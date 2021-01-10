Rogan Barnwell led three players in double figures with a game-high 22 points Saturday to lead Great Falls CMR past Belgrade in Eastern AA action.
Barnwell scored 13 of his points in the first half and finished 8 of 8 from the free throw line as the Rustlers posted a 72-41 victory.
“Kids are improving and we are continuing to stay patient and trust our process,” first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “Tonight we battled foul trouble but hung on until the fourth quarter when multiple players fouled out.”
Belgrade (0-2) trailed just 32-23 at halftime and 48-34 entering the fourth quarter. But CMR outscored the Panthers 24-7 over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Wyatt Russell and Ta’Veus Randle led Belgrade with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kade Schlauch added eight.
The Panthers are back in action Friday at Billings Senior.
“We’re looking forward to a full week of practice before we go on the road to play at Billings Senior,” said Powers.
Great Falls CMR 72, Belgrade 41
Belgrade 12 11 11 7 - 41
Great Falls CMR 21 11 16 24 - 72
BELGRADE (0-2) - Wyatt Lambeth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 2 8-11 12, Austin Spangler 2 2-3 6, Jerom Rodgers 0 0-1 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 4 3-5 13, Kade Schlauch2 2-2 8, Sage Smart 1 0-0 2, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 15-22 41.
GREAT FALLS CMR (1-1) - Tyson Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Trey Wasson 3 2-2 11, Cole Taylor 2 4-6 8, Kyler Krelich 1 1-1 3, Daniel Botti-Anderson 1 0-0 2, Raef Newbrough 3 3-5 9, Kaidan Wicks 0 1-2 1, Gavin Grosparek 0 0-0 0, Tristan Suden 4 2-2 11, Jackson Slater 2 1-1 5, Rogan Barnwell 6 8-8 22. Totals: 22 22-27 72.
3-point goals: Bel 2 (Russel 2), CMR 6 (Wasson 3, Barnwell 2, Suden 1).