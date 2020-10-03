While the rest of Belgrade’s fall sports teams were temporarily shut down Thursday due to a handful of positive Covid cases, five members of the golf team were competing in the Class AA state tournament.
None of the three boys or two girls were in contention to earn a medal, but Belgrade assistant coach Joe Rossman felt they performed well in the season finale.
“Of course we would have liked to finisher higher, but all five of them grinded for two days,” he said. “They had a couple bad holes that made their scores go high, but for the most part they played really well I thought.”
The two-day tournament, which concluded Friday, was held in Missoula at Larchmont Golf Course and the Missoula Country Club.
“Never had seen either golf course, so when you’re not familiar with stuff it’s all new and you don’t know angles and where to hit it,” said Rossman. “So I was very pleased with how they ended up.”
Jaxson Hinshaw led Belgrade’s boys with a 172 to finish in a three-way tie for 40th. He had rounds of 84 and 88.
Anthony Madison shot a 173 (85-88) to place 43rd, while Brodie Falk had a 204 after posting rounds of 102 each day.
“Brodie is the only senior,” said Rossman. “So four of the five who made it to state are underclassmen. We have two juniors and we have a sophomore and a freshman, so the future looks bright.”
Missoula Sentinel won the boys crown with a 602, while Gallatin was the runner up with a 608. Sentinel also boasted the individual winner in Kade McDonough, who carded a 140, while Gallatin’s Jordan and Justus Verge finished second and third, respectively, with a 144 and 150.
Belgrade’s girls were led by Jordan Whitaker, who had rounds of 113 and 119 for a 232 to place 49th. Leila Mamangun was 52nd after carding a 238 (129-109).
As expected, Bozeman won the team title with a 638. Sami Yates took home the individual title with a two-day total of 152, while teammate Cooper Knarr was second with a 153.
This fall was just the second as a AA program for Belgrade, and getting a taste of state has already motivated the team’s returning golfers.
“We’re moving in the right direction, and they all said, ‘Hey, I’m going to do better next year. I’m going to do this,’” said Rossman. “So that’s a very awesome sign that they want to get better and they weren’t happy with how they finished.”
Editor’s note: For complete results of the tournament, visit the Montana High School Association website at: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/6758109324465195162