Two tournaments into the season first-year Belgrade golf coach Mike Deming is seeking consistency from his players.
The Panthers struggled to attain that at the Billings Invitational, which was held at Peter Yegan Golf Course Monday and Lake Hill Golf Course Tuesday. The boys placed seventh at the two-day event with a score of 688, while the girls did not field a full team.
“We’re still so inconsistent. Yesterday we played a round and then everybody either played better or worse today. So it’s a tale of two halves basically — a tale of two days,” said Deming. “We just need to be a little more consistent as we move forward.”
Bozeman swept the team titles for a second consecutive tournament with the boys posting a score of 571 and the girls 626.
Belgrade’s boys were led by Brock Blake and Anthony Madison, who tied for 27th with a 170. Blake had rounds of 83 and 87, while Madison had rounds of 90 and 80.
Jaxson Hinshaw was 31st with a 173 (88-85) and Braxton Butler tied for 34th with a 175 (82-93). The Panthers were rounded out by Jacob Maroney, who tied for 62nd with a 224 (110-114).
“I have two guys (Blake and Madison) that are veterans that haven’t played in a tournament (this season) until now. Maybe a little bit of nerves involved with them,” said Deming. “But they do have some experience and they should start to get better as we move forward in season.”
On the girls side, Sophia Flikkema placed 34th with a 215 following rounds of 108 and 107, while Brynn Butler was 47th with a 244 (129-115).
“Sophia had a PR yesterday. She played really well and today she was solid. She had a good day,” said Deming. “And then Brynn had one of her better days today, so I thought both the girls did really well making improvements in the tournament.”
Belgrade will have a week off before returning to action at the Butte Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs Sept. 4-5.
Deming noted his team will be striving for better play at Fairmont.
“Right now we’re just too inconsistent,” he said. “Our numbers are too far away from each other day to day, and so that’s going to be something that these guys can focus on and find some intermediate goals that might be more achievable.”