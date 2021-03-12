BILLINGS — The disbelief on Caidin Hill’s face said it all.
Just as it appeared Manhattan Christian had forced a critical steal at midcourt with just 38 seconds remaining, a whistle was blown and Hill was named the culprit.
Had the play stood, Manhattan Christian would have had possession with a chance to tie following a furious fourth quarter rally. But Scobey converted a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to five and then held on for a 45-39 victory in the state Class C semifinals at Lockwood High School.
“We can’t see everything from our coach’s box, but looked like it might have been clean,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “Calls were going both ways throughout the game, so it’s tough, but can’t put it on that.”
Scobey (20-0) had taken a 13-point lead, 36-23, on a bucket by Reagan Machart to begin the fourth quarter. But Christian rallied with a 10-0 run over the next three minutes to get within three with 3:52 remaining.
While the Spartans stretched the lead to seven, Seth Amurnud drilled a 3 from the corner to draw Christian within 42-39 with 42 seconds remaining. Four seconds later, Hill was whistled for the foul at midcourt.
“We get that steal who knows what happens. We’ll probably get a good look on that next possession,” said Glaus. “It would have been a little tighter there at the end.”
Amunrud tallied a game-high 23 points after shooting 10 of 19 from the field. Logan Leep and Willem Kimm combined for 11.
Scobey, the defending state co-champion, was led by 14 points and five boards from Caden Handran. The Spartans will play Twin Bridges in Saturday's state championship game.
Christian (23-2) will play Froid-Medicine Lake in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. The winner advances to the consolation game at 3 p.m.
“This will test what type of grit these guys have,” Glaus said of the loss. “I think we’ll let it go, go eat dinner tonight, hang out, and the guys will be ready to go in the morning.
Scobey 45, Manhattan Christian 39
Scobey 8 12 14 11 - 45
Christian 12 4 7 16 - 39
SCOBEY (20-0) – Jayce Tande 1 0-0 2, Aidan Fishell 2 7-8 12, Parker Cromwell 4 0-0 10, Reagan Machart 2 0-0 4, Caden Handran 6 2-4 14, Addison Stentoft 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 9-12 45.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-2) – Seth Amunrud 10 0-0 23, Logan Leep 2 0-0 5, Tebarek Hill 2 1-1 6, Caidin Hill 0 0-4 0, Willem Kimm 2 1-1 5, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-6 39.
3-point goals: Sco 4 (Cromwell 2, Fishell, Stentoft), MC 5 (Amunrud 3, L. Leep, T. Hill).