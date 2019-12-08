Despite competing without three-time state champion John Mears, Belgrade’s wrestling team shined over the weekend at the Owen Invitational in Pablo.
The Panthers placed third among more than 20 teams with 176 points and boasted a pair of finalists.
“We end up third without John Mears wrestling for us. So we had some points left on the table there,” Belgrade coach Sean Dellwo said. “But the guys just wrestled their tails off.”
Mears is still recovering from an injury suffered during the football season and is expected to ready to compete next week. In his absence, the Panthers still had nine placers at the tournament.
“I think we had all but one varsity scorer win a match. So that’s huge,” said Dellwo. “That’s a lot of the reason we ended up where we did.”
Frenchtown won the tournament with 186 points, while Lake City (Idaho) was second with 179. Belgrade had been leading the field heading into the finals, but didn’t score again.
“The finals didn’t quite go the way we wanted, so we dropped down to third,” said Dellwo. “But like I said, we were in first place much of the day today. To be in the hunt is something we haven’t experienced in a few years, so it was fun.”
Dellwo pulled Colton Gutenberger from the 103-pound finals after he hit his head on the mat in the semifinal victory. The freshman had pinned his two opponents to reach the finals, but might have suffered a concussion.
Belgrade’s other finalist was Roy DeGuzeman at 126. The senior finished 3-1 on the weekend after losing to Frenchtown’s Walker Dyer.
“He ended up getting pinned, but he wrestled a great tournament,” said Dellwo. “He showed some explosiveness and was fighting like I haven’t seen him fight in the four years I’ve had him. So he’s ready to roll. He’s hungry this year.”
Placing third for the Panthers was Carter Schmit (113), while Gage Meyer (145), Brendan Gill (152), Xaden Cunningham (205) and Zayne Konkol (285) each placed fourth.
Schmidt finished 5-1 on the weekend with the lone loss coming in the quarterfinals to Columbia Falls’ Justin Windauer.
“That was a little bit unexpected to be honest. He was actually up 5-0 and ended up losing 7-5,” said Dellwo. “But he did wrestle a really good tournament and he came all the way back to finish third for us.”
Gill also notched five victories en route to finishing 5-2 at the tournament.
“He showed us a couple of things that we got to work on, but he’s really hungry for us,” said Dellwo. “He ended up fourth place for us and showed us a little bit of senior leadership being aggressive and being physical.”
Dellwo also noted the effort of Cunningham and Konkol, who each posted 3-2 records.
“He (Cunningham) just wrestled his tail off. Had a really good tournament. He really just wrestled a solid tournament. I was pretty proud of him,” Dellwo said. “Zayne had the best tournament that I’ve ever seen him wrestle in. He ended up making it to the semifinals. Lost in the semifinals and then came back and won his consolation semi and then lost in the consolation finals. He really wrestled a great tournament.”
Sophomore Brock Colarik added a sixth place finish after reaching the semifinals at 120.
“As you can see, it was just a nice weekend,” said Dellwo. “Dang near everybody at least one win, and especially our varsity scorers, they just really did a great job. Dang proud of these guys. Best tournament I’ve gotten to coach as a Belgrade Panther in a long time, and I’m really proud of this guys.”
Belgrade will make its home debut Tuesday hosting Helena Capital in a dual.
“Capital will be tough. That will be a good test for us,” said Dellwo. “It’ll be a fun match.”