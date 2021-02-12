McKenna Morris and Naomi Reanier each scored five points in the first quarter Thursday night as Belgrade got off to one of its best starts of the season.
The Panthers led by seven at the quarter break after scoring 14 points, but Billings Senior rallied to win the Eastern AA contest 42-29.
“We came out ready to play and hit some big shots,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “The girls played great defense.”
Morris and Reanier each buried a 3 in the opening quarter, while Emmery Blossom added another in the second. But Blossom’s 3-pointer was the lone points of the frame for Belgrade as Senior took an 18-17 lead into halftime.
The Broncs extended their lead to three, 26-23, entering the fourth quarter, and then outscored Belgrade by 10 in the final frame en route to victory.
Reanier finished with seven points, while Grace Garvert, Blossom and Morris each had five.
“Tonight was an example of great team basketball,” said Nolte. “We had six people score and everyone contributed on defense. We are getting better at the right time. We know what we need to work on moving forward and we will continue to fight.”
Belgrade returns to action Saturday at Great Falls CMR.
Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 29
Belgrade 14 3 6 8 - 29
Senior 7 11 8 17 - 42
BELGRADE (1-8) - Mackenzie Turner 0 0-0 0, Olivia Wegner 1 1-4 3, Emmery Blossom 2 0-2 5, Sarah Riley Morris 2 0-2 4, Megan Smolinikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 1 0-0 5, Grace Garvert 2 0-0 5, Naomi Rearnier 3 0-0 7. Totals: 14 1-8 29.
BILLINGS SENIOR (5-4) - Lauren Cummings 2 2-6 6, Brenna Linse 3 1-2 7, Kennedy Venner 2 5-6 10, Allie Cummings 3 4-6 10, Kara Conway 1 0-0 2, Olivia LaBeau 2 1-2 5, Lily Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 12-22 42.
3-point goals: Bel 4 (Blossom, M. Morris, Garvert, Reanier), BS 2 (Venner, A. Cummings).