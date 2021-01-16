While the end result was a loss Friday night on the road, Belgrade’s young team made positive strides.
The Panthers led after the first quarter and took a four-point lead into the locker room against Billings Senior. But the Broncs rallied in the second half to post a 57-48 Eastern AA victory.
“Well, we're getting better and learning to compete at a high level,” first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “But, close doesn't count in the win column and we want our program at a level where we're worried about wins, not just hoping to compete.”
Ta’Veus Randle and Wyatt Russell led the charge in the first half for the Panthers, combining for 21 of the team’s 26 points. Russell eventually finished with a team-high 18 points, while Randle had 17.
While Kade Schlauch also finished in double figures with 10 points, including a pair of 3’s in the fourth quarter, Belgrade was unable to stay in front in the second half. The Broncs took a 39-33 lead into the fourth and held on from there.
Jackson Burckley tallied 18 second half points for Senior en route to scoring a game-high 27. He was joined in double figures by Reagan Walker, who finished with 10.
“We've talked as a team about climbing our mountain of potential,” said Powers. “We're taking steps forward, but we have to continue to do so in every minute of every game, and every drill at every practice, one step at a time.”
Belgrade (0-3 Eastern AA) is back in action hosting Billings Skyview Thursday before traveling to Billings West Friday.
“Very proud of our overall team improvement thus far, but we're back to practice tomorrow to prepare for two more tough Billings schools at the end of next week,” said Powers.
Billings Senior 57, Belgrade 48
Belgrade 14 12 7 15 - 48
Senior 9 13 17 18 - 57
BELGRADE (0-3) - Wyatt Lambeth 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 7 1-2 17, Austin Spangler 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Russell 7 1-3 8, Kade Schlauch 3 2-2 10, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Trevor Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 48.
BILLINGS SENIOR (2-0) - Junior Bergen 4 0-1 9, Ethan Wynia 1 1-4 3, Liam Romei 1 3-4 6, Bubba Bergen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ronish 0 2-2 2, Jackson Burkley 11 2-2 27, Reagan Walker 4 0-0 10. Totals: 21 8-13 57.
3-point goals: Bel 7 (Russell 3, Randle 2, Schlauch 2), BS 7 (Burckley 3, Walker 2, J. Bergen 1, Romei 1).