Belgrade’s girls got off to a strong start defensively Saturday afternoon in their regular season finale.
The Panthers limited Billings Skyview to eight first quarter points and only trailed by five. But the Falcons pulled away in the second en route to a 51-29 Eastern AA victory.
“We came out with really strong defense. The girls played really hard,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “Basically it came do to just putting the ball in the basket. We were there with all the other stats. We’re playing hard, we’re passing the ball, but we just got to get it inside the hoop. That’s our biggest hurdle right now.”
While scoring has been a problem for the Panthers all season, they also had to contend with Brooke Berry defensively. After limiting the 6-foot sophomore to just two points in the first quarter, Berry scored nine in the second en route to tallying a game-high 18.
“Brooke Berry, she’s one of the better players in the state for sure. She looks to score every time she gets the ball. We knew we had that going in, we knew we had to stop her,” said Nolte. “We did a really good job that first quarter and then she just kind of got away from us a little bit in the second.”
Berry was the lone player to reach double figures and among eight who scored for the Falcons.
Belgrade (1-17, 0-12 Eastern AA) was led by nine points from Gabby Weber.
The Panthers finished as the No. 7 seed in the conference and will face No. 2 seed Great Falls CMR to begin the Eastern AA Divisional Thursday at Montana State University-Billings.
The Rustlers swept Belgrade during the regular season, 52-31 and 54-31.
“I think that any team is beatable. It just comes down to putting four quarters together,” said Nolte. “We were able to stay really tight with CMR the first time we played them in the first half, so we know we have the ability to stay with them. We just got to make sure we can shoot the ball and we can play hard for four quarters.
“Anybody can come into a tournament and win a game, so one game at a time. There’s always a chance.”
Billings Skyview 51, Belgrade 29
Belgrade 3 8 8 9 - 29
Skyview 8 13 20 7 - 51
BELGRADE (1-17) - Olivia Wegner 0 4-10 4, Emmery Blossom 0 0-0 3, Sarah Riley Morris 1 1-1 3, McKenna Morris 2 0-0 4, Grace Garvert 0 2-4 2, Megan Smolikar 0 0-0 0, Naomi Reanier 1 0-0 2, Hazel Eaton 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weber 4 1-1 9, Sophia Flikkema 0 0-0 0, Gracey Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 7-16 29.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (8-10) - Brooke Berry 8 1-2 18, Allie Montague 0 0-0 0, Cami Harris 2 3-4 8, Morning Grace Spotted Bear 4 1-3 9, Hayden Baumberger 0 0-0 0, Bella Bryan 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Hensel 1 1-1 4, Jordan Olson 1 2-4 4, Maliea Owens 1 0-0 2, Jessi Henckel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8-14 51.
3-point goals: Bel 1 (Blossom), BS 3 (Berry 1, Harris 1, Hensel 1).