Following every defensive rebound they turned and sprinted to the other end of the court. And, more often than not, Billings West’s players were rewarded with points.
The league-leading Golden Bears displayed their prowess at running the floor as well as their ability to dominate on the glass Tuesday night. It led to a 18-point first quarter lead in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
In addition to running the floor with precision, Billings West created more than a dozen turnovers defensively en route to 68-39 Eastern AA victory against Belgrade. Kailtin Grossman and Shauna Stene each scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Golden Bears.
Billings West (12-3) improved to 9-0 in league play, while Belgrade is still seeking its first victory as a AA program since moving up from A this season.
“They are so deep and they’re so tall, they’re so big and they’re so athletic,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “They’re definitely dominating our conference right now. They’re sitting up top at number one. They’re a good team.”
Billings West scored the first 10 points of the game and consistently generated points in transition. That led to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and 39-16 at halftime.
While the Panthers did a better job adjusting in the second half, the damage had been done.
“We just have to make sure that we’re aware that they’re going to fast break, so gotta make sure we have someone back on defense,” said Nolte. “Sending somebody quicker to be in the back court before they do is something we got to adjust to.”
Belgrade (1-14, 0-9 Eastern AA) did close out the first half on a 7-0 run featuring back-to-back 3’s by Grace Garvert and Hazel Eaton. Garvert added another 3-pointer early in the second half en route to finishing with a team-high eight points.
The Panthers trailed 58-23 going into the fourth quarter and then outscored West 16-10. Gabby Weber scored all six of her points in the frame, while Sarah Riley Morris added a traditional three-point play.
“We did better in the second half for sure. We shot the ball a little bit better. We kind of got a little bit looser in the second half,” said Nolte. “We came out pretty tight in the first half. They’re a good team and they’re so fast. Put us on our heels and took us a while to get on our toes.”
Gracey Carter finished with seven points, while Naomi Reanier and Riley Morris each had five.
The Panthers are back in action Thursday at Bozeman.