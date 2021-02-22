Although Belgrade lost a pair of conference games over the weekend, second-year head coach Erin Nolte was pleased with the fight her team displayed.
The Panthers shined at times on both ends of the court in a 63-34 road loss to Billings West Friday and then another Eastern AA defeat to Billings Skyview, 59-36, Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Skyview dominated the first meeting between the teams, but had a tougher go the second time around.
“That team beat us by 50 points last time. We held the leading scorer in the state to 12 points,” said Nolte. “The third quarter killed us, but we kept fighting in the fourth. We are not laying down.”
Skyview’s Brooke Berry scored just two of her 12 points in the first half, but had eight in the third quarter as the Falcons outscored Belgrade 21-2 to extend an 11-point halftime lead to 30.
Naomi Reanier was the lone Panther to reach double figures with 14 points, while Grace Garvert connected on three 3’s to finish with nine.
“Naomi was strong tonight and Emmery Blossom had insanely tough defense,” said Nolte.
Against West, the Panthers struggled in the first half and trailed 38-15 at halftime. But, Belgrade was outscored just 25-19 in the second half.
“We had a lot of turnovers in the first half, but we didn’t lay down,” said Nolte. “Second half was a game.”
Reanier led Belgrade with 12 points, while Garvert added 10.
The Panthers (1-11) return to action Thursday at Galllatin, and then wrap up the regular season hosting Bozeman Saturday.
Billings West 63, Belgrade 34
Belgrade 5 10 12 7 - 34
West 16 22 10 15 - 63
BELGRADE (1-10) - Mackenzie Turner 0 0-1 0, Olivia Wegner 1 2-4 4, Emmery Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarah Riley Morris 2 1-2 5, Megan Smolinikar 1 0-0 2, McKenna Morris 0 0-2 0, Grace Garvert 3 3-4 10, Naomi Reanier 4 4-6 12, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-19 34.
BILLINGS WEST (11-0) - Layla Baumann 3 0-0 7, Ryan Dolan 1 2-2 4, Bella Murphy 3 5-8 11, Taylor Buckingham 1 2-3 4, Maria Ackerman 0 1-2 1, Halle Haber 0 0-0 0, Kendall Ellis 4 4-5 12, Kaitlin Grossman 2 4-8 8, Kaycee Rider 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pierce 0 3-4 3, Megan Voegele 0 0-0 0, Taylee Chirrick 4 4-6 12. Totals: 18 25-38 63.
3-point goals: Bel 3 (Garvert 2, Reanier), BW 1 (Baumann).
Billings Skyview 59, Belgrade 36
Skyview 13 14 21 11 - 59
Belgrade 4 12 2 18 - 36
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (8-3) - Brooke Berry 6 0-2 12, Jordan Olson 0 0-0 0, Allie Montague 3 0-0 8, Cami Harris 3 2-2 9,Morning Grace Spotted Bear 0 3-4 3, Sydney Rude 0 0-1 0, Bella Bryan 1 1-2 3, Maliea Owens 0 0-0 0, Jessi Henckel 6 2-2 15, Breanna Willams 4 1-3 9. Totals: 23 9-16 59.
BELGRADE (1-11) - Mackenzie Turner 1 0-0 2, Olivia Wegner 0 1-2 1, Emmery Blossom 3 0-1 6, Sarah Riley Morris 1 0-0 2, Megan Smolinkar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 3 0-0 9, Naomi 7 0-0 14, Khloey Robinson 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0, Riley McMahon 1 0-0 2, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-3 36.
3-point goals: BS 4 (Montage 2, Harris, Henckel), Bel 3 (Garvert 3).