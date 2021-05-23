Belgrade’s track teams each earned a sixth place finish Saturday at the Eastern AA Divisional at Billings West High School.
The boys, led by two meet champions, posted 38.6 points, while the girls had 25.5 led by a first place finish from Gracey Carter in the javelin.
Bozeman’s girls won the team title with 154.5 points, while Billings West won on the boys side with 135.5.
Carter won the javelin with a mark of 113-feet, 08-inches. The senior also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.93), was seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.22) and eighth in the high jump (4-07).
Junior Jordan Cassidy sprinted to a third place finish in the 100 (12.90) and tied for sixth in the 200 (27.28), while freshman Taylor Simon was fourth in the shot put with a mark of 32-feet, 2.25-inches.
The 4x400 relay placed sixth with a time of 4:28.70. The relay consisted of Sara Crooks, Arianna Heinrichs, Lily Stewart and Grace Stewart.
On the boys side, Evan Major and Tyler Gordon won championships in the 200 and triple jump, respectively. Major posted a time of 22.44, while Gordon set a personal best mark at 42-feet, 3-inches.
Gordon added a personal best en route to placing fifth in the long jump (19-08.75) and was sixth in the 100 with a personal best time of 11.62.
Sam Nash set a personal by 29 seconds in the 3,200 (10:01.68) en route to placing sixth. The junior was also 13th in the 1,600.
Alex Turner was second in the 300 hurdles (40.80) and set a personal best in the event. The senior also took fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.79).
Hunter Simon was fifth in the shot put with a mark of 41-08, while Spencer Kaiser and Ryan Simon were 10th and 11th, respectively. Charles Yunker finished eight in the discus (120-11), 10th in the javelin (134-05) and helped the 4x100 relay (44.75) take seventh.
Cooper McCormack, Austin Spangler, Alex Turner and Nash each ran legs on the 4x400 (8th, 3:40.74).
Wyatt Russell leaped to a third place finish in the high jump (5-08).
The State AA meet will be held May 28-29 in Missoula.
Eastern AA Divisional
(at Billings West High School)
Boys Results
Team scores: 1. Billings West 135.0; 2. Bozeman 84.60; 3. Great Falls CMR 69.70; 4. Great Falls 68.10; 5. Billings Senior 64.50; 6. Belgrade 38.60; 7. Gallatin 38; 8. Billings Skyview 28.
400 Relay: 1, Billings West ‘A’ (Dowler, Taco , Clarin, Tucker, DeLeon, Michael, Ambuehl, Clint ), 43.65. 2, Great Falls ‘A’ (Longin, Rafe, Sullivan, Seamus, Hann, Ethan , Harris, Reed ), 44.24. 3, Billings Senior ‘A’ (Meza, Chente, Felten, Jared , Miller, Jacob , Macy, Tanner ), 44.43. 4, Charles M Russell (Great Fall ‘A’ (Shanks, Tristin , Rodden, Anthony, Botti-Anderson, Daniel , Premo, Rafe ), 44.53. 5, Bozeman ‘A’ (Campbell, Reuben , Trettin, Trent , Nohl, Izacrath , Bossenbrook, Thomas ), 44.59. 6, Gallatin ‘A’ (Gilman, Tyler, Udstuen, Nikolas, Heck, Christian, Dahlke, Noah ), 44.67.
110 Hurdles: 1, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 15.46. 2, LaFurge, AJ, Charles M Ru, 15.64. 3, Demars, Joel, Billings Wes, 15.74. 4, Turner, Alex, Belgrade, 15.79. 5, Fogelsong, Mitchell, Billings Wes, 16.08. 6, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 16.09.
800: 1, Wilkes, Bridger, Bozeman, 2:00.43. 2, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 2:01.37. 3, Neil, Nathan, Bozeman, 2:01.56. 4, Wynia, Ethan, Billings Sen, 2:03.56. 5, Hicks, Thomas, Gallatin, 2:03.97. 6, Rehberger, Peter, Gallatin, 2:04.01.
100: 1, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 11.14. 2, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 11.22. 3, Longin, Rafe, Great Falls, 11.45. 4, Rodden, Anthony, Charles M Ru, 11.51. 5, Bossenbrook, Thomas, Bozeman, 11.56. 6, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 11.62.
300 Hurdles: 1, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 40.55. 2, Turner, Alex, Belgrade, 40.80. 3, Pierce, Jacob, Billings Wes, 41.13. 4, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 41.47. 5, Demars, Joel, Billings Wes, 41.55. 6, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 42.00. 6, Simonson, Jackson, Charles M Ru, 42.00.
3,200: 1, Brown, Weston, Bozeman, 9:53.28. 2, Harrington, Ryan, Great Falls, 9:54.28. 3, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 10:01.05. 4, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 10:01.51. 5, Budge, Gavin, Billings Sky, 10:01.56. 6, Nash, Samuel, Belgrade, 10:01.68.
400: 1, Udstuen, Nikolas, Gallatin, 51.42. 2, Premo, Rafe, Charles M Ru, 51.63. 3, Cedillo, Isaac, Billings Sen, 52.29. 4, Wilkes, Bridger, Bozeman, 52.36. 5, Lantis, Aiden, Billings Wes, 52.46. 6, Wynia, Ethan, Billings Sen, 52.67.
1,600: 1, Harrington, Ryan, Great Falls, 4:32.78. 2, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 4:35.76. 3, Neil, Nathan, Bozeman, 4:37.79. 4, Neil, Connor, Bozeman, 4:35, Marshall-Pryde, Stirling, Bozeman, 4:38.86. 6, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 4:38.92.
1,600 Relay: 1, Billings Senior ‘A’ (McLaughlin, Caleb, McClusky, Johnnie, Wynia, Ethan , Cedillo, Isaac), 3:30.77. 2, Billings West ‘A’ (DeLeon, Michael , Lantis, Aiden, Luft, Tucker , Broadbent, Ronaldo ), 3:31.30. 3, Charles M Russell (Great Fall ‘A’ (Rodden, Anthony , Simonson, Jackson , Botti-Anderson, Daniel, Premo, Rafe ), 3:34.09. 4, Great Falls ‘A’ (Anderson, Pete , Brunken, Justin, Nelson, Garrett , Armstrong, Matthew), 3:35.69. 5, Gallatin ‘A’ (Coley, Nash, Coley, Garret , Dahlke, Garrett, Udstuen, Nikolas ), 3:36.60. 6, Bozeman ‘A’ (Kimm, Brendan, Neil, Nathan, Brown, Weston, Wilkes, Bridger ), 3:36.95.
Pole Vault: 1, Palm, Caden, Billings Sen, 15-00. 2, Ridley, Traven, Billings Wes, 14-06 3, Haney, D’Angelo, Great Falls, 13-06. 4, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 13-00. 5, Fazio, Ty, Billings Sky, J11-06. 6, Bushman, Dallin, Billings Sky, J11-06. 7, Miller, Josh, Billings Sen, J11-06.
Javelin: 1, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 155-03. 2, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 154-02. 3, Hillis, Kane, Billings Wes, 153-07. 4, Cooley, Landry, Gallatin, 153-06. 5, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 144-05. 6, Garcia, Christopher, Billings Wes, 142-01.
Shot Put: 1, Triplett, JJ, Charles M Ru, 45-01.50. 2, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 44-04.50. 3, Bain, Carson, Bozeman, 42-11. 4, Krahe, Ryan, Great Falls, 41-09.75. 5, Simon, Hunter, Belgrade, 41-08. 6, Newton, Zack, Great Falls, 41-04.50.
Long Jump: 1, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 21-03.75. 2, Nunez, Gus, Charles M Ru, 20-01.50. 3, Jones, Kevin, Billings Sky, 19-11.25. 4, Opperman, Keyton, Bozeman, 19-10. 5, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 19-08.75. 6, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, 19-08. 6, Hathaway, Jraden, Great Falls, 19-08.
Discus: 1, Hickey, Cooper, Billings Sen, 139-03. 2, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 137-03. 3, Krahe, Ryan, Great Falls, 133-09. 4, RunsAbove, Cactus, Billings Sen, 131-09. 5, Bain, Carson, Bozeman, 128-09. 6, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 121-09.
High Jump: 1, Eckles, Elijah, Bozeman, 5-10. 2, Strauss, Hunter, Bozeman, J5-08. 2, Nunez, Gus, Charles M Ru, J5-08. 2, Moore, Tyler, Charles M Ru, J5-08. 3, Russell, Wyatt, Belgrade, J5-08. 3, Brewer, Devron, Great Falls, J5-08. 3, Bain, Hudson, Bozeman, J5-08. 3, Brown, Izayah, Charles M Ru, J5-08. 3, Skaer, Ben, Charles M Ru, J5-08. 4, Bossenbrook, Thomas, Bozeman, J5-08. 4, Judkins, Cody, Belgrade, J5-08.
Triple Jump: 1, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 42-03. 2, Ator, Ty, Bozeman, 41-01. 3, Grosenick, Gavin, Charles M Ru, 40-07.50. 4, Hathaway, Jraden, Great Falls, 40-04. 5, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 39-11.25. 6, Opperman, Keyton, Bozeman, 39-08.25.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Bozeman 154.5; Billings West 136.50; 3. Billings Skyview 101; 4. Billings Senior 48.50; 5. Gallatin 44; 6. Belgrade 25.50; 7. Great Falls CMR 14; Great Falls 3.
400: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 58.85. 2, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 1:01.51. 3, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 1:02.21. 4, Brauer, Alexis, Billings Sky, 1:02.34. 5, Knarr, Cooper, Bozeman, 1:02.54. 6, Sherman, Molly, Bozeman, 1:02.83. 6, Davies, Chloe, Billings Wes, 1:02.83.
Discus: 1, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 108-06. 2, Lynch, Jenavieve, Bozeman, 106-10. 3, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 104-04. 4, Jamieson, Torie, Billings Sen, 103-05. 5, Bosley, Natalie, Charles M Ru, 103-00. 6, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 102-05.
200: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 25.98. 2, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 26.05. 3, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 26.69. 4, Knarr, Cooper, Bozeman, 26.75. 5, Collins, Olivia, Gallatin, 26.90. 6, Cassidy, Jordan, Belgrade, 27.28. 6, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 27.28. 8, Crago, Emilie, Charles M Ru, 27.98. 9, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 28.01.
300 Hurdles: 1, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 49.67. 2, Hartshorn, Amelia, Bozeman, 50.06. 3, Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, 50.07. 4, Spotted Bear, MG, Billings Sky, 50.21. 5, Wyman, Jasmin, Charles M Ru, 50.61. 6, Schultz, Marika, Bozeman, 50.80. Girls 1600: 1, Hull, Ellie, Bozeman, 5:12.88. 2, McCormick, Natalie, Bozeman, 5:17.01. 3, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 5:19.82. 4, Gilbreth, Grace, Bozeman, 5:22.78. 5, Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 5:28.29. 6, McCormick, Lucia, Bozeman, 5:28.66.
3,200: 1, Hull, Ellie, Bozeman, 11:06.79. 2, McCormick, Natalie, Bozeman, 11:12.40. 3, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 11:13.68. 4, Burns, Hayley, Bozeman, 11:36.78. 5, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Billings Sky, 11:42.57. 6, McCormick, Lucia, Bozeman, 11:43.93..
1,600 Relay: 1, Gallatin ‘A’ (Ferreira, Cadence , Andresen, Indigo, Lynn, Keaton, Macfarlane, Lilyann ), 4:09.33. 2, Bozeman ‘A’ (Knarr, Cooper , Sherman, Molly , Burns, Hayley , Moore, Riley), 4:10.70. 3, Billings Skyview ‘A’ (Brauer, Alexis , Soens, Cienna, Morris, Sydney , Roberts, Ave ), 4:15.26. 4, Billings Senior ‘A’ (Bieber, Margaret , Walker, Campbell, Wagner, Jenna Ostermiller, Anna), 4:19.87. 5, Charles M Russell(Great Fall ‘A’ (Rose, Jada , Simonson, Dylan, Wyman, Jasmin , Crago, Emilie), 4:26.32. 6, Belgrade ‘A’ (Crooks, Sara, Heinrichs, Arianna , Stewart, Lily, Stewart, Grace ), 4:28.70. 7, Billings West ‘A’ (Davies, Chloe , Bloyder, Ela, Keith, Ali, Crowther, Halle), 4:32.56.
Pole Vault: 1, Zimmerman, Emma, Billings Wes, 11-09. 2, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, 10-06. 3, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, J9-06. 4, Olson, Alexis, Charles M Ru, J9-06. 5, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, J9-00. 6, Stoddart, Grace, Bozeman, J9-00.
High Jump: 1, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, 5-05. 2, Schlender, Whitney, Gallatin, 5-03. 3, Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, J4-11. 4, Berghold, Brenna, Bozeman, J4-11. 5, Buglione, Avery, Great Falls, J4-11. 6, Collins, Olivia, Gallatin, 4-09.
Long Jump: 1, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 16-07. 2, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 16-01.50. 3, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 16-01. 4, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 15-11.25. 5, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, 15-11. 6, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 15-09.50.
Shot Put: 1, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 35-06.25. 2, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 33-04. 3, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 32-06. 4, Simon, Taylor, Belgrade, 32-02.25. 5, Tulimaiau, Danara, Billings Sky, 32-00.25. 6, Lynch, Jenavieve, Bozeman, 31-00.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 34-05. 2, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 33-05. 3, Kubiak, Lydia, Bozeman, 33-04. 4, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, 33-02.50. 5, Stoddart, Grace, Bozeman, 32-08. 6, Oliver, Isabella, Bozeman, 32-07.25.
400 Relay: 1, Billings West ‘A’ (Davies, Chloe, Chirrick, Taylee, Wolff, Jaeden, Grossman, Kaitlin ), 50.76. 2, Billings Senior ‘A’ (Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Thompson, Abby , Wagner, Jenna, Ping, Isabella ), 51.03. 3, Billings Skyview ‘A’ (Mader, Julia , Roberts, Ave , Swanton, Kylie, Owens, Maliea ), 51.15. 4, Bozeman ‘A’ (Knarr, Cooper, Schultz, Marika , Smith, Eliza, Oliver, Isabella), 51.89. 5, Charles M Russell (Great Fall ‘A’ (Fatz, Jacklyn, McCarthy, Emma, McKamey, Ava , Elkin, Julia ), 52.15. 6, Great Falls ‘A’ (Edmonston, Chloe, Rask, Addisyn, Pachek, Isabella, Torgerson, Taylor), 52.72.
100 Hurdles: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 16.07. 2, Mader, Julia, Billings Sky, 16.65. 3, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 16.88. 4, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 16.93. 5, Thornton, Alexis, Charles M Ru, 17.00. 6, Snyder, Mia, Billings Sky, 17.06.
800: 1, Sherman, Molly, Bozeman, 2:24.81. 2, Macfarlane, Lilyann, Gallatin, 2:25.12. 3, Bentler, Eliza, Billings Sen, 2:27.03. 4, Gilbreth, Grace, Bozeman, 2:27.73. 5, Moore, Riley, Bozeman, 2:28.81. 6, Petersen, Ava, Billings Sky, 2:29.16.
100: 1, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 12.68. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 12.70. 3, Cassidy, Jordan, Belgrade, 12.90. 4, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 12.97. 5, Davies, Chloe, Billings Wes, 13.11. 6, Owens, Maliea, Billings Sky, 13.36.