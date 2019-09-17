Following a shutout loss to Billings Skyview on Saturday, Carl Bridwell apologized to his players at practice for not having them prepared to face the defending state champions.
The first-year Belgrade coach then addressed another issue that arose during that conference defeat. Players became demeaning and degrading toward each other, but managed to hash things out prior to hosting Bozeman in another Eastern AA clash Tuesday evening.
That renewed sense of camaraderie helped the Panthers withstand a barrage of second half shots at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex en route to salvaging a 1-1 draw against Bozeman.
“I think it went just a long way in just helping themselves recognize that this is a team effort and that was a team effort right there,” Bridwell said of the team’s performance.
Despite playing much of the match on its defensive side of the pitch, Belgrade took a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute. Dalani Brayton was fouled in the box and then Shaina Smith booted in the ensuing penalty kick.
While the Hawks (3-0-2) notched the equalizer in the 55th minute on a goal by Maggie Lane, several other scoring opportunities were missed and they were forced to settle for a tie.
“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Bozeman coach Erika Cannon said. “Obviously they only made it onto our half five or six times. They had one shot I think and unfortunately that was the one that went in, so we just have to deal with that kind of result.”
Bozeman outshot the Panthers 31-3 and twice had kicks that hit the frame. Addi Ekstrom drilled the crossbar on a penalty kick midway through the second half, and then hit the left post on a shot with less than eight minutes remaining.
“We just got a little unlucky with all those crossbars, post and what not,” said Cannon. “That’s just how soccer can be a little cruel game at times.”
Belgrade (2-2-1) was only able to muster one shot in the first half and then weathered the offensive onslaught in the second. The Hawks had the run of play, but only one goal to show for it when the double whistle was blown.
“We did a lot of great stuff in the second half to adjust. We made it really hard on them,” said Cannon. “They parked the bus in front and it worked for them. Kudos to them to hold it out against a really powerful offense.”
Much of the credit goes to sophomore keeper Mackenzie Turner, who finished with 15 saves for the Panthers. But Bridwell also noted the effort of Smith.
“Mackenzie as always has been a standout for us in the back,” he said. “But Shaina Smith today with her calmness on that PK, and just the defensive effort for 75, 80 minutes, she was wonderful.”
Coles' hat trick leads Bozeman boys to 7-0 win
Nearly every way a team can score a goal was achieved by the defending state champions Tuesday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.
Bozeman (5-0-0) found the back of the net on a breakaway, a header, a penalty kick, and several times off of set pieces en route to a 7-0 shut out of Belgrade in an Eastern AA clash. It was an efficient performance by the unbeaten Hawks.
“The main thing that we were trying to do is try to be dynamic with the ball. Really get it moving flank to flank,” Bozeman coach Hunter Terry said. “Just really, really working on mobility and trying to play good balls in.”
The Hawks scored all seven of their goals in the first half on just nine shots. Three of those came off the foot of Jackson Coles, who also added an assist.
Coles’ first goal, in the 9th minute, came off a corner kick. It was the first of three corner kicks that Bozeman was able to produce into scores.
“We’re usually pretty good on our corner kicks,” said Terry. “We definitely try to be a little bit more creative on corner kicks. It’s definitely something that we’ve been working on, so it was good to see it come together the way it did.”
Zachary Springer converted on the penalty kick in the 14th minute for a 2-0 lead and then Coles stretched it to three in the 15th. The Hawks closed out the half with four goals in a six-minute span, including a pair by Sam Byerly and capped by Nathan Mcomber.
“They do a good job of getting numbers forward,” Belgrade coach Jeff DeBuse said. “So it makes it difficult to account for everybody.”
Belgrade (0-5-0), which is still seeking its first victory as a AA program, was limited to just one corner kick and did not have a shot on goal.
“We just didn’t play our best game today,” said DeBuse. “We just weren’t prepared as a team and I need to take responsibility for that. We’ll do better moving forward.”
Girls
Belgrade 1, Bozeman 1
Bozeman 0 1 - 1
Belgrade 0 1 - 1
Bel - Shaina Smith, KP, 42nd
Boz - Maggie Lane (unaasited), 55th
Shots: Boz 31, Bel 3. CK: Boz 6, Bel 2. Fouls: Boz 5, Bel 8. Saves: Boz 3, Bel 15 (Turner).
Boys
Bozeman 7, Belgrade 0
Bozeman 7 0 - 7
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Boz - Jackson Coles (Sam Byerly), 9th
Boz - Zachary Springer, PK, 14th
Boz - Coles (unassisted), 15th
Boz - Byerly (unassisted), 33rd
Boz - Coles (unassisted), 35th
Boz - Byerly (Coles), 37th
Boz - Nathan Mcomber (Will Kaiser), 39th
Shots: Boz 13, Bel 0. CK: Boz 8, Bel 1. Fouls: Boz 6, Bel 5. Saves: Boz 0, Bel 8.