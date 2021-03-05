BOZEMAN — Less than a week after losing to Bozeman by 34 in the Belgrade Special Events Center, a different Belgrade team stepped onto the floor Thursday in South Gym.
The undersized Panthers managed to hold their own against Bozeman and were within four, 25-21, late in the third quarter following a bucket by sophomore point guard Olivia Wegner.
But the Hawks (12-3) pulled away in the fourth to post a 43-32 victory in a Class AA state tournament play-in game. It will be the second consecutive state appearance for Bozeman.
“Tonight these girls left it on the floor,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Five nights ago this team beat us by 30 points, and tonight we fought to within 10.”
Belgrade (1-14) held leads of 6-5 in the first quarter and 13-11 in the second following a bucket by Mackenzie Turner. But the Hawks closed out the first half on a 9-1 run, featuring a traditional 3-point play by Nicole D’Agostino.
While Wegner drew the Panthers within four with 2:05 remaining in the third on an aggressive drive to the bucket, Bozeman capitalized on its size to pull away in the fourth.
Still, Nolte praised her team for keeping the game close against the Eastern AA’s No. 2 seed.
“We knew Bozeman was strong in the paint and our defense was undeniably strong,” she said. “My girls worked together for four quarters and played a great team tight. They played together.”
No player on either team reached double figures, although Bozeman’s Emily Williams came close with a game-high nine points. Teammates Macy Mayer and D’Agostino each finished with seven.
Belgrade was led by McKenna Morris, who also tallied a game-high nine points, while Naomi Reanier added seven.
The Panthers have now gone 2-33 in their first two seasons as a AA program. But the team graduates just one senior, Megan Smolinikar, and will return a veteran crew for the 2021-22 campaign.
“This group will be back next year,” noted Nolte, “and even though tonight was not the outcome we had hoped for I am incredibly proud of the way they battled.”
Bozeman 43, Belgrade 32
Belgrade 8 6 7 11 - 32
Bozeman 10 8 10 15 - 43
BEGLRADE (1-14) - Mackenzie Turner 2 3-4 5, Olivia Wegner 1 1-4 3, Emmery Blossom 2 0-0 5, Sarah Riley Morris 1 0-0 3, McKenna Morris 4 0-0 9, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, Naomi Reanier 3 0-1 7. Totals: 12 4-9 32.
BOZEMAN (12-3) - Emily Williams 3 3-4 9, Nicole D’Agostino 2 1-2 7, Gabby Klein 2 0-0 4, Payton Putnam 2 0-2 4, Britln Mailey 1 0-0 2, Avery Burkhart 1 0-1 2, Macy Mayer 1 5-6 7, Felicity Schott 0 0-0 0, Sara Priebe 0 0-0 0, Allie Megargel 0 0-0 0, Clara Fox 0 0-1 0, Tailyn Black 1 4-4 6. Totals: 13 13-19 43.
3-point goals: Bel 4 (Blossom, S. Morris, M. Morris, Reanier), Boz 3 (Williams 2, D’Agostino).