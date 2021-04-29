Shaylis Osler hit a pair of two-run homers, and Kenna Thomas added a three-run blast, as Belgrade cruised to victory Thursday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
The Panthers tallied 11 runs in the first inning en route to defeating Gallatin 18-3 in an Eastern AA clash. It was the fourth consecutive victory for Belgrade and completes a regular season sweep of the Raptors.
The Panthers had already scored five runs and were back to the top of the order when Thomas hit her team-leading fifth home run of the season. Osler homered three batters later to stretch the lead to 11-0, and then went yard again in the third to make it 14-0.
“She is probably the most terrifying person to throw to in batting practice in the cage. She’s just dialed in,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “She’s just a phenomenal hitter.”
Osler finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs, while Tycelee Bowler and Maddie Tomasetti each tallied three hits.
Despite finishing with 15 hits, the Panthers were handcuffed at times by Gallatin’s Ellie Nye. She recorded a pair of strikeouts and induced several ground outs and pop ups.
“Some girls were able to make the adjustment and others not,” said Roberts. “That’s just something we need to keep working on.”
Tayler Thomas made her first-ever varsity start in the circle and scattered five hits and struck out five in a complete game effort. The sophomore also drove in a run in the fourth after hitting a double off the center field fence.
“She’s really been working hard in practice on her command. She obviously has great velocity,” said Roberts. “She’s been working hard in practice on just hitting strikes. That’s what she struggled on early in the year was walks and hit batters in the froshmore-JV games she’s pitched … threw strikes today with the defense behind her.”
Mikayah Albretch and Kasey Taylor each finished with two hits for Raptors, and Taylor had a double.
Belgrade (9-2, 6-2 Eastern AA) is back in action Saturday hosting Bozeman in another conference game.
Belgrade 18, Gallatin 3
Gallatin 000 30 - 3 5 4
Belgrade (11)15 1 x - 18 15 1
Ellie Nye and Kylie Dunneman. Tayler Thomas and Talyn Campbell, Sierra Tuss (5).
GALLATIN (2-10) - Braxton Gray 0-3, Tater Oulette 1-3, Mikayah Albrecht 1-3, Kasey Taylor 2-3 (2B), Nye 0-2, Duneman 0-2, Grace Finley 0-0, Rianna Ashercraft 0-2, Danica Varda 0-2.
BELGRADE (9-2) - Kenna Thomas 1-3 (HR), Arin Eaton 1-3, Brooklyn Ragland 0-1, Maddie Tomasetti 3-3 (2B), Randi Widdicombe 0-1, Shaylis Osler 2-2 (2 HR), Alexyss Settlemire 0-0, Tycelee Bowler 3-4, T. Thomas 1-4 (2B), Elizabeth Ybarra 1-1, Abbi Maddock 0-1, Campbell 2-3, Tuss 0-1, Khloey Robinson 1-3.