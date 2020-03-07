BILLINGS — It appeared Belgrade was on the verge of snapping a long losing streak as well notching its first victory against a Class AA program since 1990.
The Panthers had twice built five-point leads in the fourth quarter in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional Friday afternoon. But Billings Skyview capped the game on a 19-2 run to stun the Belgrade 64-52 in Alterowitz Gym on the campus of Montana State University-Billings.
“They put it all on the line. They played a hundred percent. It sucks to be that close and not go your way,” first-year Panthers coach Erin Nolte said. “These kids have done everything thing I've asked them to do. Gave a hundred percent every game.”
Naomi Reanier connected on a 3 to give Belgrade a 48-43 lead, and then Sarah Riley Morris scored to make it 50-45 with 5:18 remaining. That’s when Brooke Berry sparked the devastating run to end the game.
Berry scored on a pair of free throws and then Allie Montague and Morning Spotted Bear buried back-to-back 3’s swing the five-point deficit into a three-point lead.
Montague added another 3 with 2:43 remaining to stretch the lead to 57-50 to cap a 14-point effort.
“We were trying to guard them inside-out,” noted Nolte. “We were taking away the inside and they hit the ones that counted.”
Berry led all scorers with 20 points, while Spotted Bear finished with 14.
Belgrade (1-19) was led by 15 points from Gabby Weber, who finished 7 of 12 from the field. Reanier added 11 points.
Weber also led the charge Thursday with a season and game-high 18 points in a 57-36 quarterfinal loss to Great Falls CMR.
Although they won just one game this season, Nolte noted the progress the young team made from December. Especially considering it was the program’s first year competing at the AA level.
“Our first games it was like a deer in headlight. Any time another team would press we had no idea how to handle it. We couldn't run an offense more than one or two options,” said Nolte. “So for them to go from that to recognizing different defenses and calling out plays and making more reads, they've truly come a long ways.”
Belgrade loses just three seniors — Hazel Eaton, Sophia Flikkema and Weber — and is expected to return the bulk of its varsity roster.
Nolte said that fundamentals will be a focus next year and she likes the fire in her young team.
“They have tremendous spirit and that's what I really love about coaching them,” she said. “They give a hundred percent all the time and that's really fun to coach. You never have to say work harder because they always do."
Great Falls CMR 57, Belgrade 36
CMR 11 15 13 18 - 57
Belgrade 7 4 14 11 - 36
GREAT FALLS CMR (11-7) – Jordan Belote 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lindseth 3 4-5 10, Chloe Pace 4 1-1 11, Shania Gardipee 2 0-0 5, Lauren Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Kelly Funseth 0 8-12 8, Allie Olson 3 6-10 12, Brooklyn D’Ewart 0 1-2 1, Alex Madsen 1 1-4 4, Madeline Hamma 0 0-0 0, Natalie Bosley 0 1-2 1, Kiely Gunderson 2 4-4 8. Totals: 15 26-40 57.
BELGRADE (1-18) – Olivia Wegner 2 1-2 6, Emmery Blossom 0 0-3 0, Sarah Riley Morris 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 1 0-2 2, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, Naomi Reanier 1 0-0 2, Hazel Eaton 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weber 7 3-5 18, Gracey Carter 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 4-12 36.
3-point goals: CMR 3 (Pace 2, Gardipee 1), Bel 4 (Wegner 1, M. Morris 1, Garvert 1, Weber 1).
Billings Skyview 64, Belgrade 52
Belgrade 18 12 15 7 - 52
Skyview 19 12 7 26 - 64
BELGRADE (1-18) – Olivia Wegner 4 0-3 9, Emmery Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarah Riley Morris 2 0-0 5, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 2, Naomi Reanier 6 0-0 13, Hazel Eaton 2 0-0 4, Gabby Weber 7 0-0 15, Sophia Flikkema 0 0-0 0, Gracey Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 0-3 51.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (9-11) – Brooke Berry 7 5-7 20, Allie Montague 3 0-0 9, Cami Harris 3 3-6 11, Morning Spotted Bear 5 3-4 14, Sydney Rude 0 0-0 0, Hayden Baumberger 0 0-0 0, Bella Bryan 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Hensel 0 0-0 0, Jordan Olseon 0 0-0 0, Maliea Owens 2 3-5 7, Jessi Henckel 1 1-2 4. Totals: 21 15-28 64.
3-point goals: Bel 5 (Wegner 1, Morris 1, Garvert 1, Weber 1, Reanier 1), BS 8 (Montauge 3, Harris 2, Berry 1, Spotted Bear 1, Henckel 1).