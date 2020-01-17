The end result was a sixth consecutive loss for Belgrade Thursday night. But the defeat served as a valuable end of game lesson for the young team, and first-year coach Erin Nolte hopes to build off of it moving forward.
The Panthers rallied from a 12-point third quarter deficit against Beaverhead County to tie the game at 41 with just under three minutes remaining. But a costly double dribble and turnover on back-to-back possessions down the stretch cost the team in a 49-42 loss in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“Definitely young with that whole experience,” said Nolte. “So it was a good experience for them to feel that and understand that taking care of the ball is key and knowing when to foul when you got to foul. Understanding what the clock is and just being smart.”
Belgrade (1-7) tied the contest at 41 on an inside bucket by Gracey Carter with 2:47 remaining. After Beaverhead regained the lead on a pair of free throws by Josey Jones, the Panthers got within a point, 43-42, with 1:54 left when Olivia Wegner made the back end of a double bonus from the line.
But Belgrade failed to score again in the contest. Wegner was called for a double dribble with 1:39 remaining with the Panthers trailing by three, and then Naomi Reanier lost the ball out of bounds in the paint with 60 seconds remaining.
Beaverhead sealed the win from there, making 4 of 6 free throws over the final two minutes. The last two came from Madalen Shipman, who finished with a game-high 16 points.
“They played us tight defensively and stuck in that zone,” Nolte noted. “We just weren’t able to convert offensively.”
The Panthers led just once in the game, 7-5, when Grace Garvert hit a first quarter 3-pointer. Beaverhead took a five-point lead into intermission and then stretched it to 12 early in the second half with a 9-2 run.
“Third quarter’s been hurting us,” said Nolte. “So we got to find a way to come out in the third quarter and be consistent and be strong, and not turnover the ball and get out on the three-point shooters. They hit some big shots that kind of pulled them away.”
Following a time out, Belgrade closed out the third quarter on a 13-5 run to get within 35-31. Back-to-back buckets in the paint by Reanier, a 5-foot-11 post, trimmed the deficit to 41-39 before Carter tied the game on a short jumper.
“We finally found Naomi in the fourth quarter. That was really good. It would have been nice to find her in the first quarter, but we’ll get there,” said Nolte. “Hopefully next game we’ll find her in the first quarter and we can put four quarters together.”
Reanier scored six of her team-high eight points in the fourth quarter, while Hazel Eaton and Carter each finished with six.
Belgrade returns to conference play Jan. 23 at Billings West.
Beaverhead 49, Belgrade 42
Beaverhead 9 12 14 14 - 49
Belgrade 7 9 15 11 - 42
BEAVERHEAD - Tylia DeJohn 2 1-2 5, Ainsley Shipman 3 0-0 6, Lauryn Petersen 1 0-0 3, Josey Jones 5 3-4 13, Jordyn Walker 1 2-5 4, Abby Brevig 1 0-0 2, Madalen Shipman 3 8-10 16, Evey Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 14-21 49.
BELGRADE (1-7) - Sarah Riley Morris 2 0-0 5, Emmery Blossom 1 0-0 3, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, Olivia Wegner 1 2-4 4, Hazel Eaton 2 2-5 6, Sophia Flikkema 1 3-4 5, Gracey Carter 3 0-0 6, McKenna Morris 1 0-0 2, Naomi Reanier 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 7-13 42.
3-point goals: Bea 3 (M. Shipman 2, Petersen 1), Bel 3 (S. Morris 1, Blossom 1, Garvert 1).