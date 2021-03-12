BILLINGS — Jeff Bellach wasn’t exactly comfortable considering how his team continued to turn the ball over at an alarming rate. But Manhattan Christian’s head coach acknowledged that a 20-second span late in the fourth quarter was pivotal Friday.
Kiersten Van Kirk scored in the paint for the Eagles and then Taylor DeVries converted a turnover into a layup to stretch a slim three-point lead to seven, and then Christian held on to beat Seeley-Swan 44-37 in a loser-out game at the state Class C tournament.
“That was a big stretch for us right there for sure,” Bellach said. “We had a few other opportunities to put it away earlier in the fourth, we fouled them on a couple rebounds.”
The Blackhawks (18-2) got within four, 40-36, on a 3 by Sariah Maughan with 2:14 remaining, but did not score from the field again. By the time Bethany Long converted on a free throw attempt there was just 25.6 seconds remaining and Christian had the game in hand.
The Eagles avenged one of their two losses on the season and advanced to the consolation game against Roy-Winifred at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Outlaws beat Christian in a first round game at last years’ state tournament.
“Obviously we want to get a trophy. Fortunately we have the opportunity and we’re excited about it,” said Bellach. “We got to avenge our loss in divisionals to them (Seeley-Swan), which is something we wanted to do. And now we get opportunity to avenge last year’s loss at state to Roy-Winifred.”
The game was sloppy from the outset with the teams combining for 59 turnovers. But the Eagles were able to overcome those mistakes — they committed 33 of those turnovers — and a tough day on the boards to rally from a four-point first quarter deficit to win the game.
“Our timing on our rebounds was just off today. We’re jumping to soon or jumping into each other. We battled through that a little bit this season and today it came back,” said Bellach. “The turnovers — fortunately for us they turned it over quite a bit too. We had a lot of unforced ones.”
Christian (23-2) trailed by a point at halftime and then began the third quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a DeVries 3-pointer. The Blackhawks quickly rallied, and from there the contest was tight the rest of the way.
Eliana Kuperus and Van Kirk each tallied a double-double to lead the Eagles. Kuperus finished with 12 points and 10 boards, while Van Kirk had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Seeley-Swan, which suffered its only two losses of the season at the state tournament, was led by 12 points and 10 rebounds from Klaire Kovatch.
Manhattan Christian 44, Seeley-Swan 37
Seeley-Swan 8 9 10 10 - 37
Christian 6 10 16 12 - 44
SEELEY-SWAN (18-2) – Emily Maughan 1 2-2 4, Sariah Maughan 2 1-5 7, Bethany Houag 3 1-5 8, Klaire Kovatch 5 2-6 12, Aspen Conley 1 0-2 2, Kyla Conley 0 1-2 1, Trista Wendel 0 0-0 0, Danielle Sexton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 7-21 37.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-2) – Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 5, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 4, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 6-9 16, Eliana Kuperus 6 0-0 12, Grace Aamot 0 2-2 2, Katelyn Van Kirk 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 2, Natalie Walhof 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-13 44.
3-point goals: S-S 4 (S. Maughan 2, Houag 1, A. Conley), MC 1 (DeVries).