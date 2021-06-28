The Belgrade Bandits earned a top 4 finish over the weekend at the Treasure State Showdown, which was held at Medina Field and Heros Field in Bozeman.
The Class A Bandits finished 3-1 in pool play against AA competition to secure the No. 4 seed and then lost to No. 1 seed Reno (Nev.) Sunday morning 5-2.
The Knights also handed Belgrade’s its only loss in pool play Wednesday in a 9-1 victory. The contest went into extra innings before Reno scored eight runs in the eighth to win.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Bandits manager Johnny Graham said. “Wish we would have come out on the other end, but it happens.”
Each team scored a run in the second Wednesday and Cooper VanLuchene shined on the mound for Belgrade until the Knights broke the contest open in the top of the eighth.
“They scored runs all weekend. Coop threw against them on Wednesday and Kash (Fike) threw well today, and I thought Lane (Neill) had a nice outing in relief,” said Graham. “All three of those guys that threw against them did a good job and our defense played well behind them.”
Reno was limited to seven hits Sunday and led just 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. The Knights scored three runs in the frame and then held on in the seventh after Connor Reid drove in a run with a triple to left-center. It was just one of four hits for the Bandits.
Reno, which went unbeaten in pool play, lost in the title game to Helena.
“It’s the best team we’ve seen this year by quite a ways,” said Graham. “These guys have a system, they play with a certain brand, and they’re really well schooled. They’re good, really good, tough team to beat.”
After losing to the Knights to begin pool play, Belgrade posted three consecutive victories. They defeated Fairfield (Calif.) 4-2 Thursday, Pocatello (Idaho) 8-4 Friday, and Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 9-1 Saturday.
“This is probably the most competitive tournament we’ll be in this year. Our schedule in this thing was plum full. Obviously Reno twice, Fairfield’s really good, Pocatello’s is a well above average team and so is Coeur d’Alene, and those are the teams we played,” said Graham. “The three wins we had I thought we controlled all three of those games.”
Lane Neill led the charge against Fairfield going 3 for 3 with a double, while Fike was 2 for 3 with a double. Coby Richards went the distance on the mound, allowing just five hits and striking out nine.
Richards also shined against Pocatello going 3 for 4 with a double, while Neill hit a double as well.
Belgrade won Saturday’s game via the tournament’s 8-run rule. Keaton Carter drove in a pair of runs in the third on a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt with the bases loaded.
Caleb Hoppe picked up the victory on the mound against Coeur d’Alene, while Evan Hamberger earned the victory against Pocatello.
“I’m real happy with how the weekend turned out,” said Graham. “It’s the reason you play up and the game doesn’t change. You just have to play the game right and our guys, I thought, did that and got rewarded three times for it.”
Belgrade (31-12) is back in action Tuesday hosting the Butte Miners in a Southern A doubleheader.
“Drop right back into that,” Graham said of league play. “We’ve had a good stretch here of tough games. It’s been fun. The competition’s been good.”
Reno 9, Belgrade 1
Reno 010 000 08 - 9 12 4
Belgrade 010 000 00 - 1 4 3
C Schaeffer, J Woodhead (6) and K Schuck. Cooper VanLuchene, Kash Fike (8) and Connor Reid.
RENO - P Barry 3-5, M Oliphant 0-2, M Daf 0-1, G Geis 2-5 (2B), M Cruz Jr 1-4, J Woodhead 1-5, N Sankovich 2-4 (2B), Schuck 1-3, B Mcveigh 0-3, J Oscarson 2-4.
BELGRADE (28-11) - Payton Burman 0-4, Lane Neill 1-4, Fike 1-3, Coby Richards 1-4, Reid 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-3, Collin Delph 0-2, Brody Jacksha 1-3 (2B), Aidin Kulbeck 0-3.
Belgrade 4, Fairfield 2
Fairfield 002 000 0 - 2 5 1
Belgrade 201 001 x - 4 7 1
B Dichoso, D Abilez (5) and K Wilde. Coby Richards and Connor Reid.
FAIRFIELD - R Ramirez 1-3, A Carver 0-2, A Robles 1-3, Wilde 0-2, B Bozzni 0-3, G Kerr 1-2, Abilez 0-3, B Ponce 1-3, C Dempsay 1-.3
BELGRADE (29-11) - Lane Neill 3-3 (2B), Payton Burman 0-3, Kash Fike 2-3 (2B), Richards 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Reid 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Alex Casas 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-1.
Belgrade 8, Pocatello 4
Pocatello 011 010 1 - 4 7 4
Belgrade 023 210 x - 8 6 1
E Eddie, A Hansen (6) and A Kearns. Evan Hamberger, Payton Burman (5) and Connor Reid.
POCATELLO - B Burch 0-2, L Davis 0-2, B Wilhelm 1-4, K Knowles 0-1, D Jones 0-2, Kearns 4-4, M Serrano 0-4, M Evans 0-2, C McCurdy 2-2 (2B), C Sneddon 0-3.
BELGRADE (30-11) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Kash Fike 0-3, Coby Richards 3-4 (2B), Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Keaton Carter 1-2, Wyatt Lambeth 0-1, Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.