Belgrade’s cross country team got off to a good start Friday at Amend Park at the Billings Invitational.
While the boys placed 14th among 21 teams with 364 points, and the girls were 16th among 17 with 394, coach Rachel White noted the performances were an improvement over their preseason time trial run on Aug. 23.
“Everyone improved from time trial. Some by two to three minutes,” White said. “It was pretty flat, so won’t be comparable to next week necessarily, but saw such great finishes from them all.”
Cooper McCormack led Belgrade’s boys, finishing 26th in 17:11.09, while Sam Nash was 31st in 17:20.50. Kyra Giese was the team’s top female, placing 68th with a time of 22:16.21.
“It was great,” White said of the meet. “Sam and Cooper led us for the boys. Kyra had a great race too.”
The boys were rounded out by Brandon Clingan (92nd, 18:56.40), Shane Reardon (125th, 19:58.67), Coulter Thorn (129th, 20:12.40), Bodee Bossert (133rd, 20:27.26), and Ryne Owen (148th, 22:21.44).
Madison McLaughlin was the girls’ No. 2 runner, finishing 91st in 23:30.70. The team was rounded out by Charlize Glasgow (98th, 23:30.31), Lyndy Powers (102nd, 24:07.19), Katie Iverson (108th, 24:21.87), Savannah Waller (111th, 24:33.35), and Aubree Walker (120th, 25:30.21).
Belgrade returns to action Sept. 7 with its lone home meet of the season in Bozeman.
Wilson third for Wolves in Boulder
Three Forks’ cross country team began the season Saturday at the Jefferson Invitational in Boulder, and coach Tara Forsberg was pleased with her runner’s performances.
“The meet went really well,” she said. “We love Boulder as the first meet, it’s small and we can gauge where we are at.”
Hannah Wilson led the Wolves on the day by placing third for the varsity girls. Wyatt Golding was the fastest runner for the boys.
Forsberg also noted the effort of Jacob Ramsey, Garrett Golding, and Beau Johnston, who finished first, second and third, respectively, in the junior varsity race.
Three Forks returns to action Sept. 7 at the Belgrade Invitational.
“Looking forward to see how next week looks in Belgrade against more teams,” said Forsberg.
Editor’s note: Team scores and individual results were unavailable.
Billings Invitational
(at Amend Park, Billings)
Boys Results
Team scores: 1, Dickinson (N.D.) 104; 2, Helena 106; 3, Billings West 110; 4, Lewistown 139; 5, Billings Senior 154; 6, Bozeman 203; 7, Billings Skyview 232; 8, Hardin 239; 9, Cody (Wyo.) 271; 10, Helena Capital 276; 11, Powell (Wyo.) 283; 12, Laurel 307; 13, Worland (Wyo.) 358; 14, Belgrade 364; 15, Red Lodge 382; 16, Glasgow 384; 17, Miles City 421; 18, St. Labre 426; 19, Billings Central 476; 20, Lodge Grass 489; 21, Colstrip 566.
Top 10: Brady Yoder, Dic, 15:13.22; Owen Smith, Sen, 15:45.92; Sam Fulbright, Lew, 15:55.64; Jonah Fisher, Helena, 16:17.2; Owen Preston, Cody, 16:17.93; Dylan Wichman, Central, 16:18.28; Aiden Jung, Dic, 16:20.42; Caleb Hansen, Dic, 16.22.65; Jesse Dimich-Louvet, Sen, 16:26.04; Caleb Hornung, West, 16:31.33.
Girls Results
Team scores: 1, Helena 44; 2, Hardin 102; 3, Billings West 114; 4, Cody (Wyo.) 127; 5, Helena Capital 154; 6, Bozeman 155; 7, Billings Skyview 186; T-8, Laurel 216; T-8, Billings Senior 216; 10, Worland (Wyo.) 286; 11, Lewistown 300; T-12, Red Lodge 318; T-12, Colstrip 318; 14, Powell 341; 15, Miles City 380; 16, Belgrade 394; 17, Lovell (Wyo.) 416.
Top 10: Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 17:57.27; Riley Smith, Cody, 18:26.26; Elena Vandersloot, Sen, 18:35.51; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Sky, 18:39.11; Hayley Burns, Col, 18:45.18; Grace Timm, Laurel, 19:22.58; Alli Keith, West, 19:25.73; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 19:31.79; Baylee Stafford, Cody, 19:34.4; Alyssa Plant, Helena, 19:39.34.