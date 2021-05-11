Brooklyn Ragland and Maddie Tomasetti each hit solo home runs Tuesday to lead Belgrade to a bounce back victory in Billings.
Coming off a 16-run defeat on the road to Great Falls CMR, the Panthers scored a run in every inning en route to a 12-1 Eastern AA rout of Billings Skyview.
“I think that’s huge. Just getting one or two (runs) an inning does a lot for us,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “It all comes down to getting a lead off runner on. Getting a lead off runner on is huge.”
Ragland hit a lead off home run in the second to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead. It was the first career dinger for the freshman, who stepped into the varsity lineup after senior Kenna Thomas was unable to start and arrived late to the contest due to an academic commitment.
“She had an opportunity, she seized it, and made the most of it,” said Roberts. “Proud of her for stepping into that role and coming through for us.”
Ragland finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Tomasetti also hit a lead off home run in the fourth to stretch the lead to 4-0, while Tayler Thomas hit a double in the frame en route to finishing 3 for 3. The Panthers tallied 13 hits and the 12 runs that were generated was more than enough cushion for Arin Eaton in the circle.
The junior tossed a 4-hitter and struck out three to improve to 11-3 on the season.
“Arin did a great job of hitting her spots, getting ahead in the count, and our defense made great plays behind her,” said Roberts. “The girls came out and hit the ball and we were able to put runs across the board.”
Belgrade wraps up the league slate Thursday with its home finale against Billings West.
Belgrade 12, Billings Skyview 1
Belgrade 212 232 - 12 13 2
Skyview 000 010 - 1 4 2
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Piper Chartier, isabelle Ereaux (3), Katy Story (6) and Ava Lindseth and Rielee Senn.
BELGRADE (13-4) - Tycelee Bowler 1-3, Eaton 2-4, Maddie Tomasetti 1-3 (HR), Shaylis Osler 2-4, Tayler Thomas 3-3 (2B), Robinson 0-3, Kenna Thomas 0-0, Elizabeth Ybarra 1-3, Brooklyn Ragland 2-4 (HR), Kamie Gorrell 1-3.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (7-7) - Chartier 0-3, Natalie Beck 1-3, Ereaux 0-3, Hannah Hoffarth 0-3, Grace Adams 1-3, Story 2-3 (2B), Rachel Hirschi 0-2, Lindseth 0-0, Senn 0-0, Jessi Henshel 0-2.