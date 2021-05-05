After learning the results of the school levy Tuesday night, the first thing that came to Toby Robinson’s mind was that “Belgrade rocks.”
While there was certainly trepidation among teachers and coaches, Belgrade’s activities director was confident voters would come through for the district.
“I knew they would support it,” Robinson said. “I just knew they would. I knew that we’re not that kind of community that would not support our schools, and I just knew that they would come through for us. There was a little bit of hesitancy in my mind, but I knew without a doubt that the majority of people would support it.”
Outside of the high school’s main entrance, a yard sale sign was propped up against an oval cement bench that read: “VOTE For Belgrade Schools, Support Our Students.” Across the sign someone had written “Thank You!”
“We met kids out front this morning and kind of clapped them in and showed the sign to parents as they dropped them off, thanking them for supporting our community,” said Robinson. “We’re definitely in a flight of excitement right now just that it passed.”
Had the levy failed, all activities and clubs that require a stipend at the high school, as well as all middle school sports, would have be shuttered. In addition, low revenue-producing sports at the high school would have been be cut, including cross-country, golf, tennis, track & field, and wrestling.
The sports programs that would have remained at the high school would have been basketball, football, softball and volleyball. However, softball would have only offered a varsity team, while the others would have been trimmed to varsity and JV if further cuts were deemed necessary.
Thus, there was a huge sigh of relief within the halls of the high school Wednesday morning.
“Bottom line is we’re not building a new weight room or turf field, we’re just able to resume and continue to grow and support that growth,” said Robinson.
Now that business can continue as normal, Robinson said the school is looking at adding additional programs over the next several years. A swim team and community swim facility is in the works for the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex, and a dance team will be proposed to the school board.