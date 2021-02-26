Following an inside bucket by Sarah Riley Morris with just over three minutes remaining, Belgrade stretched its lead to six. But the Panthers failed to score again en route to an Eastern AA defeat to Gallatin Thursday.
The Raptors scored nine consecutive points to close out the game, including a free throw by Melaina Springer with 22.1 seconds remaining, to rally for a 47-44 victory. It was the first-ever win for Gallatin — a first-year program — and snapped a 12-game losing streak.
“Had some tough calls tonight for sure,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said.
Back-to-back turnovers by the Panthers allowed Gallatin to trim the deficit to two, 44-42, with 2:16 remaining. Then the Raptors tied the game at 44 with 90 seconds to go.
Gallatin (1-12) took the lead on a pair of free throws following a technical foul with 49.2 seconds to go, and then Springer stretched it to three.
The Panthers had an opportunity to tie the game on their final possession, but Naomi Reanier missed off the back of the iron on a 3 with 1.8 seconds remaining.
“These girls fought hard till the buzzer and they are continuing to learn and grow,” said Nolte. “They are learning how to play in a close game and they left it on the court tonight.”
Belgrade (1-12) trailed by one at halftime and four going into the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie the game at 38 on a bucket by McKenna Morris. Emmery Blossom gave the Panthers a one-point lead on a free throw and it grew to six over the next two minutes.
Reanier tallied a game-high 15 points, while McKenna Morris had 10 and Sarah Riley Morris nine.
“Naomi had a strong night with 15 and McKenna Morris found some confidence with 10,” said Nolte.
The Panthers close out the regular season hosting Bozeman Saturday afternoon.
Gallatin 47, Belgrade 44
Gallatin 8 14 14 11 - 47
Belgrade 14 7 11 12 - 44
GALLATIN (1-12) – Melaina Springer 0 1-2 1, Makinlee Naffziger 4 7-12 17, Avery Walker 3 0-0 7, Molly O’Connor 4 2-3 10, Keaton Lynn 0 0-0 0, Makyah Albrecht 0 0-0 0, Ryann Eddins 0 0-0 0, Averi Smith 2 0-0 4, Aspen Evenson 3 0-0 8. Totals: 15 9-17 47.
BELGRADE (1-12) – Mackenzie Turner 1 0-0 2, Olivia Wegner 1 0-1 2, Emmery Blossom 0 1-2 1, Sarah Riley Morris 1 7-8 9, Megan Smolinkar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 3 2-3 10, Grace Garvert 2 0-0 5, Naomi Reanier 7 1-2 15. Totals: 15 10-16 44.
3-point goals: Bel 0, Gal 5 (Naffziger 2, Evenson 2, Walker).