (to go) and couldn’t get over the hump.”
McMaster finished with a team-high 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Teammate Tyler Harrington added 14.
Long led all scorers with 33 points, including four 3’s. Austin Allen also reached double figures with 13 points.
Saturday, the Wolves rode a 27-point second quarter to a 19-point halftime lead against Whitehall.
“We were up 25 in fourth, subbed guys out a little early, and they got it within 10,” said Hauser. “(But) we won, played good considering coming off a tough loss last night.”
Long had another big night with 29 points, while Allen and Jacob Buchignani also reached double figures with 16 and 10, respectively.
Three Forks finished as the fourth seed and will host Big Timber in the first round of the District 5B tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“New season, now 0-0, nothing in the past matters now,” said Hauser. “One game at a time.”
Three Forks girls lose league games
Three Forks capped the regular season with a pair of District 5B losses. The Wolves were defeated on the road Friday at Jefferson 43-27, and then lost their home finale to Whitehall Saturday 53-37.
Jayden Woodland led Three Forks in each contest, scoring a team-high 12 points against Jefferson and 10 against Whitehall. Ashlyn Swenson buried three 3’s en route to tallying nine points Saturday.
Three Forks (2-14, 2-8 District 5B) finished as the league’s No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 seed Townsend for the first round of the district tournament Tuesday.
Boys
Jefferson 66, Three Forks 62
Three Forks 6 16 17 23 - 62
Jefferson 11 11 20 24 - 66
THREE FORKS (4-12) - Austin Allen 4 5-11 13, Jacob Buchnignani 2 2-4 6, Owen Long 11 7-10 33, Devon Potts 1 0-0 2, Ayden Warren 0 2-2 2, Collin Stone 0 2-2 2, Mayson Shively 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 20-31 62.
JEFFERSON (7-7) - Braden Morris 1 2-2 4, Zach Zody 0 0-0 0, Joe Visser 3 2-2 9, Tyler Harrington 5 1-2 14, Cade Coate 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 5 7-12 20, Luke Eckmann 1 2-3 4, Jake Genger 3 3-9 9, Wade Rykal 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 17-30 66.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Long 4), Jeff 7 (Harrington 3, McMaster 3, Visser).
Three Forks 72, Whitehall 57
Whitehall 12 8 16 21 - 57
Three Forks 12 27 19 14 - 72
WHITEHALL (1-12) - F. Smith 1 0-0 2, B. Wagner 3 9-18 16, M. Alexander 5 0-0 13, H. Hoagland 4 0-2 8, K. Hugulet 3 0-0 6, D. Smith 1 4-8 6, P. Wagner 1 0-0 3, L. Wagner 1 1-4 3, E. Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-32 57.
THREE FORKS (5-12) - Austin Allen 6 4-5 16, Jacob Buchignani 3 4-4 10, Owen Long 9 10-15 29, Devon Potts 0 3-4 3, Ayden Warren 1 0-0 2, Rylan Koch 1 1-2 3, Mayson Shively 3 2-3 8, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 25-35 72.
3-point goals: White 5 (Alexander 3, B. Wagner, P. Wagner), TF 1 (Long).
Girls
Jefferson 43, Three Forks 27
Three Forks 8 6 4 9 - 27
Jefferson 5 18 8 12 - 43
THREE FORKS (2-13) - Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 0-2 3, Jayden Woodland 4 3-9 12, Brianna Warren 1 1-2 4, Ashlynn Swenson 1 2-2 4, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 2-5 4, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 20-31 27.
JEFFERSON (10-4) - Dakota Edmisen 1 1-2 4, Grace Alexander 2 2-2 7, Sam Zody 2 0-0 5, Rachel VanBlaricom 8 3-6 20, Austie May 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Layng 0 0-0 0, Hailee Stiles 0 0-0 0, Izzy Morris 0 0-0 0, Abbie Youde 0 0-0 0, Cia Stuber 1 0-0 3, Olivia Lyon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-10 43.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Jones, Woodland, Warren), Jeff 5 (Edmisten, Alexander, VanBlaricom, Stuber).
Whitehall 53, Three Forks 37
Whitehall 7 11 19 16 - 53
Three Forks 8 8 12 9 - 37
WHITEHALL (10-5) - Hannah Haverland 0 0-0 0, Charity Niesleens 0 0-0 0, Jada Clarkson 4 2-2 11, Lindsay Briggs 5 1-2 11, Meagan Johnson 2 0-0 5, Kendra Klapan 1 0-2 2, Jacy Johnson 3 3-4 9, Maxine Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Brynna Wolfe 5 1-2 13, Dalaney Scafani 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-12 53.
THREE FORKS (2-14) - Kinzee Howey 2 0-0 4, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 1 0-2 2, Jayden Woodland 3 2-3 10, Brianna Warren 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Swenson 3 0-0 9, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 5 1-2 11, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9 37.
3-point goals: White 4 (Wolfe 2, Clarkson, M. johnson), TF 5 (Swenson 3, Woodland 2).